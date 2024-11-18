Staplecross Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ROTHER DISTRICT COUNCIL -

Christmas Parking Concessions. –

Good news for anyone doing Christmas shopping - or those who are attending any festive events over the coming few weeks leading up to Christmas.

Rother District Council has released the dates and car parks involved as Christmas shoppers and motorists will be able to park for free – in some of their car parks and on selected dates – in the lead up to Christmas. This is in support of local businesses and of any festive events. Rother District Council will once again, be waiving parking charges in a number of off-street ‘pay & display’ car parks on selected dates. Here are the dates – and areas for the next week or so.

RYE TOWN. - SATURDAY NOVEMBER 23RD – for LATE NIGHT SHOPPING

The following car parking areas will be free -FROM 4.00PM.

Cinque Ports Street - The Strand- Bedford Place- Lucknow Place & Gibbert Marsh.

FREE ALL DAY PARKING will also apply to the above areas on SATURDAY NOVEMBER 30th.

LITTLE COMMON. – FREE ALL DAY PARKING on SUNDAY NOVEMBER 24th.

BATTLE. - On SATURDAY NOVEMBER 30TH. The following car parking areas

Will be free ALL DAY – Lower Market- Upper Market and Mount Street.

More free parking dates will be advertised in the next week or so.

ROYAL MAIL – PARCEL POSTING & COLLECTING –

A leaflet dropped through my letterbox with new information regarding the posting & collecting of parcels, - and which in light of Christmas being just around the corner, and people sending packages all over the place, - I thought I would pass it along.

Here is the Royal Mail parcel information – all as received.

The Post Office states “Now you don’t have to send your parcels and Christmas presents the way you used to. It’s cheaper* to buy your postage online and drop off your parcels where and when it suits you.

Collect: Send parcels and returns at your convenience, with most Collect+ stores open 7 days a week, from early ‘til late. They’ll even print your labels for you and give you proof of posting when you’re there. Bonus.

Parcel Lockers: Buy your postage online, hop to your nearest Parcel Locker with your parcel and you’ll be able to print out your label once you’re there, Handy eh?

Parcel collect: Weather looking iffy ? Buy online and choose to have your Postie collect it from you for free, whatever the weather’s doing.

Or you could always pop it into your nearest Post Office or Parcel Post Box.

Find out more at ~ royalmail.com

VILLAGE HALL TRUSTEES’ ~”WINTER MARKET”

The day dawned clear, bright and dry which was a great relief to both all the stall holders who booked their tables as well as all the Trustees who helped with the organizing of this superb little event.

Held originally as a fundraising event for our village hall, this has become such a happy, friendly and increasingly popular event, that it now seems to have become an annual occurrence as the majority of the stall holders have already asked when the next date will be !

Planned and arranged under the careful and very capable administrations of the event ‘leader’ – Sue Lyne, - this pre-Christmas ‘winter market has gone from strength to strength and is now likely to become a permanent event and rightly so.

Taking place on Sunday last (17th) at Staplecross Village Hall, both stallholders and the Trustees – as well as other local supporters were delighted to find the hall decked out in its Christmas finery, together with a superbly decorated Christmas Tree – complete with twinkling lights, in the foyer. This only added to the warm and welcoming atmosphere and set the ambience for the successful outcome of this delightful mid-day market.

Many rewarding comments were received from both Stallholders and the large number of people who attended, which were joyfully accepted by Sue and her loyal band of helpers. The wide variety of products for sale as well as unique Christmas gifts were praised – and purchased. The refreshments offered throughout the event also proved a winner !. The tombola stall, - always a popular draw for visitors, also enticed the punters to keep returning and this must surely have been as a result of the enormous range of wonderful prizes available to win.

The outcome of this happy and very successful mid day Winter Market event is that a worthy sum was able to be added to the Village Hall funds. Many grateful thanks were expressed by Sue to all who took part in this event, - in whatever capacity – for all their cheerful friendliness, generosity, willingness and support in making this day, another successful event.

THE CROSS INN – CHARITY COFFEE MORNING – As often mentioned in this column, this is another of the little ‘Special Events’ that have been conducted throughout 2024 and still continues to get better & better as the months have passed.

This very popular pub – The Cross Inn situated within the heart of our village – and probably is the heart of our village – has been organising this little charitable, fun and friendly Coffee Morning for a goodly while now and which always takes place on the last Thursday of each month and always includes a substantial and delightful raffle thrown in for good measure.

The best part of this event is whilst all those attending are enjoying the warm and congenial company here, is probably knowing that all the monies raised at each of these monthly ‘get-togethers’ are donated to a different charity or good cause and have been chosen by the generous folk who make these events possible.

We are all aware of how life is becoming more difficult in some way or another, for us all and some families, who through no fault of their own, are struggling to keep apace of the rising cost of living. This is especially hard with growing children and the ever increasing worry of providing for them and of some of the most difficult choices they have to make.

As a result of their last meeting, a sum of £130:00 was raised and this was agreed to be contributed to the Cross Inn annual ‘Winter Shoe Box’ appeal which Doreen and co. fill with anything and everything that will help needy families this winter.

Doreen and her excellent co-workers are so pleased and proud to see this simple but effective idea, continue to grow and go from strength to strength with the results helping to make a difference and comfort to the recipients.

If you feel you would like to contribute to this very worthy appeal, please telephone: 01580~830217 for more details, - or drop any suitable items – including gifts for children of all ages into The Cross Inn Pub, Staplecross at anytime during opening hours – or better still, at the next charity coffee morning !

The next – and last for 2024 - “Charity Coffee morning” will be held at The Cross Inn on Thursday November 28th from 10.00am until about 12 Noon. We are hoping to continue with this show of love & support. Please do come along and join us.

ST. MICHAEL'S HOSPICE - 'LIGHTS OF LOVE ' Events.

As Christmas and the festive season draws ever nearer, St. Michael's Hospice have announced they will be holding a 'Lights of Love' event once more. This is a wonderful and precious way of remembering a loved one during this poignant time by dedicating a star to them and watch the tree lights shine bright.

There are a number of 'Lights of Love' locations across Hastings and Rother taking place over the period of Sunday December 1st – to 8th. For all further details of these please either telephone 01424~456396 or visit their website - stmichaelshospice.com/event/lights or fundraising@stmichaelshospice,com

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL – ‘ OPEN SPACES’ - EWHURST & STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL - 'OPEN SPACES' - This is a warm and open invitation to all residents of the community to come along and enjoy an hour or so with friends, families, neighbours and even strangers - who may become new friends. The next date is Monday December 2nd. between 12 Noon and 2.00pm. held in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross. TN32 5QG. As always, lovely, simple but delicious fare and warming hot drinks will be provided and a very warm welcome is extended to you all so please come along and support this endeavour and make use of this valuable community space.

The last meeting for 2024 of this warm and welcoming community gathering will take place on Monday December 16th. when no doubt, lots of jolly ‘bonhomie’ and Christmas fare & fun will be available for all those who attend.

Lots of interesting ideas are being prepared to make these short & simple few hours - a fun and friendly escape from being on your own ~ so why be on your own -- when you can be amongst friends ?

For all further details of any of the events planned at these 'Open Spaces' - both for the young, the 'not-so-young' - and everyone in between - members of the community, please give Sue Lyne a ring on 01580~831775 who would be delighted to tell you of the many exciting treats in store. Looking forward to seeing you there!

ROTHER RAMBLERS –

Walking is a great way to get outside, make new friends and discover how walking boosts your health and happiness. You’re very welcome to try walking with us to see if you enjoy what we do.

Our members are a friendly group who would love to welcome you to any of their walks which range from 2 miles to 12 + miles - and in various directions. These walks are sourced, walked through and led by members who know what makes a good, interesting and safe walk.

These walks are always full of anticipation of the delights in store including the hope of spotting the various wildlife sadly often hidden, but are always with beautiful scenery & views to make the trip so worthwhile. Well behaved dogs are always welcome to come and join us.

As the better weather declines to put in an appearance and many folk decide to have a rest for the Winter, less walks may be arranged and offered for our enjoyment. There is only one walk organised for this week.

Walk No: 1 The Heading on this walk is “Pete and Candy’s ‘December Walk’ and is arranged to take place on Wednesday December 4th.and is to be an approximately 8 circular wander of Burwash and beyond. The meeting place is to be at the public car park, in Burwash. Grid Reference TQ673246. (satnav TN19 7EX) What3Words:///reduction.rider.ambitions - at the normal time for allowing time to begin the walk at 10.am. The walk notes state “ This walk starts from the public car park in Burwash, then follows a circular route through Oxley Green and Brightling, returning to Burwash via Bateman’s. This walk is approximately 8 miles long, so two stops are planned for refreshment breaks. This walk has been graded as Moderate. This walk is dog friendly suitable.” Peter (C) is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this meander, and you may contact him on: Mobile 07762~966027 for all further information.

VINEHALL INTERNATIONAL CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES –

Continuing with this superb arrangement of classical music series, Vinehall School – (now under the new title of “Marlborough House – Vinehall”) - has arranged for the next wonderful event to take place on Sunday December 8th, in the purpose built 250 seat theatre with superb piano and intimate acoustic which is ideal for chamber music.

Here is when Vinehall will welcome three outstanding musicians, - Joseph Wolfe; (violin); Daniel Grimwood (piano) and Jonathan Ayling (Cello) who make up the piano trio TIER3. All three have busy solo careers and Joseph is also a conductor.

They will perform a variety of works including ~ Mozart Piano Trio No 5 in B flat K.502 Novák Piano Trio No.2, Quasi una Ballata Haydn Piano Trio in G major ‘Gypsy Rondo’, Hob XV:25 Arensky Piano Trio no.1 in D min Op. 32

Rave reviews of all three musicians abound which include - “There is depth of understanding and love of the music. What more do you want?”

Mitsuko Uchida ~Commenting on Joseph Wolfe as a conductor]

“[Jonathan Ayling] Here was cello-playing of noble musicianship”- comments from Classical Source

Daniel Grimwood... “A blizzard of dazzling pianism”.

TIER3 is more than a Piano Trio. It is a story. For all further details and information of future performances to enjoy, as well as free mailing and/or tickets please contact Geoffrey Whitehead on 01580~883092 or email: [email protected] So why not come along and experience this for yourself ?

CHURCH SERVICES –

CHURCH SERVICES for the parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion service (BCP) on Sunday November 24th – Christ the King . – at 9.30am at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed directly after at 11.15am with a Holy Communion Service at St.

Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles, Bodiam.

Please remember that ‘Food Bank Collections’ at St.James, Ewhurst Green are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly welcomed - even more so in these difficult and worrying times.

Please also remember the following:

MORNING PRAYERS are said at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green every Wednesday morning at 8.30am.

PRAYER REQUESTS; - Opportunities to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket' is available at both churches to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one, a neighbour, a friend or just for humanity. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance - however large or small - especially Baptisms - Weddings - and sadly - Funerals, then for the time being please get in touch with any of the Church Wardens. For St. James church Ewhurst Green ~ 01580~830601. For St. Mark's church, Staplecross ~ ~01580~830830 or St. Giles church, Bodiam ~ 01580~830203 or 01580~830327. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given so please do contact them.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ?

PLEASE CONTACT ME. -

If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature and however large or small and you'd like some extra free coverage for it - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then do please get in touch.

If it's of interest to you - it's of interest to us.

It's never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning.

Christmas is not long away – so there are sure to be a large number of activities being arranged – so please do contact me and let me help spread your news ! ...... Thank You.