St Mary's Spring Fair Goring by Sea
This year's Spring Fair promises to have something for everyone to enjoy on Bank Holiday Saturday 4th May.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Whether you want to buy crafts and plants, or books and bric a brac, or to jump on the bouncy castle and try your hand at all the games and stalls, or to simply enjoy the refreshments and cake - just join in the fun and go along to St Mary's Church Hall.
It'll be open between 10:30am and 3pm on Saturday 4th May.
You'll find us by St Mary's Church at the junction of Sea Lane and Ilex Way in Goring-by-Sea.
Come and support us - it'll be a good day!