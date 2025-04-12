Spend Easter Bank Holiday Monday April 21 wandering round the beautiful NGS garden at The Old Vicarage in Washington

Spend Easter Bank Holiday Monday 21st April wandering round the beautiful NGS garden at The Old Vicarage in Washington, take in the fabulous displays of spring bulbs and enjoy a cup of tea and a delicious piece of cake in the conservatory.

As well as the stunning views looking towards the North Downs, enhanced by mature and various specimen trees, the garden has many pockets of interest.

The front is formally laid out with topiary, wide lawn, mixed border and contemporary water sculpture.

There is a Japanese garden with its waterfall, pond, bamboo and grasses, a further large water garden and numerous creatively planted herbaceous borders.

A working kitchen garden has glasshouses, fruit cages, orchard and vegetables.

The Italianate gazebo with green oak columns and lead roof offers a wonderfully comfortable place to sit and contemplate the beauty of this garden.

Throughout, there are well placed seating areas to take in the stunning scenery. The treehouse is much loved by young and old alike, from here the nature viewing platform opens on to the woodland copse area which incorporates a stream and architectural stumpery.

Everyone loves the topiary of characters who watch over the tennis court.

In the spring there is an abundance of bulbs throughout: snowdrops, daffodils, tulips, fritillaria, camassia and bluebells. Whatever the weather, there is a haven in the conservatory where refreshments are available.

The Old Vicarage The Street Washington RH20 4AS Is open for the National Garden Scheme on Monday 21st Apr, Monday 26th May, Sunday 27th July, Monday 25th Aug (10-5).

Admission £8, children free. Purchase ticket in advance or at the gate on the day. Home-made teas.

Also open every Thursday to 2nd October (10-4). Admission £8, children free. Pre-booking essential, please visit https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/21793/the-old-vicarage for information & booking. Self-service light refreshments on Thursday (cash only) & picnics welcome.

Visits by arrangement 17th March to 2nd October for groups of 12 to 30. No private group visits on Thursdays.

Wheelchair access to front garden, but rear garden is on a slope. WC available.

From Washington r'about on A24 take A283 to Steyning. 500yds R to Washington. Pass Frankland Arms, R to St Mary's Church. Car park available, but no large coaches.

Why support The National Garden Scheme

2024 was another landmark year for the National Garden Scheme with the charity donating a record £3,501,227 from the 2024 garden opening season. The impact of these donations to our major nursing and health beneficiaries means that thousands of people who live with health conditions such as cancer or Parkinson’s, who have poor mental health, or who struggle financially as unpaid carers, have been supported by our funding of the nurses, health professionals and case workers who support them. Our funding has also provided support to those in the Gardens and Health sector along with Community Gardens and supported gardeners through traineeships.

To learn more about the National Garden Scheme, discover your perfect garden or find out how to open your own garden, visit ngs.org.uk

