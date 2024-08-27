St Georges Church Harvest Fair and Produce Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are building a small but flourishing community in our parish of amateur growers from all walks of life where the opportunity to enter their growing successes combines with the Harvest Fair, bringing young and no-so-young together for a thoroughly enjoyable event.

Following last year's successful inagural event we are excited to be holding our Harvest Fair and Produce Show this year on Saturday, September 14, at St George's Church, Cleveland Road, Chichester.

Entries to the Produce Show can be made from 09.30am, judging of entries begins at 11am and at 12.30pm the Harvest Fair begins with all entries available to be viewed.

We have categories for everyone, whilst apples, pears and plums are now in season, and autumn berry plants fruiting in earnest, we also have entries for cakes, biscuits and brownies, as well as homemade jams and chutneys.

Entries are just 50p each, or 3 entries for £1, and all Children's entries are free.

The Harvest Fair will be a celebration of the autumn with crafts, great food, face painting, stalls, games and much, much more.

Entry to the Fair is free - we hope to see you there!