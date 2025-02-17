Staplecross Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS.

SUSSEX POLICE – RECRUITMENT DRIVE – SPECIAL CONSTABLES

Across Sussex, I am delighted to say we have a wealth of volunteers, going above and beyond their usual ‘9-5’ to invest their time and commitment to help their communities. Special Constables volunteer a minimum of 16 hours a month to work alongside regular police officers and PCSO’s - supporting operations and investigations as well as providing a visible and reassuring presence. Specials are also involved in safeguarding the vulnerable, making arrests, community engagements and visiting schools. Sussex Police are now opening a new ‘Recruitment Drive for ‘Special Constables’ If you are interested in such a rewarding role, Sussex Police are hosting a ‘FREE WEBINAR’ which will take place on THURSDAY FEBRUARY 27th at 7.00pm. This short webinar of just 1 hour will cover how to apply – eligibility and the training involved in becoming a Special Constable. It will also cover just what to expect from this varied and rewarding role in your community. You will be able to speak to some of our serving Special Constables to understand what the role is really like. There will also be lots of opportunities to ask questions about volunteering as a Special Constable so please do join us for this interesting and informative event. You can sign up to this FREE webinar online via: Eventbrite.

EWHURST, STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY – (E.S.B.S.) FUND-RAISING ‘JUMBLE SALE’ UPDATE- Ewhurst and Staplecross Bonfire Society (ESBS) Jumble Sale, Tombola and Cake Stall raises over £1,000 towards their Bonfire Night Funds! Ewhurst and Staplecross Bonfire Society (ESBS) kicked off 2025 with a fantastic start by hosting their first Jumble Sale of 2025 on Saturday 8th February – so reports their amazing secretary Carol. The event proved to be a great success, due to the vast amount of ‘donations’ in all areas and the large number of ‘Jumble Sale Junkies’ – both in front of the tables and serving behind and who without their kindness and support would not have enabled this event to be such a success.his simple activity, both hard work but so satisfying helped raise much-needed funds to enable ESBS to stage their much-loved Bonfire Night celebrations on Saturday 25th October 2025. These funds will help ESBS to continue their longstanding bonfire community event for all to enjoy A huge thank you to everyone who donated, volunteered, and attended – your support makes all the difference. Keep an eye out for more exciting fundraising events throughout the year which will culminate in their fantastic ‘Torchlight Procession and Bonfire Night’ celebrations here in Staplecross, especially as their Bonfire Night approaches! Their next scheduled Jumble Sale will be on Saturday 7th June 2025 from 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“AFTERNOON TEA with LADY CRABTREE” ~ ADVANCE INVITATION - This is a gentle reminder that a real treat is in store for everyone when on behalf of Village Hall Trustees you are all invited to come along and enjoy ‘Afternoon Tea’ with this quite remarkable lady. Lady Crabtree will not only have you in stitches but somewhere during her talk, through her wit and charm, you’ll wish you’d met her sooner! This invitation is extended to all & sundry, - not just for residents or patrons of our parish – so book a party and bring all your friends.This superb ’Fund-Raising’ event is planned for Wednesday March 5th. 2.pm – for 2.30pm start and will take place in the Staplecross Village Hall. Not only will you be astonished at her hilarious views on life – but you’ll also be encouraged to grow old disgracefully - thus proving that we are never too old to enjoy life!! Lady Crabtree – aka Mr Paul James - is a very well known speaker and is guaranteed to ensure everyone has a thoroughly good afternoon. A delicious full Afternoon Tea plus a superb raffle undertaken amongst congenial company is sure to banish those “Winter Blues” replacing them with smiling faces. The cost of this little fun-filled afternoon is just £7:50 per person. Tickets must be booked to allow for correct catering to avoid unnecessary waste. Please contact Anne on 01580-831881 or Sue on 01580 831775 for all further details and to avoid disappointment.

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL - V. E. DAY 80 - - COMMEMORATION TRIBUTE – CROWDFUNDER APPEAL As many Parishioners are aware, May 8th 2025 will be a significant date in World and British history marked as the 80th anniversary of the ending of WWII in Europe To mark this occasion Ewhurst Parish Council are planning various events involving the community. This is possibly the last time a major celebration of this momentous period in Great Britain and the World’s, history will have with any veterans being able to attend. It will also once again acknowledge the ultimate sacrifice that so many thousands of men and women made during this horrific time of war, as well as to gently remind us that nine men from our own Parish also didn't make it home and it is pretty certain many more were badly injured. Local families helped the war effort in a number of ways, supporting the fight for freedom, by volunteering in the Observer Corps and the Home Guard and many local women joined the Land Army. All did what they could The least we can do is celebrate their lives and remember that without them and others throughout the World we might not have the families and lives we have today. Thursday May 8th 2025 is VE Day 80. All residents of Ewhurst Parish are invited to gather at Staplecross War Memorial for a short Remembrance Service. This will commence at 11am. At 9.30pm the same evening,the Parish will light a Beacon in ‘Celebration & Honour of All. Assisted by Ewhurst & Staplecross Bonfire Society -a Torch lit Procession will leave the War Memorial at around 9,15pm.and proceed to the Beacon, which is proudly situated in a little corner of the community playing field, for a V.E Day Tribute. This beacon will join hundreds of other lit beacons across our county and throughout our precious land. We hope this will be followed by a cascade of fireworks at The Cross Inn to end the evening. A range of further Events are planned throughout the week-end,. Friday 9th In particular, will see a themed Quiz Night at Staplecross Social Club, which should promote intrigue and interest. It is also hoped this will help raise funds to cover costs and donations to Service Charities. Saturday 10th May: Various activities for both young and old are planned based around Ewhurst & Staplecross Village Hall culminating in a 1940s themed evening of entertainment with "Miss Holiday & The Swingtones" This will provide singing and dancing into the night and will give us a sneak peek into the world of ‘entertainment’ and relaxation of this long ago era. Many grateful thanks are extended to Guy and Janice Black of a local vintage aircraft restoration company "Retrotec" for sponsoring this groupSunday 11th May more events are planned, again keep watching social media and notice boards for details. It is essential that the youngsters in our community and elsewhere understand the past and appreciate the sacrifice that the previous generations made, so that they can hopefully follow these examples. Please keep an eye on local notice boards and Social media for details of these events. For further information on how you can help or get involved, in any way, during this very special slice of history, please contact John on 07748~483823. Or via email: [email protected] Please support us and the CommunityPlease log on to VE Day 80 Ewhurst -- which will link to a Crowdfunder Appeal to raise funds.Any money raised during these celebrations will go to Service Charities, one of which will be “Scotty’s Little Soldiers” who provide relief from the effects of bereavement to young people who have suffered the loss of a parent who served with the Armed Forces of the Crown. Your donations of any amount will help us achieve these goals. Thank You. “LEST WE FORGET”

ROTHER RAMBLERS – Back doing what the members of this popular walking group do best ~ enjoying the lovely English countryside in all weathers, all seasons, all directions and all distances. A choice of two walks are offered to us this week Walk No: 1 This is planned for Saturday February 22nd.This is a linear coastal walk from Eastbourne to Cooden. If you are intending to join this walk, please contact the leader via the Rother Rambler website & telephone her in advance to let them know. Please also check the website for and cancellations if weather is stormy or a concern. The meeting point is split between two options: Either the platform at Cooden Beach railway station or at the start point being Eastbourne Pier entrance. The walk leader will be parking at The Gorses car park, near Cooden Beach railway station Satnav TN39 3BS and getting on the 9.41am train from here to arrive at Eastbourne railway station at 9.59am, then to walk directly up to Eastbourne Pier. Grid Reference TV617989.(Satnav BN21 3EL) What3Words:/// directors.slides.manage In readiness for the walk to start at a slightly later time of 10.20am. The walk notes state “ This is a 10 mile Linear coastal walk using the ‘Kings Charles 3rd England Coast Path’. Leaving Eastbourne Pier and passing through the Marina at Sovereign Harbour, Pevensey Bay including Beachlands and Normans Bay to finish outside of the Cooden Beach Hotel Satnav TN39 4TT. There will be sections of walking on shingle beach. Please bring refreshments and a picnic lunch. The walk is dog friendly, has no stiles and is graded as Moderate. Walk No: 2 This is arranged for Wednesday February 25th. and is to be a short walk of 5 circular miles around Sandhurst.The meeting place is to be at Sandhurst Recreation Ground. Grid Reference TQ804280. (Satnav TN18 5AW) What3Words:/// nightcap.wobbling.commit ready for the walk to start at 10.00am. The walk notes state “ This is to be a short, leisurely walk over farmland and country lanes. It will be muddy in places due to unreliable weather, - but not the torrential rain I experienced the last time I led this walk ! A drinks break will be taken half way round. It’s dog friendly and the walk is graded as leisurely. Your ‘walk leader’ for this meander is to be Daphne (M) and you may contact her on: 01580~753241 for all further information.

E.P.C. – ‘COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES’ –This is an open, warm and welcoming invitation to all residents of the Parish to spend an hour or so with friends, families, neighbours and prospective new friends. The venue is as usual in the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG and the next date to look forward to is Monday February 24th.between 12.Noon and 2.pm. Lots of new, different and interesting events including guest visitors, are planned to ensure you continue to enjoy a variety of friendly, enjoyable and informative activities. Light refreshments and hot drinks will again be offered during every meeting. If there are any specific subjects or items of interest you feel may be of value, interest or benefit to those who attend, please let Sue – our indefatigable but always cheerful leader know. You may contact her on 01580~831775. The few hours spent during this little activity are always a happy and welcoming time – especially now to help offset the horrid world news and winter weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE CROSS INN – “ CHARITY COFFEE MORNING” –THURSDAY February 27th. 10.00am - 12 Noon. As often mentioned in this column, this is another of the little ‘Special Events’ that have been conducted monthly throughout the last few years or so and still continues to get better & better as time passes. This popular pub – The Cross Inn situated within the heart of our village – and probably is the heart of our village – has been organising this little charitable, fun and friendly Coffee Morning for a goodly while now and which always takes place on the last Thursday of each month and always includes a substantial and delightful raffle thrown in for good measure. The second monthly meeting for the ‘Cross Inn Charity Coffee Morning will be on Thursday February 27th Doreen and her co-workers are proud and so pleased to see this simple idea continue to grow and the results to be of help and comfort to the recipients – and then genuinely do ! We are hoping to continue with this show of love and support so do please come along and share a cuppa with us and help to prolong this simple act of kindness. Many folk are now aware of the changes to the landlord of The Cross Inn with our wonderful and very supportive Robin, moving onto pastures new, - and Doreen has announced that if any concerns arise in the continuing use of this venue for this charitable event – look out for notices - this amazing little village activity will be held in the premises of the Staplecross Social Club – indirectly opposite the pub and adjacent to the Village Hall. The intention is to continue with this simple act of love and generosity - so please do come along and share a cuppa with us and help promote this show of kindness and support.

‘RYE BAY SCALLOP WEEK’. A gentle & respectful reminder of this event, as being a popular ‘Master Chef winner, chef and presenter, this event is going to be popular and tickets will be selling fast. Back by popular demand - following his sell-out talk at last year’s Rye Bay Scallop Week and Rye Arts Festival joint event, the promoters are excited to present this talk & live demonstration by the very popular Tim Anderson. The demo will take place on Friday February 28th at Rye Community Centre at 7.pm. – Booking is recommended – and will include a live Q & A and the opportunity to taste Tim’s work and some more surprises – Tim is an American British Cook & writer. He was the Master Chef winner in 2011 and is a regular contributor to BBC Radio 4 culinary panel show – ‘The Kitchen Cabinet’. He has published five books on Japanese cuisine and his latest book focuses on Hokkaido Sea Scallops, which in Japan are incredibly coveted by all those who enjoy the sushi culinary scene because of their size, meatiness and flavour. This is a great event for all foodie lovers, so make sure you book your place.

CHURCH SERVICES – CHURCH SERVICES- for the parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion service (BCP) on Sunday February 23rd. – 2nd before Lent – 9.30 am.at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed directly after with a Holy Communion service at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church, Bodiam. Please do remember that ‘Food Bank Collections’ at St.James, Ewhurst Green are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly welcomed - even more so in these difficult and worrying times.Please also note the following: MORNING PRAYER is said in St. James on Wednesday and Thursday mornings at 8.30am.EVENING PRAYER takes place at 5.30pm at St. Giles on Thursdays -alternating between zoom and in person.PRAYER REQUESTS; - Opportunities to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket’ is available again at both churches to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one- a neighbour, a friend or just for humanity!

If you feel there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance - especially Baptisms - Weddings - and sadly - Funerals, then please get in touch via the telephone 01580~830925. Help in some way is still always at hand and always so generously given so please do contact us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ?PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature and however large or small and you'd like some extra free coverage for it - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then do please get in touch.

Despite the non-obliging weather conditions, - Spring is just around the corner, quickly followed by Easter and all that that includes. Plans are being made for lots of new events for the benefit of our community – be it a social, sport or charitable happening - If it's of interest to you - it's of interest to us. So, - don’t keep it to yourself, please let us help spread your news. It's never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning.........Thank You.