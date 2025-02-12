Spreading smiles this Half Term at County Mall, Crawley

Families looking for fun and engaging activities during the February half-term can visit County Mall in Crawley, where a range of free events will be held to support children’s mental well-being. The Happy Haven events will take place on Wednesday 19th and Saturday 22nd February, offering creative activities aimed at bringing joy and encouraging children to explore what makes them happy.

On Wednesday 19th February, children will have the opportunity to design their own happiness badges, using drawings, quotes, or symbols that bring them joy. On Saturday 22nd February, families can create sensory jars filled with colourful layers, glitter, and textures, a calming keepsake designed to help children relax and refocus.

Throughout both event days, visitors can also contribute to a ‘Happiness Wall’ by sharing drawings or messages about what makes them happy. Free glitter tattoos will be available, adding extra sparkle to the experience. Additionally, families can take part in a fun trail around County Mall, following clues and scanning QR codes outside selected stores for a chance to win a £50 gift card from The Entertainer.

Simon Cuckow, Centre Manager at County Mall commented: “We’re delighted to be offering free activities for families this half-term. The Happy Haven is designed to bring smiles to children’s faces while reinforcing the importance of well-being. We’re always looking for ways to provide free entertainment for our visitors, and we’re excited to welcome both new and returning families for these special events and more throughout the year.”

The Happy Haven event is free to attend and is designed for children aged 4 to 11. No booking is required, families can simply drop by and take part in the activities.

Event Dates: Wednesday 19th February & Saturday 22nd February

Event Times: 11am – 4pmThe Happiness Trail: Available to enter from Monday 17th – Sunday 23rd February.Location: County Mall, Crawley (RH10 1FP)

For more information and terms and conditions of the event, visit countymall.co.uk or follow them on Facebook & Instagram for updates on upcoming events.