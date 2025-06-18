St Mary's Ringmer welcomes Youth String Ensemble

By Rosemary Colebourn
Contributor
Published 18th Jun 2025, 17:34 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 09:08 BST
On Sunday July 6 St Mary's Church Ringmer is the venue for the Summer Concert performed by the Create Music Youth String Ensemble. It is from 4-5.00pm.

This is the first time this ensemble of talented young players from the area have performed in Ringmer.

Most Popular

They are gathered from across the area and rehearse regularly leading to concert performances.

This promises to be a varied programme of wide appeal and ideal for a Summer afternoon.

The concert is free, with no ticket required.

Related topics:Ringmer
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice