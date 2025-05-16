St Michaels Hospice Lottery Winning Lottery Numbers 16th May 2025
Here are the winning lottery numbers for today’s hospice lottery draw 16/05/2025
1st Prize of £2,000 – 12467 Rye , 2nd Prize of £300 – 55103 St Leonards-on-Sea, 3rd Prize of £150 – 76824 Wadhurst.
55 Prizes of £10
12008 13812 15179 15874 16268 16466 16637 16856 19817 20543
22147 22435 27407 28255 30051 30168 31030 32551 35454 36365
38534 38589 39095 39791 40515 41641 42694 42706 45011 45546
50164 52359 52682 52861 53950 54390 56789 57373 60048 61172
62379 62943 65235 67500 69353 69963 70190 71943 72761 73204
74798 76683 76947 78929 78957
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.