Spooktacular October Half Term at Goodwood

Families in Sussex and beyond are in for a treat this October Half Term, as the Goodwood Estate unveils a week of seasonal fun designed to keep children of all ages entertained, from curious little ones to thrill-seeking teens.

Running from Saturday 25 October to Sunday 2 November 2025, the programme blends Goodwood’s sporting heritage and making the most of autumn, offering activities for both local families and those choosing to make a half term break of it at The Goodwood Hotel.

Activities for all ages

Younger visitors can enjoy woodland adventures with the Goodwood Education Trust, including den building, marshmallow toasting and leaf-inspired crafts, while creative workshops such as pumpkin painting, spooky self-portraits and (gut-healthy) Halloween chocolate-making add a seasonal twist. Families can also head to the hotel’s cinema room for screenings of Scooby Doo, Hocus Pocus and Coraline.

Half term fun at Goodwood

For older children and teens, highlights include fast-paced drone football, remote-control racing, racing simulators and Junior Driver Experiences at the historic Motor Circuit. Budding aviators can step into the cockpit during a Goodwood Aerodrome Tour, while the whole family can take on the Off-Road Land Rover Adventure together.

Events for local families

Goodwood is also welcoming non-residential guests to enjoy many of the activities across the week. Woodland adventures, creative workshops and Halloween-themed parties are open to day visitors. Drone football and remote-control racing will appeal to tech-savvy youngsters, while Aerodrome Tours provide a unique opportunity for children to discover the world of aviation up close.

Families with four-legged companions haven’t been forgotten either; the new Tapster’s Paddock, a new three-acre private dog exercise space, is available to book just across the road from The Goodwood Hotel.

Making the most of October Half Term at Goodwood

A perfect autumn break

For those looking to extend the fun, The Goodwood Hotel offers the perfect base for an autumn escape. Overnight stays start from £150 per room per night, with many children’s activities included in the cost of the stay or available to book from £8 per session. Guests can also enjoy seasonal dining, use of the Health Club and access to the Estate’s walking routes across 11,000 acres of West Sussex countryside.

Whether you’re planning a family getaway or looking for local half term inspiration, Goodwood has every detail covered – making it easy to keep the dreaded “I’m bored” at bay this October.

For the full programme of October Half Term activities and to book, visit: goodwood.com/kids-activities