Squire’s Garden Centres invites you to come and experience a summer showcase of one of their most popular and best-selling plants, the hydrangea, in their inaugural ‘Festival of Hydrangeas’ (19 May – 30 June – all centres) – this selection are all homegrown with pride at their Hampshire nursery.

A timeless garden favourite, Hydrangeas are known for their bold blooms, rich textures and impressive colour variations, which provide blooms from late spring through to autumn. Whether you’re planting a border, refreshing containers or dressing a patio area, there will be a hydrangea that will be the perfect match for any space!

Sarah Squire, Chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, comments: “Hydrangeas hold a special place in our hearts - and most definitely in our customers’ gardens! They’re a joy to grow and a real showstopper. I’m particularly excited about our homegrown range this year, which is more beautiful than ever.”

Among the stunning new varieties being unveiled at the festival this summer are:

Squire’s Festival of Hydrangeas is set to deliver an exciting summer showcase of colour

Fairytrail Cascade – Elegant trailing blooms

– Elegant trailing blooms Firelight – A dramatic red-pink showstopper

– A dramatic red-pink showstopper Limelight Prime – Crisp lime-green flowers fading to cream

– Crisp lime-green flowers fading to cream Little Lime Punch – Compact and ideal for containers

– Compact and ideal for containers Quick Fire Fab – Early blooming and full of colour

– Early blooming and full of colour Quick Fire Tiny Bit – Perfect for small gardens and patios

The festival selection has been nurtured at Squire’s own nursery in Liss, Hampshire, and offers an exciting selection of new additions. This summer, transform your garden into a celebration of colour with hydrangeas that are as easy to grow as they are stunning to behold.

Vincent Catt, Expert Plantsman and Hampshire hydrangea grower says: “Hydrangeas have a timeless beauty that just keeps giving. They’re incredibly rewarding to grow – generous with their flowers, easy to care for and full of character. Whether you’re after bold summer colour or something more subtle and textured, there’s a hydrangea for every garden. I love watching them come into their own each season.”

Secrets for Happy Hydrangeas!

Bold blooms and rich textures of hydrangeas adding structure and interest in a garden.

Hydrangeas are as fascinating as they are beautiful - and knowing how to care for them helps ensure they thrive for years to come. These simple tips will help your hydrangeas flourish.

Planting & Positioning

Hydrangeas are a great choice for a partially shaded spot that’s sheltered from strong winds. When planting in the ground or a generous container, make sure you dig a hole twice the width and depth of the pot. Use a good quality peat-free compost, mix a little slow release plant food, and ideally some Root Grow mycorrhizal fungi, in the bottom of the planting hold. Always water well before and after planting to help roots settle.

Ongoing Care

Expert Plantsman and hydrangea grower, Vince Catt, nurturing the plants in Hampshire and appearing at Squire's West Sussex garden centres at Washington and Crawley

Hydrangeas love regular watering—especially when newly planted or during dry spells. In spring, feed with a slow-release plant food and apply mulch to help the soil retain moisture. To encourage fresh growth, deadhead faded blooms in late winter or early spring, cutting back to a strong bud. Climbers benefit from a light prune after flowering.

Colour Curiosity

The colour of some hydrangea blooms isn’t set in stone, being influenced by soil pH!

Acidic soil produces blue or purple flowers

Neutral soil brings out mauve tones

Alkaline soil turns blooms pink or red

Top Tip: Want to keep your blue hydrangea flowers blue? Try adding used coffee grounds to the soil as hydrangeas love the acidity and it may just enhance their striking blue tones.

Fun Hydrangea Facts

The name Hydrangea comes from the Greek ‘hydro’ (meaning water) and ‘angos’ (vessel), reflecting the plants’ love of moisture. What look like petals are actually ‘sepals’, specialised leaves that help the plant soak up water.

Hydrangeas bloom from late May into September and so offer months of vibrant garden colour. In addition, dried hydrangea heads hold their own drama with each head having its own individual form and texture that adds quiet seasonal styling. To dry for best effect, cut heads when slightly papery, remove leaves and hang upside down in a dry, airy spot.

Hydrangeas come in a variety of shapes - from ‘Mopheads’ (pom-poms) to ‘Lacecaps’ (flat) and ‘Panicles’ (pointed), there’s certainly a hydrangea shape for every taste.

Squire’s new addition, Fairytrail Cascade Hydrangea, from Proven Winners, was developed by the legendary hydrangea breeder, Ushio Sakazaki – also the horticultural authority behind the world-famous Surfinia® Petunia.

Finally, hydrangeas can be perfect for hayfever sufferers as their sticky pollen doesn’t float freely, so they’re less likely to irritate allergy-prone gardeners.