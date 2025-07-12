Spend an enjoyable weekend exploring some stunning National Garden Scheme Gardens in West Sussex

Thakeham Place Farm Pulborough

Set in the middle of a working dairy farm, the garden has evolved over the last 35 yrs. Taking advantage of its sunny position on free draining greensand, the borders are full of sun loving plants and grasses with a more formal area surrounding the farmhouse (not open). In 2024 a new natural pond has been created in the wilder area of the garden to encourage wildlife. Opens Thursday 24th and Sunday 27th July with Cumberland House (2pm-5pm)

Cumberland House Thakeham

A Georgian village house (not open), next to the C12 church with a beautiful, mature ¾ acre English country garden. The garden comprises a walled garden laid out as a series of rooms with well-stocked flower beds, two rare ginkgo trees, and yew topiary. This leads to an informal garden with vegetable, herb, and fruit areas, pleached limes, and a lawn shaded by a copper beech tree. Opens Thursday 24th and Sunday 27th July with Thakeham Place Farm (2pm-5pm)

The Old Rectory Pulborough

A formal front garden with sunken centrepiece and rose and flower beds of approximately ½ acre. Large rear garden consisting of small woods, croquet lawn with beds, natural swimming pond and large summerhouse, small orchard and meadow, and walled area by pickleball court. Many interesting trees including a 500 year old sweet chestnut. Opens Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th July (11am-5pm)

Architectural Plants North Heath

Home to an ensemble of captivating garden spaces designed to inspire you. Explore the Mediterranean lake garden and surrounding bankside walk tended by Head Gardener Colin and his apprentices. Italian cypress, olives, pines, hardy palms, spiky plants, and bamboo grove. The guided tour including the large Acer house, the greenhouse of exciting and rare exotics, and a specialist Niwaki Production Zone. Prepare to enter exotica. Opens Sunday 27th July (10am-5pm)

The Beeches, Haslemere

3 acre informal garden linked to an attached 5 acre wood. With curving flower borders adjoining the lawns to the front of the house with meandering gravel paths. Mediterranean planting, low circular hedging and stone fountain to the rear. The hard landscaping at the back of the house melds into woodland softened with ferns, hostas and tree ferns. Opens Sunday 27th July with Shalford House (1pm-5.30pm)

Shalford House, Kingsley Green

A garden designer and plantsman’s garden, set in 40 acres, with 10 acres of well maintained gardens created over 30 years. Featuring various herbaceous borders, ponds, a waterfall lake, and a 120 metre rill. Walled garden with large Alitex greenhouse with interesting plants including acers, hostas, Cornus kousa and hydrangeas, all within a beautiful setting. Opens Sunday 27th July with The Beeches (1pm-5.30pm)

The Folly Chichester

Colourful cottage garden surrounding a C16 period house (not open), set in pretty downland village of Charlton, close to Levin Down Nature Reserve. Herbaceous borders well-stocked with a wide range of plants. Variety of perennials, grasses, annuals and shrubs to provide long season of colour and interest. Old well. Water Feature. Busy bees. Opens Sunday 27th July (2pm-4.30pm)

The National Garden Scheme

With record donations in 2024, the power of gardens and garden visits for good causes is evident. 2024 was another landmark year for the National Garden Scheme with the charity donating a record £3,501,227 from the 2024 garden opening season. The impact of these donations to the major nursing and health beneficiaries means that thousands of people who live with health conditions such as cancer or Parkinson’s, who have poor mental health, or who struggle financially as unpaid carers, have been supported by the funding of the nurses, health professionals and case workers who support them. The funding has also provided support to those in the Gardens and Health sector along with community gardens and supported gardeners through traineeships.

To learn more about the National Garden Scheme, discover your perfect garden or find out how to open your own garden, visit https://ngs.org.uk

NB Occasionally garden openings have to be cancelled. Always check on the NGS website beforehand.

Click on this link to look at the interactive

Garden Open Monthly links

1 . Contributed Agricultural Plants Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The Beeches Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The Folly Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed The Old Rectory Photo: Submitted