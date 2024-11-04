Staplecross Village Voice

COUNCIL TAX REDUCTION SCHEME – Residents across the Rother district could be eligible for a reduction in their council tax via a scheme being promoted across the county.

Rother District Council (RDC) is joining in with other District and Borough Councils in East Sussex to highlight the Council Tax Reduction Scheme. The local authorities want to make it easier for eligible families and individuals, to better manage their household budgets.

The eligibility depends on: Where you live. – If your children live with you. – If other adults live with you.

Your circumstances, such as income, number of children, benefits, residency status.

Your household income – this includes savings, pensions, your partner’s income. Residents can check if they are eligible via The Citizen’s Advice website.

EAST SUSSEX COUNTY COUNCIL –

Public Information Notice 1 – (P.I.N.)

Booking Proposals for Household Waste Disposal sites. – Views are being sought on proposals to introduce a ‘Booking System’ at the Household Waste Recycling Sites across the County.

The move is hoped to reduce queuing at the various sites, help save East Sussex County Council (ESCC) as much as £50,000 a year and help ensure only residents waste is being disposed of here. These proposals are part of the authority’s work to identify areas where savings can be made to address an expected £55 million funding gap next year.

This consultation – open now – will run until Sunday, December 22. To date – NO decisions have been made as more information is needed in order to do so.This is why people are being encouraged to give their feedback during this consultation period.

This proposal would see the introduction of a booking portal on which folk would be able to book a time to visit one of the county’s 10 household waste recycling sites. This will also be able to be booked via the telephone. As well as helping ESCC make much needed savings, the new system would reduce queuing at busier sites, help stop ‘trade’ waste being taken to these sites and stop people from outside the county using these facilities to which they are not entitled to use and do not contribute to.

All the feedback – including that of ‘fly-tipping’ concerns raised during this consultation will be taken into account when a decision is made when the February budget 2025 is set .

Anyone wanting to give feedback can do so by visiting https://consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk and where full details of this consultation can also be found.

Public Information Notice 2. (P.I.N.)

‘DEER ALERT’ – Motorists warned to stay alert to avoid deer collisions

As the nights draw in, motorists in East Sussex are being urged to be #DeerAware and avoid collisions with animals on rural roads. There are estimated to be more than 74,000 deer-related traffic collisions across the UK every year, and that risk increases during mating season in October and November.

As part of its #DeerAware campaign, East Sussex County Council is encouraging people to take care in heavily wooded areas or where there are deer warning signs as these are places where deer are most likely to venture out, particularly around dawn and dusk.

Advice to motorists includes:

Use full-beam headlights at night if no other cars are around, as they will reflect the deer’s eyes; dip headlights when you see a deer to avoid startling it.

Deer often cross the roads in the same locations. Where there are deer warning signs motorists should slow down, stay alert and be prepared to stop.

Deer often travel in groups so if drivers see one crossing the road they should slow down and drive with caution as others may follow.

If motorists hit a deer, they should park in a safe place with hazard lights on and call 101 if the deer is on the side of the road and not causing a danger to others, or 999 if someone is injured or the deer is in the road and a danger to other road users.

More information and advice is available at https://www.eastsussex.gov.uk/roads-transport/roads/road-safety/deer

VINEHALL INTERNATIONAL CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES

Last Gentle Reminder --- These amazing classical music performances continue to delight the audiences at each and every event. Vinehall School are thrilled to welcome the Modigliani String Quartet to come and play here on Sunday November 10 commencing at 3pm. They are one of the outstanding quartets from France and their many recordings have been critically acclaimed. The Programme of Works by Mozart – Turina – Ravel and Beethoven, should be quite an experience.

“This French ensemble is beautifully modulated in the sense that every player has equal presence and voice, expressed with dashing fervour in Dohnanyi (Quartet No: 3) and gossamer brilliance in Ravel’s quartet” – so says The Guardian !

For all further details and information of future performances to enjoy, as well as free mailing and/or tickets please contact Geoffrey Whitehead on 01580~883092 or email: [email protected] So why not come along and experience this for yourself !

ROTHER RAMBLERS

‘From Famine to Feast’- aptly describes the walks that the members of this popular walking group have arranged for us this week as not only are they in different directions but they are also of varying walking mileage!. But whatever the content of these walks, they will all be undertaken with stunning views, enjoyable areas and of course, all with wonderful and friendly companions.

Walk No: 1 This is a slightly longer footfall being it is a 9.5 circular wander. The walk has been organised to take place on Wednesday, November 13 and will include parts of the Rye Salts, the Rye Golf Course and Camber Sands.

The meeting place will be by the toilet block, on the grass behind Lucknow car park, near the A259 road bridge, Grid Reference TQ922205. satnav TN31 7LD What3Words:///remix.quaking.undercuts in readiness for the walk to commence at 10am. The Walk Notes state “This is a flat walk starting from the East Side of Rye, heading out across the Golf Course and onto a section of Romney Marsh, taking in Wainway Wall then south to Camber and a stretch of the beach, before returning along the harbor reach.

Stops will be made for refreshments and a picnic lunch is suggested. Please be aware Car Parking charges will apply and check the weather forecast prior to setting out – as this is an exposed route, and therefore is liable to be windy.” This walk has been rated as moderate. Your ‘walk leader’ for today is to be Chris (H) and you may contact him on: 01580~389053 for all further information.

Walk No: 2 This walk is in the complete opposite direction as it is another 9 circular mile meander of Bodiam Circular via Northiam. This walk has been arranged to take place on Saturday, November 16.

Grid Reference TQ830243. Satnav TN31 6ND. Two ‘What3Words’ locations have been made here – perfectly.types.devalued and reunion.siblings.deranged. Please arrive in readiness for the walk to commence at 10.00am.

The Walk Notes state “ From Northiam we head out to Mill Corner, making our way using roads and footpaths to Bodiam Castle. Here we will stop for refreshments – either a picnic lunch or from the café. There are toilet facilities for use here.

The return journey to Northiam, will be via Ewhurst Green and Great Dixter.

This walk will encounter some gentle slopes and some stiles as well as some lovely views along the way. Please be aware, the route can be muddy if recent rain has fallen. Well behaved dogs on short leads are welcome.”

This walk has been rated as moderate. Jacqueline (B) is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this meander and you may contact her on Mobile: 07816~179024 for more details.

BODIAM BONFIRE NIGHT

This is another exciting and noisy night in the programme of our local Bonfire Societies Celebratory Events. This will take place on Friday, November 15.

This one is very close to our parish and is always a popular event – and with FREE ENTRY - it is sure to be very busy and noisy and will be held at The Castle Inn, right in the centre of Bodiam and directly opposite the iconic Bodiam Castle site. A substantial bonfire is promised here which will be lit at 6.30pm (16.30pm) and will be accompanied- as always - by a fantastic firework display.

To keep everyone feeling happy and to aid with the ambience – the food stands will include a hog roast – soups – a chip van and a chilli outlet – with veggie & vegan options available. Parking will be available at the National Trust car park, - so please park pretty to allow for a large turnout and to avoid disappointment.

For all further information, please contact 01580~ 830330. Please remember this is another dark village, so come prepared with warm clothing, suitable shoes and torches !

ADVANCE NOTIFICATIONS:STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL TRUSTEE - FUNDRAISING EVENT.

CHRISTMAS TABLE TOP SALE.This is another gentle reminder of a Christmas Table Top Sale, which will be held in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross, TN32 5QG on Sunday, November 17 – between 10am and 1pm. Tables may still available and can be 'rented' for a small fee.

This event which has been arranged by the Trustees of our much loved village asset, has always proved very popular and there are lots of exciting suggestions for a variety of unique Christmas gifts for every member of the family, - or even Christmas Stocking fillers, which are always enjoyed - to be found here. There will also be refreshments including teas and coffees - a tremendous tombola stall which is always great fun and always very popular.- so there's sure to be something for everyone.

So come along and start 'smart' Christmas shopping early. For further information and to book your 'Christmas Bazaar table top', please contact David on 01580~830000 or Sue on 01580~831775.

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL – ‘ OPEN SPACES’

This is a warm and open invitation to all residents of the community to come along and enjoy an hour or so with friends, families, neighbours and even strangers - who may become new friends. The next date is Monday, November 18 between 12 Noon and 2.00pm. As always, lovely, simple but delicious fare and warming hot drinks will be provided and a very warm welcome is extended to you all so please come along and support this endeavour and make use of this valuable community space.

Lots of interesting ideas are being prepared to make these short & simple few hours - a fun and friendly escape from being on your own ~ so why be on your own -- when you can be amongst friends?

For all further details of any of the events planned at these 'Open Spaces' - both for the young, the 'not-so-young' - and everyone in between - members of the community, please give Sue Lyne a ring on 01580~831775 who would be delighted to tell you of the many exciting treats in store. Looking forward to seeing you there!

WOMEN'S INSTITUTE - CRAFT CLUB.

The members of your local W.I. would like to invite anyone interested in craftwork to come along and spend a couple of hours or so, in pleasant company, whilst enjoying doing whatever craft they wish.

This craft group is open to anyone who would like to come along to either bring something they are working on or just to see what goes on or maybe find something they would like to have a go at or learn to do. This is to invite more folk to pop along and join this very congenial group of ladies.

The next date for this group is to be Tuesday, November 19. 2.pm in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG.

The cost is £2 per person to include a cuppa and biscuit/cake etc and this is so it covers the cost of the hall hire. This as always, is an interesting, friendly and very enjoyable afternoon spent furthering your preferred hobby or starting one anew.

For all further information on what other exciting events are planned for our pleasure throughout the remaining months, why not contact the new President - Pauline on 01580~830570 for more details.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB –

The next monthly meeting for this popular 'over 60's, sociable dining group is on Wednesday, November 20 at 12.30pm in Staplecross Village Hall.

Back by popular request ~ on the menu this month will be ‘Liver & Bacon’ with all local vegetables and followed with another firm favourite Syrup Pudding & Custard which is delicious and always appreciated at any time of the year. We are always very happy to welcome those - of a certain age (60+) - to come along and join us. If you are new to the village or close by, this is a superb way of meeting new friends and joining in the various activities that are announced at the end of the meal.

The cost of these delicious two course meals – which also include tea or coffee, is all for the miserly sum of £7 per person. To avoid food wastage and allow for smooth running of this meeting, booking is essential, so please reserve your place by contacting Sallie -on 01580~ 830000 or Pauline on: 01580~830570

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL - 'OPEN MEETING'

Ewhurst Parish Council - Continuing with their monthly 'Open Meetings', - the next meeting will take place on Wednesday, November 20. at the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross, TN32 5QG. at 7pm.

Please come along and meet your local Councillors - from all levels. - not just your local Parish Councillors, but from Rother District Council, as well as East Sussex County Council. They are here to serve you and will have the parish of Ewhurst - as well as your best interests at heart.

They always do their best to help solve any problems or concerns you may have - it's what they are here to do.

Please come along -- Ask your questions and 'Have Your Say".

EWHURST PARISH ~ COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS TREE.

COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS TREE - 'SWITCHING ON’ CEREMONY

Helping to spread a little festive cheer around our parish, Ewhurst Parish Council will once again be providing and putting up the Community Christmas Tree for the enjoyment of all of its residents. This will be erected in its usual spot- on the front lawn of our Village Hall – on Tuesday, November 19 in readiness for the Annual Community Christmas Tree - 'LIGHTING UP CEREMONY’ –the following afternoon on Wednesday, November 20.

A CHEEKY APPEAL -

If any strong armed chaps could spare us a few minutes to help erect this tree, and get it – securely fixed in place, - it would be so very much appreciated – more so because we’re all getting on a bit now and our huff ‘n’ puff is now almost a whisper !

This should only take approximately 30/45 minutes. Please call 01580~831881 or Steve on:07769~714624 or John on 07748~483823 to let us know you'll be available to lend a hand !

Please Note: --- the date for the "Annual Lighting Up Ceremony" has now been fixed and this will now take place on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 at approximately 2.45pm-3.00pm.

This is when - School curriculum AND weather permitting - the pupils of our brilliant local Primary School will all come along for a very special event -at approximately - 3.00pm.

A cheerful Christmas Carol - or two - will hopefully be sung and then the countdown to the 'switch on' will begin...and low & behold (fingers crossed !) the tree will magically light up !

The pupils always love this little treat - especially when chosen to work the magical console that sends out the message to light up the tree. Any resident who would like to come and watch this would be very welcome.

So...... Mums & Dads, Grandma's & Grandpa's. -Families & Friends, Neighbours, --- Everyone is welcome to come along and watch this charming little event. It only takes a few minutes and the children just love to see the Community Christmas Tree come to life! Please come & join in the carols. Perhaps a mince pie or even a nip of mulled wine (Non-alcoholic – for those driving) on offer this year, might help to moisten those vocal cords! - We all look forward to seeing you there !

FUND-RAISING 'PUB QUIZ'

A pub quiz, that most popular of evening entertainment, especially when colder and darker wintery nights begin to draw in - is being arranged at The Castle Inn, Bodiam and the date is for Wednesday, November 20 at 6.30pm for 7pm.

Still time to grab your seats for a great fun evening out with family and friends..The cost is at £15 per head - but this does include a superb supper. All proceeds will go towards the upkeep of St. Giles church, Bodiam. Tables will be for up to 6 people - if you'd like to make a table of friends. For more information and to book your place, please contact via email: [email protected]

CHURCH SERVICES – ARMISTICE DAY'.

Service of Remembrances will be carried out on this special day, in ALL three churches of our parish.

The date of 11th day of the 11th month and especially at 11.00am is a special moment for people the world over. It was a date immortalised forever, when the world held its breath as the fighting was suspended on the 'Western Front' in 1918 .This was to allow Germany and the Allies to reach a peace agreement . The guns fell silent at 11am.

Remembrance Sunday, in the U.K. is held on the second Sunday of November that commemorates British service members who have died in wars and other military conflicts since the onset of World War 1. By tradition, a two-minute period of silence is observed throughout the country at 11am, and church services and other ceremonial gatherings take place during the day. A nationally televised remembrance service, generally attended by politicians, religious leaders, military personnel, and members of the British royal family, has been held for decades at the Cenotaph monument in central London.

The holiday has its origins in 'Armistice Day' which was dedicated in Great Britain on Nov. 11, 1919, in commemoration of the one-year anniversary of the peace agreement that ended World War I. In response to a politician’s suggestion, King George V. requested that the country pause in silence for two minutes so "the thoughts of everyone may be concentrated on reverend remembrance of the glorious dead" in acknowledgment of the war’s fatalities.

Thereafter a period of silence became the centrepiece of Armistice Day events that occurred annually until the outbreak of World War 2. in 1939, when it was decided that general celebrations would not be held on November 11 of that year. Instead, a proximate Sunday was observed as a “day of dedication” during the span of the war.

After the conclusion of World War II, the British government, seeking to honour participants in both World Wars, officially replaced Armistice Day with the new Sunday observance, which was thereafter known as Remembrance Sunday. In 1956 the date was fixed as the second Sunday of the month. In recent years Armistice Day has been revived as an additional occasion for silence, though Remembrance Sunday remains the main day of commemoration.

A "Service of Remembrance" will be held at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green at 9.30am followed by the laying of a wreath at the memorial in the churchyard, At 10.55am a similar 'Service of Remembrance' will then follow at St. Giles church, in Bodiam and a wreath will also be laid at the memorial here.

At 3.30pm, another "Service of Remembrance' will be held at St. Mark's church, Northiam Road. Staplecross. Wreaths will previously have been laid at the War Memorial in the village at 11am. Please remember that ‘Food Bank Collections’ at St.James, Ewhurst Green are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly welcomed - even more so in these difficult and worrying times.

Please Note the following:

MORNING PRAYER will be held at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green, every Wednesday morning at 8.30am.

PRAYER REQUESTS

Opportunities to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket' is available again at both churches to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one - a neighbour, friend or just for humanity!

If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance - however large or small - especially Baptisms - Weddings - and sadly - Funerals, then for the time being please get in touch with any of the Church Wardens. For St. James church Ewhurst Green ~ 01580~830601. For St. Mark's church, Staplecross ~ ~01580~830830 or St. Giles church, Bodiam ~ 01580~830203 or 830327.

Messages can still be left on the Rectory telephone - 01580~830925 - and are dealt with daily. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given so please do contact them.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ?

PLEASE CONTACT ME. - If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, whatever the nature and however large or small and you'd like some extra free coverage for it - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then do please get in touch. If it's of interest to you - it's of interest to us. It's never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Christmas is sneakily just around the corner, so don’t delay or miss out!

So please do contact me and let me help spread your news !.......Thank You.