Spring Live! returns to the South of England Showground for 2025

The South of England Agricultural Society is thrilled to announce the return of Spring Live! 2025, a two-day celebration of the season on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th April 2025. Taking place between 9am and 5pm each day at the South of England Showground in Ardingly, West Sussex, this much-loved event promises a weekend full of activities, entertainment, and countryside experiences for all ages.

Animal lovers will have the chance to meet an exciting array of creatures, including Sussex cattle, Hampshire Down sheep and Tamworth pigs (Defra Bluetongue restrictions allowing). The weekend also sees the return of the Pygmy Goat Show and the ever-popular Alpaca Show. For dog enthusiasts, Sunday features the Fun Dog Show, while flyball adds a thrilling interactive element for canine companions.

Throughout the weekend, visitors will have plenty of opportunities to try new skills and participate in hands-on activities. Guests can test their aim with archery and axe throwing, hone their outdoor skills in bushcraft workshops, and craft their very own creations in the wand-making workshops. The chocolate workshop is also sure to delight attendees with a sweet tooth, while children can enjoy planting pumpkin seeds to take home and grow for the Society’s Autumn Show.

For those seeking thrills, Spring Live! offers a range of exciting experiences, including mini monster trucks, miniature ride-on trains, a funfair, a circus skills workshop and the opportunity to have a ride in a classic car. Families can also follow the Kids’ Trail to explore the many free activities available across the showground, including ‘milking’ Clover the cow, and hands-on Farming with Nature tasks.

When it comes to competitions and displays, spectators can cheer on the exhilarating lawn mower racing, marvel at the ever-entertaining Sheep Show, and enjoy the lively performances of Morris and Clog Dancing. In the horticulture area, visitors can ask questions of the gardening experts, explore vintage machinery at the Museum of Gardening, and enjoy the spring floristry competition. There will also be hanging basket demonstrations where attendees pick up skills and materials to create their own.

Shopping enthusiasts can look forward to an extensive selection of clothes, jewellery, homeware, gifts, artisan food and crafts showcasing local producers and independent makers. They can also pick up plants to brighten up their gardens.

Corrie Ince, Show Director at the South of England Agricultural Society, commented:

"Spring Live! is a fantastic event for families and friends to come together, enjoy the fresh air, and experience all that the countryside has to offer. With so many interactive activities, animals to meet, and entertainment to enjoy, there’s truly something for everyone, including canine companions, to make this a memorable weekend."

Tickets for Spring Live! 2025 are available at www.seas.org.uk and cost £13.95 for adults and £12.15 for seniors and students (inclusive of a 10% discount until 18.4.25). Children under 16 go free, though a suggested donation of £2 per child is encouraged. Dogs are welcome but will not be permitted in indoor areas.