St. Mary's Church Washington presents a festive concert of music and song
A festive concert of music and song with Julieth Lozano and guests Julieth Lozano, Royal College of Music alumnus, and BBC Cardiff Singer of the World winner of the Dame Kiri Te Kanawa 2023 Audience Prize returns with fellow performers to St Mary’s Church, Washington for an evening of seasonal festive music.
The concert will be held on Saturday, December 21 at St Mary’s Church. Doors open at 5pm with the concert running from 5.30pm to approximately 7.30pm.
There will be an interval of 20 minutes for Wiston English Sparkling Wine.
Tickets cost £45 per person including wine, with the evening being held in support of the National Garden Scheme beneficiary charities.
No Concessions.Book online – visit: https://festive-concert.eventbrite.co.uk