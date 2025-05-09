St Richard’s Catholic Primary School is making a splash (of colour) this summer!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday 21st June, St Richard’s Catholic Primary School will be opening their doors to the public to join in on a fundraising event of the summer in order to raise much needed funds for a new adventure playground.

Starting at 2pm, St Richard’s Colour Run is open to all families & young people in the Chichester community and we’d love you to join in. The 1km route will loop around the school and grounds twice, where those taking part will be splashed with colour powder as they run by each colour station. Be sure to wear a white t-shirt to show your true colours!

With the support of the Friends of St Richard’s, the school’s fundraising charity, Mrs Sydney Bridges, the school’s headteacher, comments on why the school are hosting the event:

‘We always love to connect with the wider community, and what better way than to host an event that not only has the wellbeing and health of the children at the core of it but it is also fun and engaging for all involved!’ Our adventure playground is now completely shut off, the children can no longer use it and we can see how much it makes a difference to their wellbeing to be able to have somewhere to physically let off steam and build relationships in a fun and active way. Not only will all of the proceeds raised go towards buying a new adventure playground for the children, it will improve the physical and mental health of our children. We are also so thankful to be supported by local and national and global businesses, such as Kickstar Sports, Octopus Energy, Little Street Chichester, Shakeadelic, Crossmeads and Winchester Corporate Finance who without these we wouldn’t be able to put on such a fantastic event.

For more information or for those who would like to register for the St Richards Colour Run, simply visit: https://www.strichardsprimaryfriends.org/colour-run

St Richard’s Catholic Primary School in Chichester has a team of amazingly dedicated teachers and staff who are committed to providing a nurturing and enriching learning environment for all their pupils. With Headteacher Mrs Bridges at the helm, they strive to provide a curriculum that continually evolves and adapts to meet the needs, interests and abilities of all the children.

The Friends of St. Richard's Catholic Primary School is the charity based group of parents, carers, teachers and staff, who create fundraising opportunities and initiatives to benefit all children at the St Richard's Catholic Primary School in Chichester. They aim to enable the children, their families and the school community at large to get involved and enhance their experience.

For all press enquiries please contact the Friends of St Richard’s by emailing: