Spirits shine through the rain at Littlehampton Town Show

Pete Buckley, Chair of the Town Show, said: “We want to thank everyone for coming along to the Town Show Marquee. A special thank you goes to the 103 exhibitors with 482 exhibits, who battled the morning downpours to stage their displays and put on such a fantastic show. I am also deeply grateful to the rest of the Town Show committee for their hard work, particularly our new Show Manager, Anita Buckley, for the preparation she put in both before and on the day. And, of course, a huge thank you to our sponsors - without their support, there would be no show.”