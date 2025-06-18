St Mary's Ringmer welcomes Youth String Ensemble
On Sunday July 6 St Mary's Church Ringmer is the venue for the Summer Concert performed by the Create Music Youth String Ensemble. It is from 4-5.00pm.
This is the first time this ensemble of talented young players from the area have performed in Ringmer.
They are gathered from across the area and rehearse regularly leading to concert performances.
This promises to be a varied programme of wide appeal and ideal for a Summer afternoon.
The concert is free, with no ticket required.