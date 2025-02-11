Spring into creativity: interactive family fun blooms in Crawley!

Get ready for a season of family fun and creativity brough to you by Creative Crawley. We have a fantastic lineup of events to engage and inspire our younger audiences. From interactive workshops to captivating performances, join us, discover something new and create some memories. It's all free, book your places now as capacities are limited. We've picked out some highlights for family audiences below; book and find out more information on our website, creativecrawley.com

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sticky Dance by Second Hand Dance

Sat 1 Mar | 10am–12pm*, 2pm & 3.15pm**Crawley College

Explore this tactile, interactive dance performance, where the rules are turned upside down. If you like to stick things, and most children do, this is the show for you.

SpaceBoy

There are two versions of the show. The morning show begins at 10am and lasts until midday. You can book an entry time (slots available every 15 minutes) and stay for as long as you'd like. We recommend . The afternoon shows last 60 minutes and have been adapted to be more suitable for a neurodivergent audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*For neurotypical children aged 3-5**For neurodivergent children aged 3-7

Super Normal, Extra Natural by Requardt & Rosenberg

Fri 28 Mar, 5pm | Sat 29 Mar & Sun 30 Mar, 1pm & 3pmCounty MallSuitable for all ages

The Sticky Dance

Experience County Mall from a new perspective as seemingly normal day at the shopping centre begins to merges with a surreal world. Dancers and singers will be joined by Crawley locals as the audience listens in on headphones. Watch the trailer for a taste of the incredible music in the show.

Requardt & Rosenberg are returning to Crawley after bringing Future Cargo to Memorial Gardens in May 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Play Interact Explore by Leap Then Look

Sat 29 Mar–Sun 6 Apr | 11am-5pmCounty MallSuitable for all ages

Leap Then Look

Everything in this exhibition is interactive, this is art you can play with. You're invited to create sculptures, take photographs, get in front of the projection, rock, roll and stack things. Come along and explore all the possibilities.

JAPAN! Anime, Manga & Sweets

Sat 10 May County Mall

Settle in for a day celebrating the creativity of Japan. From 10am until 6pm, watch some of the most magical and exciting anime films on the big screen, in a free anime movie marathon. Stay for one movie or dip in and out throughout the day.

At 11.30am and 2.30pm professional manga creator Chie Kutsuwada will be leading workshops on how to create your own manga character. Suitable for ages 5+, a must for any manga fans.

Closer To My Dreams by Chad Taylor

Sat 7 Jun, 12pm & 2.30pmCharis CentreAges 8+

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weaving together poetry, rap and hip hop choreography, Closer to my Dreams is a playful, heartfelt take on family and friendship as two young, Black brothers from inner-city Hulme pursue their artistic dreams.