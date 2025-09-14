Spirits shine through the rain at Littlehampton Town Show

Pete Buckley, Chair of the Town Show, said: “We want to thank everyone for coming along to the Town Show Marquee. A special thank you goes to the 103 exhibitors with 482 exhibits, who battled the morning downpours to stage their displays and put on such a fantastic show. I am also deeply grateful to the rest of the Town Show committee for their hard work, particularly our new Show Manager, Anita Buckley, for the preparation she put in both before and on the day. And, of course, a huge thank you to our sponsors - without their support, there would be no show.”
Although this year’s weather was unkind for vegetable growing, entries were still strong, with tomatoes proving to be the most popular exhibit. The committee was thrilled to see such enthusiasm and resilience from the community.
Congratulations go to the trophy winners, including Ronald Sullivan, Alan Humphrey, Stephanie Biggs, David Donovan, Alice Wise, Ray Branden, Sarah Stevens, David Stevens, Dawn Helyer, Keith White, Leila Buckley-Thomson, Toby Bastable, Rosie Wright, Bob Chambers, Sarah Hill, Anita Gardner, Melanie Bastable, Eva Pendreich, Pete Buckley and Littlehampton Sea Cadets. Well don’t to them all for their outstanding contributions.
The Town Show is held in conjunction with the Family Fun Day, organised by the Town Council. The Town Show Committee extends its thanks to the Town Council for their ongoing support and for ensuring that the wider event continues to thrive.
The rain may have fallen, but it failed to dampen Littlehampton’s spirits.