Spooktacular Hallowe'en fun at Peacehaven
Calling all creatures of the night!
Join us for a Spooktacular Halloween At The Big Park Cafe.
Get ready for a hauntingly good time with Creepy Crafts & Scary Scavenger Hunt!
The event will take place on Friday, October 25 from 4.30pm - 6pm.
It is suitable for those aged 0-11 yrs and entry is £4 per child.
Tickets can be purchased in advance from Peacehaven Town Council Information Desk in Community House.
For more information, call 01273 585493
