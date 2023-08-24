Southwick Camera Club - Calling all photographers

Southwick Camera Club would like to extend a warm welcome to all those interested in photography as it begins its new season on Thursday 7th September.

Membership of the club is open to all photographers, whatever their level of experience, including those of you who have a mobile phone with built-in camera. Meetings are informal and take place at the Southwick Community Centre on Thursday evenings starting at 7.30pm between September and May.

As well as the programme of meetings, the club organises regular photo-shoots during the year. One of the highlights last year was an invitation, courtesy of our President Tim Loughton MP, to attend the opening of the House of Commons Parliamentary Photographic Exhibition in London. Another was an evening picnic enjoyed by all on the South Downs at Devil’s Dyke.

There is also a monthly coffee group which meets at locations of photographic interest where members can informally discuss and exchange tips on photography over a coffee.

Southwick CC PDI of the Year - "Walking the Dog" by Steve White

This coming year’s varied and interesting meetings programme includes talks by experienced photographers as well as workshops on camera and imaging techniques, including the use of mobile phones. Members can enter their images into club competitions and the best of these can go on to represent the club in regional competitions across South East England. Those not wishing to enter competitions can, if they wish, have their images informally critiqued.

Anyone interested in joining the club is very welcome to attend any of its meetings.