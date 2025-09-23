Spun Glass Theatre announces Stade Hall Winter Show The Littlest Yak by LAStheatre.

18.00, 9th November at Stade Hall, Hastings.

A rollicking, heart-warming tale for everyone.

This musical adaptation of the award-winning children’s book by Lu Fraser and Kate Hindley will delight audiences young and old with beautiful puppets, catchy tunes and an uplifting tale of self-acceptance for all the family.

Gertie is great at being THE LITTLEST YAK, with the CURLIEST, WHIRLIEST wool and the GRIPPIEST of hooves for clip-clopping up cliffs. Only, Gertie doesn’t want to be the littlest. She’s in a rush to grow up and be just like THE BIG YAKS. But what if there are some things that only a GERTIE can do?

A gorgeous story celebrating YOU being perfect…just the way you are!

Nominated for a whopping 4 OffWestEnd Awards including Best Script, Music, Performance and Design, LAStheatre brings The Littlest Yak to the stage in spectacular fashion.

A LAStheatre production.

The creation of this production was generously supported by Arts Council England, Marlowe Theatre, Backstage Trust, Kent County Council and Folkestone Town Council.

Spun Glass Theatre continues its commitment to family centred theatre, hosting live performance which lets the imagination soar. Their exciting mini-season of shows in the autumn all performed at Stade Hall Hastings includes on Thursday 9th October, Fatherhood by Altered Skin a highly physical and laugh out loud take on fatherhood across generations, cultures and languages. On Friday 24th October, Farnham Maltings bring All For Your Delight in which, for one night only, our fabulous Brightcoats are bringing top-tier entertainment right to your doorstep for the whole family to enjoy. On Thursday 20th November Wild weaves together stories from over 70 people, taking you on a journey of emotions from exhilarating fear to childlike joy!

Tickets are on a pay what you decide basis ranging from £5 - £15.

Full Programme Dates: Fatherhood Thursday 9th October, All For Your Delight Friday 24th October, The Littlest Yak Sunday 9th November, Wild! Thursday 20th November