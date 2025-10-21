Spooky trails and autumn adventures: half-term fun at Nymans and Standen

This October half term, families are invited to step into a world of seasonal wonder at two of Sussex’s most enchanting National Trust places – Nymans and Standen. With crisp autumn leaves underfoot and plenty of playful activities to enjoy, it’s the perfect time to get outdoors and make magical memories together.

At Nymans find a garden full of Halloween surprises.

From Saturday 18 October to Sunday 2 November, Nymans is hosting a free Halloween-themed trail through its beautiful gardens. Children can follow clues to discover pumpkin faces, witches’ hats and bubbling cauldrons, all while exploring the natural play areas and woodland paths.

The Play Glade is a highlight for younger visitors, featuring den-building, stepping logs, and musical instruments. Families can pick up a free family map to guide their adventure and enjoy a picnic in one of the many sheltered spots around the garden. With seasonal treats available from the café and kiosk, it’s a day out that’s both fun and relaxing.

We're Going on a Ghost Hunt at Standen, West Sussex

No booking is required, and the trail runs daily from 10am to 4.30pm. Standard admission applies; National Trust members and under-5s go free.

Standen: Join the Ghost Hunt Adventure

At Standen, join a ghost hunt adventure where little ones can take part in a playful trail inspired by the bestselling children’s book We’re Going on a Ghost Hunt™. Running from Saturday 4 October to Sunday 2 November, this interactive experience invites children to pick a bunny name, race broomsticks, play Halloween hoopla, and cross stepping stones to find hidden ghosts.

Ideal for preschoolers and young children, the trail is free with normal admission and runs daily from 10am to 3.30pm. Families can also explore the Arts and Crafts house, hunt for felted mice hidden in each room, and enjoy the vibrant autumn colours in the garden.

Halloween fun at Nymans and Standen

Facilities at both properties include baby changing areas, accessible toilets, and cafés offering seasonal refreshments. Dogs are welcome in the gardens at Standen (but not inside the house), and both sites are open daily from 10am to 5pm, with house access from 11am.

Whether you’re popping in for a couple of hours or planning a full day out, Nymans and Standen offer the perfect blend of nature, play and discovery this half term. x8g3qyt