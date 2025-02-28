St Wilfrid’s Chichester are holding their very own Wedding Fair this Sunday at Oakwood School!

On Sunday 9th March, St Wilfrid’s Hospice will be holding their very first Wedding Fair, inviting the local community to browse a wide selection of wedding based stalls. Held at the prestigious Oakwood School, all are welcome to pop along from 11am to 3pm, and browse what the fair has to offer.

There will be a variety of local wedding suppliers, offering a wide range of products and services to help you plan your special day. Some of the exhibitors include: florists, celebrants, honeymoon travel, wedding cakes and lots more. One especially exciting appearance will be the ring bearing owls who will be demonstrating their unique wedding services, so make sure you pop along!

St Wilfrid’s themselves will also have a stall selling beautiful new and pre-loved wedding dresses, bridal accessories and occasionwear.

Entry to the Wedding Fair is completely free, however, St Wilfrid’s do ask that you make a suggested donation of your choice. Your donation, no matter what size, will help support the vital end-of-life and palliative care that St Wilfrid’s provides to local lives in your community.

During the day there will also be fashion shows, where you will see their incredible Hospice team modelling the stunning wedding attire available. There will also be a raffle, offering incredible wedding related prizes, including a £250 voucher for Timothy Roe Fine Jewellery!

Make sure to keep your Sunday clear and pop along!