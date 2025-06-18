St Michael's Hospice invites residents to dedicate a Remembrance Ribbon for 2025

St Michael’s Hospice invites you to remember someone special this summer, in a colourful celebration of their life, and dedicate a ribbon as part of their Remembrance Ribbons appeal.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer is a season of colour and joy, of bright skies, golden sunsets, and time spent with family and friends.

For some, this summer will mark the first without their loved one. Last summer, Ellie’s mum, Susie, died at the Hospice. Ellie shares, “One year on, being part of the Remembrance Ribbons appeal this summer, is our way of remembering our colourful, beautiful mum, with her ribbon blowing in the sunshine, in the gardens she loved, raising awareness and funds for the Hospice who made such a difference to us all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every ribbon tells a story, every donation makes a difference. Dedicate a ribbon to someone significant this summer and watch the tree become a vibrant colourful celebration of life.

Find out more at smhremembranceribbons.memorypage.org or call 01424 456396.