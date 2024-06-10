St. Helen's Woods Summer Fayre date

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual St. Helen's Woods Summer Fayre will be taking place in Hastings on Saturday, June 29 from 2pm to 5pm.

Last year was the most successful fayre ever, with hundreds of visitors coming along to enjoy the stalls and entertainment, including a tombola, plant stall, BBQ, cake stall, children's entertainment, tea and coffee, raffle...and more! Fun for all the family. Come along and help us raise funds to help maintain our ancient woodland!

Find the Summer Fayre at the BBQ site...main entrance at Langham Road/St. Helen's Park Road junction. The fayre is organised by the St. Helen's Woods Preservation Society.

Volunteers and donations are welcome.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...