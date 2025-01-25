Splendid Snowdrops - ten fun facts and five beautiful West Sussex gardens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The National Garden Scheme – Learn ten facts about Snowdrops before seeing them in all their splendour in four beautiful West Sussex Gardens

Snowdrop, Galanthus, Milk Flower – most garden owners and visitors are comfortable with these terms of phrase, describing the tiny white flowers that make the late winter months slightly less doleful. But a seasoned Galanthophile will be all too aware of these quirky facts about the much-loved Snowdrop plants that are at their best in February.

1. It’s a Greek name – ‘Galanthus’ translates as ‘milk flower’

2. A single Galanthus plicatus ‘Golden Tears’ bulb sold for £1,850 on eBay in 2022!

Snowdrops at Mitchmere Farm

3. A naturally occurring substance within the plant, called galantamine, is used to help treat the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, although the bulbs themselves are poisonous.

4. Rare snowdrop varieties are not usually easy to propagate, hence the hefty price tag per bulb!

5. Snowdrops were named after earrings not drops of snow.

6. There are more than 2,500 varieties of snowdrop.

7. They are symbolic of spring, purity and religion.

8. Snowdrops are one of the first flowers to appear in the new year. In the northern hemisphere snowdrops can be seen appearing as early as January, weather permitting. They usually flower between the months of January and April.

9. Collecting snowdrop bulbs in the wild is illegal in many countries. For many, you need a license to sell snowdrop bulbs, as they’re covered by CITES regulations – the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna. It’s actually illegal to transfer them over borders, without a CITES permit.

10. The snowdrop isn’t a UK native. They became fashionable in the Victorian era but, due to it being known under several different names, no one knows for sure, when they were first introduced to the UK. The first records of plants in the wild date from 1778 – but botanist John Gerard is said to have described the snowdrop in his writings from 1597.

5 West Sussex NGS Gardens featuring snowdrops

Mitchmere Farm Stoughton by arrangement

https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/16382/mitchmere-farm

1½ acre garden in lovely downland position, with a stream flowing through the garden most years, when the Winterbourne rises. An orchard and unusual trees and shrubs, providing all year colour and interest. Big areas of bulbs including special snowdrops, a wildlife pond, a ‘ruin’ with a mosaic floor, terraces enclosed by yew hedges, and summer colour with roses and clematis. Optional 10-minute walk down the long field beside the river, across the sleeper bridge, take the path through the copse with snowdrops up the steps into the new wood, then into the meadow and back to the garden. Wellies advisable. Dogs on short leads.

Mitchmere Farm Stoughton Chichester PO18 9JW is open by arrangement 8th February to 14th November. Admission £6, children free. Min group charge £60. Tea, coffee & biscuits. Please contact the garden owner to discuss your requirements and arrange a date for a group or bespoke visit. Neil & Sue Edden [email protected] 02392 631456

The Old Vicarage Washington

https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/21793/the-old-vicarage

Every Thursday 6th Feb to 2nd Oct (10-4). Admission £8, children free. Pre-booking essential, please visit the NGS website for information & booking. Self-service light refreshments on Thursday (cash only) & picnics welcome. Monday 21 Apr, Monday 26th May, Sunday 27th July, Monday 25th Aug (10-5). Admission £8, children free. Purchase ticket in advance or at the gate on the day. Home-made teas.

Visits also by arrangement 17th March to 2nd October for groups of 12 to 30. No private group visits on Thursdays.

Sandhill Farm House Rogate

https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/19183/sandhill-farm-house

Sunday 9th February (12-4), Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th April (1-4) and Sunday 27th April (2-5). Admission £8, children free. Pay on the day. Home-made teas.

Highdown Gardens Worthing

https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/6351/highdown-gardens

Thursday 13 Feb (10-4.30), Thursday 1st May (10-8). Admission by donation.

The Manor of Dean Petworth

https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/3616/manor-of-dean

Sunday 2nd February (2-4), Sunday 9th March (2-5) and Sunday 27th April (2-5). Admission £5, children free. Book in advance on the NGS website or pay on the day. Teas. Visits also by arrangement 3rd February to 18th May for groups of 20+.

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, and raises impressive amounts of money for some of the UK's best-loved nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake. Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors we have donated more than £70 million to our beneficiary charities. 2024 was landmark year for the Scheme with the charity donating a record £3,501,227 from the garden opening season.

Founded in 1927 to support district nurses, we are now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK and our beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

The National Garden Scheme doesn’t just open beautiful gardens for charity – we are passionate about the physical and mental health benefits of gardens too. We fund projects which promote gardens and gardening as therapy, and in 2017, we launched our annual Gardens and Health Week to raise awareness of the topic. Our funding also supports the training of gardeners and offers respite to horticultural workers who have fallen on difficult times.

To learn more about the National Garden Scheme, discover your perfect garden or find out how to open your own garden, visit ngs.org.uk For gardens opening in Sussex, pick up a copy of The National Garden Scheme Sussex Booklet, available free from many local stores, garden centres and libraries from the end of February and as an online Flip Book (link below).