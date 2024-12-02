Staplecross Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS –

ROTHER DISTRICT COUNCIL – ADDITIONAL FUNDING -

R.D.C. has received additional funding from East Sussex County Council through the DWP Household Support Fund (HSF). This limited funding has been made available to support households in the most need with food, energy and water bills. This fund will close on 31st March 2025 or when the fund has been exhausted – whichever is sooner.

User (UGC) Submitted

Eligibility Criteria: To apply for this support, applicants -

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Must be over the age of 18 – Be a resident within the Rother District Council Local Authority – Must be finding it difficult to pay for food, energy or water – and Must be receiving either Universal Credit with the Housing costs Element, Housing Benefit or Council Tax Reduction.

Award: There will be a one-off award of –

£200:00 for Pension age applicants not eligible for a winter fuel payment.

£150:00 for Working or Pension age applicants that also qualify for a disability/carer’s benefit.

£100:00 for all other eligible applicants.

All payments will be made directly to an applicant’s bank account. Only one application is allowed for the lifetime of the scheme. You may be required to supply an up-to-date bank statement and this should be in the name of the applicant at the application address. Applications with incorrect information may be declined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have previously claimed a Household Support Fund Payment, you can use the same account. Once registered or logged in please enter quick code 573BZM to locate the correct scheme.

To find out more about the benefits and financial support available to help with the cost of living, please visit – www.gov,uk/cost-of-living

SATURDAY DECEMBER 7th, 2024.

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY -

' CAROL SERVICE and ANNUAL AWARDS CEREMONY'

SATURDAY DECEMBER 7th. ST MARK’S CHURCH, STAPLECROSS.

We are so lucky to have within our community, a charity with not only a heart of gold and many willing hands to help, but a long and nostalgic history of being connected to our area and stretching back decades.

The Ewhurst & Staplecross Bonfire Society have long held a special place in the hearts of the people of this parish - and none more so than at Christmas - that truly special time of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday December 7th - commencing at approximately 6.30pm. is the date to remember and marks the end of their busy fund-raising and social calendar and is the culmination of yet another year's hard work for the members which have seen a varied array of events and activities undertaken to raise money for local deserving causes. Through the coming weeks, as the Festive Season gets underway, many Christmas Carol Services will be taking place throughout the area, including schools, groups & sports clubs - but a SPECIAL INVITE to a 'Carol Service with a Difference ' is extended to all residents throughout our own community. On SATURDAY DECEMBER 7th at 6.15pm. - Everyone is invited to come along and join them in this very special Carol Service. We will meet the 'Bonfire Boys' - complete with several dressed in their society clothing, at the War Memorial in Staplecross - ( opposite The Cross Inn) and following the lighting of a few of their distinguished torches we join them in this nostalgic and exciting torch lit procession as they walk to the lovely little village church of St. Mark's, further along on Northiam Road, Staplecross. After the short but heartfelt service, the monies collected through their hard work and selfless efforts are awarded to various local charities and good causes

SATURDAY DECEMBER 7th. 2024.

ROTHER RAMBLERS – Walking is a great way to get outside, make new friends and discover how walking boosts your health and happiness. You’re very welcome to try walking with us to see if you enjoy what we do.

Our members are a friendly group who would love to welcome you to any of their walks which range from 2 miles to 12 + miles - and in various directions. These walks are sourced, walked through and led by members who know what makes a good, interesting and safe walk.

These walks are always full of anticipation of the delights in store including the hope of spotting the various wildlife sadly often hidden, but are always with beautiful scenery & views to make the trip so worthwhile. Well behaved dogs are always welcome to come and join us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the better weather declines to put in an appearance and many folk decide to have a rest for the Winter, less walks may be arranged and offered for our enjoyment

Walk No: 1 This is a rather shorter walk than the other recent ‘yomps’ and has an intriguing title – “ A Long Man and a Tiny Church”. This is planned for Saturday December 7th.and will consist of a mere 5.3 circular mile stroll – up hill & down dale – with lots of amazing views in between.

The meeting point is to be at the small, free car park at Wilmington Priory. N.B Please be considerate and park pretty. Grid Reference TQ544042 Satnav BN25 5SW. What3Words:///pans.woof.full at a time to allow the walk to commence at 10.00am.

The walk notes state “This is a dryish Downland walk which although not far in miles or footfall is a test for both legs and lungs – due to the climb and descent involved. Starting from the car park at Wilmington Priory, the walk takes us up past the foot of the Long Man and then along to Lullington Church, before heading up onto the top of the South Downs for more stunning views and then a steep descent beside the Long Man – also known as “The Wilmington Giant” - and back to the car park”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additional Notes say:” Please bring a flask or drinks for a coffee stop at Lullington Church which has plenty of benches in which to enjoy a short respite. A further stop for more drinks/snacks will be at ‘Winchesters Pond’ before the roll back down the hill –(metaphorically speaking!)” This is a dog friendly walk and is National Grade Moderate. Your ‘walk leader’ for this walk is to be Michael (B) and for more details, you may contact him via the Rother Ramblers website

Walk No: 2 This is much closer to home and no less full of views. It is an 11 mile walk f the Brede High Wood to Udimore circular. This is arranged to take place on Wednesday December 11th. The meeting place is to be at the Brede High Wood – Eastern car park, Brede. Please Note: There are NO W.C. amenities here. Grid Reference TQ803205. Post Code: TN31 6FJ.Location shown as 312 metres to the South. What3Words:///birthdays.mopped.bulge (Start area is shown as- What3Words:///sadly.repaying.tank ) again in readiness to commence walk at 10.00am. The walk notes state “ Come and join us for a walk along footpaths and some country roads, going past Powdermill Reservoir towards Brede. We will turn towards Udimore the across the River Tillingham, making our way to Be Kay Furnace and then back to our starting point. There will be some elevations and descents along the way which only adds to the interest of this walk. It will be muddy in places if recent rain has fallen. Well behaved dogs - on short leads - are welcome – and this walk is graded as Moderate. Your ‘walk leader’ for this wander is going to be Jacqueline (B) and you may contact her on –Mobile: 07816~179024 for all further information.

SUNDAY DECEMBER. 8th. 2024.

VINEHALL INTERNATIONAL CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES –

Continuing with this superb arrangement of classical music series, Vinehall School – (now under the new title of “Marlborough House – Vinehall”) - has arranged for the next wonderful event to take place on Sunday December 8th, in the purpose built 250 seat theatre with superb piano and intimate acoustic which is ideal for chamber music.

Here is when Vinehall will welcome three outstanding musicians, - Joseph Wolfe; (violin); Daniel Grimwood (piano) and Jonathan Ayling (Cello) who make up the piano trio TIER3. All three have busy solo careers and Joseph is also a conductor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will perform a variety of works including ~ Mozart Piano Trio No 5 in B flat K.502 Novák Piano Trio No.2, Quasi una Ballata Haydn Piano Trio in G major ‘Gypsy Rondo’, Hob XV:25 Arensky Piano Trio no.1 in D min Op. 32

Rave reviews of all three musicians abound which include - “There is depth of understanding and love of the music. What more do you want?”

Mitsuko Uchida ~Commenting on Joseph Wolfe as a conductor]

“[Jonathan Ayling] Here was cello-playing of noble musicianship”- comments from Classical Source

Daniel Grimwood... “A blizzard of dazzling pianism”.

TIER3 is more than a Piano Trio. It is a story. For all further details and information of future performances to enjoy, as well as free mailing and/or tickets please contact Geoffrey Whitehead on 01580~883092 or email: [email protected] So why not come along and experience this for yourself ?

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 11th. 2024.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB -

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The date for this year's Christmas Lunch will be Wednesday December 11th at 12.30pm.

This will be taking place as usual, in the festively decorated Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG.The menu will of course be a full 'Christmas meal with all the yummy trimmings followed by Christmas Pudding'. Of course, if this is not to your liking or palate, please contact the clever folk who organise this event and another delicious option would be offered.

As always, the meals offered on our monthly menu are wide, varied and delicious to eat plus each serving comes with a choice of portion sizes – to avoid waste and over indulgence ! These meals are all beautifully cooked by Robin - A.K.A. 'Mine Host - from the Cross Inn pub across the road and served by his faithful and very competent and always happy and cheerful crew !.

If you normally attend this cheery and friendly group of diners and know you will not be able to attend on this date – please do contact Sally on 01580~830000 or Pauline on 01580~830570 to let them know- as well as for all further information in 2025 or to discuss any alternative menu options. This is always a fun, and very happy festive event, so why not come and join us.

MONDAY DECEMBER 16th 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL – ‘ OPEN SPACES’ - EWHURST & STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL - 'OPEN SPACES' - This is a warm and open invitation to all residents of the community to come along and enjoy a festive and jolly hour or so with friends, families, neighbours and even strangers - who may become new friends. The last meeting date for this year is Monday December 16th. between 12 Noon and 2.00pm. held in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross. TN32 5QG.

As always, lovely, simple but delicious fare and warming hot drinks will be provided and a very warm welcome is extended to all so please come along and support this endeavour and make use of this valuable community space. Expect lots of Christmas bonhomie fun and fare here today.

Lots of interesting ideas are being prepared to make these short & simple few hours - a fun and friendly escape from being on your own ~ so why be on your own -- when you can be amongst friends ?

For all further details of any of the events planned at these 'Open Spaces' - both for the young, the 'not-so-young' - and everyone in between - members of the community, please give Sue Lyne a ring on 01580~831775 who would be delighted to tell you of the many exciting plans in store. Looking forward to seeing you there!

SUNDAY DECEMBER 8th 2024.

CHURCH SERVICES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHURCH SERVICES for the parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion service (BCP) on Sunday December 8th. – Advent 2 - at 9.30am at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed directly after at 11.15am with a Morning Praise service at St.Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles, Bodiam.

Please remember that ‘Food Bank Collections’ at St.James, Ewhurst Green are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly welcomed - even more so in these difficult and worrying times.

Please also remember the following:

MORNING PRAYERS are said at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green every Wednesday morning at 8.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PRAYER REQUESTS; - Opportunities to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket' is available at both churches to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one, a neighbour, a friend or just for humanity. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance - however large or small - especially Baptisms - Weddings - and sadly - Funerals, then for the time being please get in touch with any of the Church Wardens. For St. James church Ewhurst Green ~ 01580~830601. For St. Mark's church, Staplecross ~ ~01580~830830 or St. Giles church, Bodiam ~ 01580~830203 or 01580~830327. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given so please do contact them.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ?

PLEASE CONTACT ME. -

If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature and however large or small and you'd like some extra free coverage for it - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then do please get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If it's of interest to you - it's of interest to us.

It's never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning.

Christmas is not long away – so there are sure to be a large number of Festive activities being arranged – so please do contact me and let me help spread your news ! ...... Thank You.