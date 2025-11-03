Spooktacular events on The Canal

Creative skills were on display to match the spooky environment. Luckily, our Canal photographers David Richardson (Ghastly Ghoul) and Barbara Crowe (Sonic Broomstick) were also on board and on the towpath to capture the fun.

Celia Jevan and her wonderful team of helpers cast their spells, and the boat was decked out with creepy cobwebs, and mystical potions were available also to enjoy. Fortunately, the canal wildlife had seen this all and were not frightened off and the children enjoyed the ambience of the canal.

Too early for a hooting owl but lots of birds and wildlife on show. A big thank you to our Captain’s’ and crew to ensure safe passage and ensuring evil spirits were kept at bay.

The three boat trips followed a highly successful “Free” Halloween Family Fun Day earlier that week! The same team hosted Families at the Canal Heritage Centre, where lots of children visited and created their own spooky masks, decorated stones, and looked out for the witches’ hat and accompanying black cat.

The Chichester Ship Canal Trust is a registered charity and run by our fantastic volunteers throughout the year. After a break for cruises in November, the Christmas Lights will be switched on Sunday 30th November. Please pop down and see the switch on.

This is followed by our fantastic Adult Festive Christmas Boat trips and daily Christmas boat trips throughout December which are selling out fast. Bookings available through the Box Office and Canal website.

Please come down and enjoy the canal this winter. Warm mince pies and refreshments available through the cafeteria open throughout the year.

1 . Contributed Spooky Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Trick or Treat Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Haunted Boats Photo: Submitted