Spooktacular Hallowe'en fun at Peacehaven

By Steph Georgalakis
Contributor
Published 16th Sep 2024, 09:49 BST
Calling all creatures of the night!

Join us for a Spooktacular Halloween At The Big Park Cafe.

Get ready for a hauntingly good time with Creepy Crafts & Scary Scavenger Hunt!

The event will take place on Friday, October 25 from 4.30pm - 6pm.

Halloween Poster.
Halloween Poster.

It is suitable for those aged 0-11 yrs and entry is £4 per child.

Tickets can be purchased in advance from Peacehaven Town Council Information Desk in Community House.

For more information, call 01273 585493

