Spring into creativity with Shoreham's Easter Makers fair

Paper Daisy Events, renowned for curating vibrant & contemporary Makers & Artists Fairs, return to The Shoreham Centre on Easter Saturday, 19th April with over 75 quality and highly original exhibitors!

With everthing on offer from gifts, ceramics, textiles, art & design, accessories, small batch food & a mix of traditional crafts with a modern approach, it creates the perfect spot to spend some time discovering and supporting local creative small business.

Meet some exceptional makers, learn about their craft and take away some highly unique products that can be treasured for years to come.

It's not just about shopping though, there are opportunities to take part & create your own handcrafted products, guided by expects, to learn new skills for life. Choose from Fused Glass Art or the traditional craft of Willow Weaving, where you can make a Spring Wreath or Swallow Sculpture - more details/book tickets www.paperdaisyevents.co.uk. For the little ones, they can be kept busy and have lots of fun in the 'drop in' Craft Zone, with a full variety of Easter crafts (£0-£2.50) on offer alongside face painting too!

Refreshments are provided by a scrumptious pop up artisan cafe with fully home baked goodies to eat there or takeaway for Easter treats!

Bryony, owner of Paper Daisy Events "There's never a more important time to pop along to events like this, where you can discover and give much needed support to so many small creative local businesses all under one roof! It's a real delight to see the event come together on the day and for a venue to be transformed into a vibrant, buzzing creative environment with some amazing talent on show!"

Free Entry, on site car park.

10:00 - 3:30pm

The Shoreham Centre, Pond Road, Shoreham, West Sussex. BN43 5WU

1 . Contributed Easter Makers Fair Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Ceramics exhibitor Easter Makers Fair Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Easter Makers Fair Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Accessories Exhibitor Easter Makers Fair Photo: Submitted