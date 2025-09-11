Sparkle, Stories & Soul at the Castle lights up Arundel for a night of music, tales and charity

Event Highlights:
- Date & Time: Thursday, 30 October 2025
- Venue: Arundel Castle’s magnificent library
- Arrivals:
- Optional after-hours guided castle tour starting at 5:15 pm
- Reception from 6:15 pm, featuring local sparkling wine and canapés.
Entertainment with Soul:
- A breath taking performance by Katie Bradley, internationally acclaimed blues singer-songwriter.
- Isabel Ashdown, critically acclaimed and bestselling author of 33 Women (set in Arundel), sharing her storytelling gifts.
- Phil Heckles (a.k.a. Hercule Van Wolfwinkle), celebrated artist, humourist, and Sunday Times bestselling author.
- Matt Coyne, creator of Man vs Baby and Sunday Times bestselling author, delivering relatable reflections on parenthood.
- A heartfelt special story by Atanya, a local mother supported by Home-Start, whose journey of hope will touch your heart.
Gather, Enjoy & Give:
- Delight in sparkling wine from the family-run Tinwood Estate and delicious canapés graciously provided by The World’s End.
- Participate in a lively charity auction—with every penny supporting local children and families in their crucial early years
Key Information:
- Ticket Price: £75 per person (non-refundable).
- Accessibility: The route includes a gentle 500m slope and many steps. Those needing assistance should contact Julie in advance at [email protected]
- Dress Code: Semi-formal.
- Practical Note: Cash bar only; there’s no mobile reception or Wi-Fi available onsite.
- Event Conclusion: The evening wraps up at 9:00 pm, perfect timing for post-event dinner plans.
Why Attend?
Join us for an evening steeped in elegance, inspiration, and community spirit. Mingle with gifted artists and authors, explore the storied halls of Arundel Castle, and help us raise vital funds to support children and families facing challenges across Arun, Worthing, and Adur.
Unable to Attend?
Your support still matters. Donations can be made via our online portal on the CAF Donate platform: www.home-startawa.org.uk/fundraise/
Contacts for Media Enquiries & Tickets:
Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur
E2 Arundel Court, Park Bottom, Arundel, West Sussex, BN18 0AA
Tel: 01903 953799
Email: [email protected]
Tickets are available via Eventbrite—act quickly, as places are limited https://home-startawa.org.uk/sparkle-stories-and-soul-at-the-castle/