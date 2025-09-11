Sparkle, Stories & Soul at the Castle lights up Arundel for a night of music, tales and charity

Arundel, West Sussex – 30 October 2025. Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur are preparing for an unforgettable evening cloaked in history, music, laughter—and heart-warming. They are delighted to present Sparkle, Stories & Soul at the Castle, a special fundraising event hosted inside the spectacular library of Arundel Castle, generously opened for the occasion by Her Grace, the Duchess of Norfolk.