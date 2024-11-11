Staplecross Village Voice

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS –

REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY- Armistice Day. The date of the 11th day of the 11th month – and especially at 11.00am. is a very special moment for people the world over. This was a date immortalized forever, when the world held its breath as the fighting was suspended one hundred and six years ago on the “Western Front” in 1918. This was to allow Germany and the Allies to reach a peace agreement. The guns fell silent at 11.00 a.m. This unique time in world history – but especially for the people of the UK and all those who fought alongside her is commemorated each year with special services held up and down the country, in which we all get to say “Thank You” to all those who helped bring an end to a long and tragic war and to pay homage to all those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and gave their lives to achieve it.

Residents of Ewhurst Parish paid homage in their own way as on a fine, bright and dry day, a large gathering met at the War Memorial in Staplecross village. This assembly seems to grow ever more in numbers every year, which is a humbling and emotive sight to see, more so with an increasing number of children accompanying them and laying wreaths or crosses at the foot of the memorial.

Alongside them were several members of the local Bonfire Society – many in their specialised black & white ‘uniforms’ who also laid their own commemorative wreath. A lone piper ( John) in his Black Watch tartan provided the exquisite and heartfelt laments on his bagpipe. This short, sweet and simple service, lead by well known resident John Barnes, – allowed us all a few precious minutes to say our own private ‘thank you’--- “to all those who gave their today’s that we might have our tomorrows” !

COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS TREE - The Big “SWITCH ON”! Everything is ‘all in hand’ for welcoming the community to come up and enjoy seeing the pupils from our wonderful little local primary school switch on the lights on the Community Christmas Tree.

This – alongside the tree in Ewhurst Green and the ‘limited edition’ sized one at Cripps Corner - is kindly provided every year by our Ewhurst Parish Council and to see these 3 trees, with their lights twinkling brings a warm feeling and a smile to all who see them.

Grateful thanks are expressed as always, to the council in continuing to help spread this little bit of festive cheer around our parish.

The Christmas tree for Staplecross community will be arriving on Monday November 18th – a day earlier than first arranged approximately 10.00am.

So, if there is anyone who could ‘lend-a-hand’ to help erect this on the green in front of the village hall, we would be so very grateful !.

The schoolchildren will be arriving on Wednesday (20th November - at approx. 2.45pm ) to actually ‘Light Up’ the tree and all grown ups attending this little annual ceremony will be offered a choice of Mulled Wine – or NON-ALCHOLIC Prosecco – (for those driving !) and some hot, mince pies to help keep out the cold ! A bribe in the best possible taste !!! Everyone is very welcome to come and share this little community ‘Pre- Christmas event’.

BODIAM BONFIRE NIGHT – This is another exciting and noisy night in the programme of our local Bonfire Societies Celebratory Events. This will take place on Friday November 15th. This one is very close to our parish and is always a popular event – and with FREE ENTRY - it is sure to be very busy and noisy and will be held at The Castle Inn, right in the centre of Bodiam and directly opposite the iconic Bodiam Castle site. A substantial bonfire is promised here which will be lit at 6.30pm (18.30pm) and will be accompanied- as always - by a fantastic firework display. To keep everyone feeling happy and to aid with the ambience – the food stands will include a hog roast – soups – a chip van and a chilli outlet – with veggie & vegan options available. Parking will be available at the National Trust car park, - so please park pretty to allow for a large turnout and to avoid disappointment. For all further information, please contact 01580~ 830330. Please remember this is another dark village, so come prepared with warm clothing, suitable shoes and torches !

ROTHER RAMBLERS –

Only one walk is planned for this week, but it is close at hand and promises a delightful wander around our lovely countryside.

Walk No: 1 This walk is a 9 circular mile meander of Bodiam via Northiam. This walk has been arranged to take place on Saturday November 16th.

Grid Reference TQ830243. Satnav TN31 6ND. Two ‘What3Words’ locations have been made here – perfectly.types.devalued and reunion.siblings.deranged. Please arrive in readiness for the walk to commence at 10.00am.

The Walk Notes state “ From Northiam we head out to Mill Corner, making our way using roads and footpaths to Bodiam Castle. Here we will stop for refreshments – either a picnic lunch or from the café. There are toilet facilities for use here.

The return journey to Northiam, will be via Ewhurst Green and Great Dixter.

This walk will encounter some gentle slopes and some stiles as well as some lovely views along the way. Please be aware, the route can be muddy if recent rain has fallen. Well behaved dogs on short leads are welcome.”

This walk has been rated as moderate. Jacqueline (B) is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this meander and you may contact her on Mobile: 07816~179024 for more details.

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL TRUSTEE - FUNDRAISING EVENT. CHRISTMAS TABLE TOP SALE.This is the last gentle reminder of the “Winter Market Table Top Sale”, which will be held in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross, TN32 5QG on Sunday November 17th – between 10.am and 1.00pm.Tables may still available and can be 'rented' for a small fee. This event which has been arranged by the Trustees of our much loved village asset, has always proved very popular and there are lots of exciting suggestions for a variety of unique Christmas gifts for every member of the family, - or even Christmas Stocking fillers, which are always enjoyed - to be found here.. There will also be refreshments including teas and coffees, - a tremendous tombola stall which is always great fun and always very popular.- so there's sure to be something for everyone. So come along and start 'smart' Christmas shopping early. For further information and to book your 'Christmas Bazaar table top', please contact David on 01580~830000 or Sue on 01580~831775.

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL – ‘ OPEN SPACES’ - EWHURST & STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL - 'OPEN SPACES' - This is a warm and open invitation to all residents of the community to come along and enjoy an hour or so with friends, families, neighbours and even strangers - who may become new friends. The next date is Monday November 18th. between 12 Noon and 2.00pm. As always, lovely simple but delicious fare and warming hot drinks will be provided and a very warm welcome is extended to you all so please come along and support this endeavour and make use of this valuable community space.

Lots of interesting ideas are being prepared to make these short & simple few hours - a fun and friendly escape from being on your own ~ so why be on your own -- when you can be amongst friends ?

For all further details of any of the events planned at these 'Open Spaces' - both for the young, the 'not-so-young' - and everyone in between - members of the community, please give Sue Lyne a ring on 01580~831775 who would be delighted to tell you of the many exciting treats in store. Looking forward to seeing you there!

WOMEN'S INSTITUTE - CRAFT CLUB.

The members of your local W.I. would like to invite anyone interested in craftwork to come along and spend a couple of hours or so, in pleasant company, whilst enjoying doing whatever craft they wish.

This craft group is open to anyone who would like to come along to either bring something they are working on or just to see what goes on or maybe find something they would like to have a go at or learn to do. This is to invite more folk to pop along and join this very congenial group of ladies.

The next date for this group is to be Tuesday November 19th. 2.pm in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG. The cost is £2 per person to include a cuppa and biscuit/cake etc and this is so it covers the cost of the hall hire. This as always, is an interesting, friendly and very enjoyable afternoon spent furthering your preferred hobby or starting one anew.

For all further information on what other exciting events are planned for our pleasure throughout the remaining months, why not contact the new President - Pauline on 01580~830570 for more details.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB –

The next monthly meeting for this popular 'over 60's, sociable dining group is on Wednesday November 20th. at 12.30pm. in Staplecross Village Hall. Back by popular request ~ on the menu this month will be ‘Liver & Bacon’ with all local vegetables and followed with another firm favourite – that of - Bread and Butter Pudding .- and NOT Syrup Pudding as mentioned in last weeks column ! We are always very happy to welcome those - of a certain age (60+) - to come along and join us. If you are new to the village or close by, this is a superb way of meeting new friends and joining in the various activities that are announced at the end of the meal.

The cost of these delicious two course meals – which also include tea or coffee, is all for the miserly sum of £7:00 per person. To avoid food wastage and allow for smooth running of this meeting, booking is essential, so please reserve your place by contacting Sallie -on 01580~ 830000 or Pauline on: 01580~830570

COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS TREE ~ “BIG SWITCH ON”

Sneaking in a gentle reminder to come along and share in the joy of watching the wee pupils from our lovely local primary school switch on the lights of the Parish Community Christmas Tree.

This is always such fun and the children love to see this tree come to life !.

This “SWITCH ON” will take place at approximately 2.45pm so please do come and share the fun.

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL - 'OPEN MEETING' Ewhurst Parish Council - Continuing with their monthly 'Open Meetings', - the next meeting will take place on Wednesday November 20th. at the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross, TN32 5QG. at 7.00pm.

As the Parish Council do not meet in December, this will be your last opportunity to ‘Have Your Say’ for 2024.

Please come along and meet your local Councillors - from all levels. - not just your local Parish Councillors’, but from Rother District Council, as well as East Sussex County Council. They are here to serve you and will have the parish of Ewhurst - as well as your best interests at heart.

They always do their best to help solve any problems or concerns you may have - it's what they are here to do.

Please come along -- Ask your questions and 'Have Your Say".

BODIAM QUIZ NIGHT –

A FUND-RAISING 'PUB QUIZ' ~ A 'PUB QUIZ' – Back by popular demand , a ‘Pub Quiz’ - that most popular of evening entertainment - especially when colder and darker wintery nights begin to draw in - is being arranged at The Castle Inn, Bodiam and the date is for Wednesday November 20th at 6.30pm for 7.00pm.

Still time to grab your seats for a great fun evening out with family and friends..The cost is at £15:00 per head - but this does include a superb supper. All proceeds will go towards the upkeep of St. Giles church, Bodiam. Tables will be for up to 6 people - if you'd like to make a table of friends. For more information and to book your place, please contact via email: [email protected]

THE CROSS INN – CHARITY COFFEE MORNING – As often mentioned in this column, this is another of the little ‘Special Events’ that have been conducted throughout 2024 and still continues to get better & better as the months have passed.

This very popular pub – The Cross Inn situated within the heart of our village – and probably is the heart of our village – has been organising this little charitable, fun and friendly Coffee Morning for a goodly while now and which always takes place on the last Thursday of each month and always includes a substantial and delightful raffle thrown in for good measure.

The best part of this event is whilst all those attending are enjoying the warm and congenial company here, is probably knowing that all the monies raised at each of these monthly ‘get-togethers’ are donated to a different charity or good cause and have been chosen by the generous folk who make these events possible.

We are all aware of how life is becoming more difficult in some way or another, for us all and some families, who through no fault of their own, are struggling to keep apace of the rising cost of living. This is especially hard with growing children and the ever increasing worry of providing for them and of some of the most difficult choices they have to make.

As a result of the October meeting, a sum of £130:00 was raised and was agreed to contribute to the Cross Inn annual ‘Winter Shoe Box’ appeal which Doreen and co. fill with anything and everything that will help needy families this winter.

Doreen and her excellent co-workers are so pleased and proud to see this simple but effective idea, continue to grow and go from strength to strength with the results helping to make a difference and comfort to the recipients.

If you feel you would like to contribute to this appeal, please drop any suitable items – including gifts for children of all ages into The Cross Inn Pub, Staplecross at anytime during opening hours – or better still, at the next charity coffee morning !

The next – and last for 2024 - “Charity Coffee morning” will be held at The Cross Inn on Thursday November 28th from 10.00am until about 12 Noon. We are hoping to continue with this show of love & support. Please do come along and join us.

ST. MICHAEL'S HOSPICE - 'LIGHTS OF LOVE ' Events.

As Christmas and the festive season draws ever nearer, St. Michael's Hospice have announced they will be holding a 'Lights of Love' event once more. This is a wonderful and precious way of remembering a loved one during this poignant time by dedicating a star to them and watch the tree lights shine bright.

There are a number of 'Lights of Love' locations across Hastings and Rother taking place over the period of Sunday December 1st – to 8th. For all further details of these please either telephone 01424~456396 or visit their website - stmichaelshospice.com/event/lights or fundraising@stmichaelshospice,com

CHURCH SERVICES –

CHURCH SERVICES for the Parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion service (CW) on Sunday November 17th – 2nd before Advent. - at 9.30am at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed directly after by a Parish Communion service which will take place at St. Giles church, Bodiam. There will be NO SERVICE at St. Mark's church Staplecross today.

Please remember that ‘Food Bank Collections’ at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly welcomed - even more so in these difficult and worrying times.

Please also note the following:

MORNING PRAYER will be held at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green, every Wednesday morning at 8.30am.

PRAYER REQUESTS; - Opportunities to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket' is available again at both churches to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one - a neighbour, friend or just for humanity!

If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance - however large or small - especially Baptisms - Weddings - and sadly - Funerals, then for the time being please get in touch with any of the Church Wardens. For St. James church Ewhurst Green ~ 01580~830601. For St. Mark's church, Staplecross ~ ~01580~830830 - or St. Giles church, Bodiam ~ 01580~830203 or 830327.

Messages can still be left on the Rectory telephone - 01580~830925 - and are dealt with daily. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given so please do contact them.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ?

PLEASE CONTACT ME. -

If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature and however large or small and you'd like some extra free coverage for it - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then do please get in touch.

If it's of interest to you - it's of interest to us.

It's never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning.

Christmas is not long away – so there are sure to be a large number of activities being arranged – so please do contact me and let me help spread your news ! ...... Thank You.