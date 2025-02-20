Spectacular Allium Extravaganza blooms again at Arundel Castle this May
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visitors will be treated to a floral spectacle as thousands of alliums burst into colour, painting the castle grounds with hues of purple, amethyst, and white. This year's display will feature striking varieties such as Purple Rain, Globemaster, Christophii, Hair, and Art woven into the castle’s herbaceous borders. Flowerbeds of Mount Everest and Mont Blanc alliums will then perfectly complement the beauty of the White Garden surrounding the Fitzalan Chapel.
Martin Duncan, Head Gardener at Arundel Castle, commented:
“After our world-renowned Tulip Festival in April, the Allium Extravaganza is one of the highlights of our gardening calendar. With the castle as a dramatic backdrop, these exquisite blooms create a truly mesmerising display. Alliums are not only visually stunning but also play a key role in supporting wildlife, attracting pollinators such as bees and butterflies. We also have over 12,000 Camassia that are due to flower in May too, so whether you’re a keen gardener or simply appreciate nature’s beauty, this is an event not to be missed.”
Beyond the floral wonder, visitors can explore Arundel Castle’s rich history and architectural grandeur. Home to the Dukes of Norfolk for over 900 years, the castle is one of England’s longest-inhabited country houses, boasting impressive medieval and Gothic architecture alongside an extensive fine art collection.
The Allium Extravaganza is set to bloom throughout May, but as nature’s timing can be unpredictable, visitors are encouraged to check Arundel Castle’s website and social media channels for the latest updates on peak flowering times.
Garden tickets are available at arundelcastle.org and priced from £16 per adult to £7.50 per child (Gardens-only tickets are not available 24th – 26th May). Children under five years old can enter for free.