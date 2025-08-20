Stagecoach Hastings marks 25 years with free Discovery Day for local children

Children in Hastings who are curious about trying the performing arts will have the chance to step into the spotlight next month as Stagecoach Performing Arts Hastings hosts a special Discovery Day on Saturday, September 6.

The free taster session is open to young people aged 6 to 18, offering them the opportunity to explore dance, drama and singing in a supportive environment led by Stagecoach’s team of experienced, professional teachers.

Stagecoach Hastings, which is proudly celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, has built its reputation on more than just performance skills. The school prides itself on building confidence, creativity, and resilience in its students – qualities that last a lifetime regardless of whether they pursue a career in the arts.

Principal Avril Crawford, professional singer and vocal coach, explained:

“Stagecoach is about so much more than putting on a show. Of course, we love to see our students shine on stage – like in our recent production of Matilda Jr – but what’s even more rewarding is watching them grow in confidence, make friends and discover what they’re capable of.

"Our Discovery Day is a wonderful way for local children to come along, give it a try, and see if Stagecoach could be the right fit for them”.

This Autumn Term, the school’s theme is “Storytelling”, which will see students exploring how to bring characters and tales to life through voice, movement and performance. Alongside nurturing creativity, teachers will focus on developing technique – from vocal clarity and projection to dance precision and stage presence – ensuring students build strong foundations as well as expressive skills.

The term will culminate in a special demonstration of classwork for parents, giving families the chance to see the progress and confidence their children have gained.

The Discovery Day is free to attend, but places are limited and must be booked in advance.

For more info or to book a place, contact [email protected]