Staplecross Village Voice

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS – ROTHER RAMBLERS - Eagerly looking forward to the weather changing to allow members to enjoy our countryside without downpours and freezing temperatures, the Walk Leaders of this popular walking group are busy arranging walks for us all to enjoy. This week we have 3 on offer – all in different directions, and mileage so should appeal to many. Walk No: 1 This is arranged for Sunday March 9th and is to be a 10.5 circular wander of Cranbrook. The meeting point will be in the large free car park adjacent to the Coop supermarket , this is signposted from the High Street.. Grid Reference TQ 775358. Satnav TN17 3DQ ~ the location is 104 metres to the East of this postcode. What3Words:///consoled.piper.saturate. at the appropriate time for this walk to begin at 10.00am. The walk notes state“ This is an interesting circular walk exploring the countryside between Cranbrook and Benenden. There are superb views to be enjoyed over the Weald and historic points of interest. Some of the paths may be muddy in places due to the recent unreliable weather. A lift is available from Beckley or en-route. Please bring a warm drink and a picnic lunch or there is an opportunity to stop at the community run cafe in Benenden. This is a dog friendly walk and has been nationally graded as Moderate.” Your ‘walk leader’ for this wonderful wander is to be Wil (M) and you may contact him on Mobile: 07801~189747 for further details. Walk No: 2 This is a very slightly shorter stroll of 9.5 circular miles which will take in the delightful villages of East Hoathly, Chiddingly and Laughton. This is planned for Wednesday March 12th. The meeting place is to be in the public car park, off London Road and adjacent to the tennis courts. It is opposite the new housing development. Grid Reference TQ519163. Satnav BN8 6DN ~ this location is 199 metres to the Nort, North East of this postcode. What3Words:///repeat.choice.mows. at a time that will allow the walk to commence at 10.00am. The walk notes state “Ramblers will be visiting three pretty Sussex villages in the Low Weald and the route initially follows the Wealdway, then crosses pasture and woodland before returning via farmland. A stop for refreshments and lunch breaks are planned so please bring a picnic. The ‘recce’ will be taken at the last minute – so please check the website & walk date in case of any amendments. This is a dog friendly walk and has also been nationally graded as Moderate.” Your ‘walk leader’ for this delightful meander will be Chris (H) and you may contact him on Mobile: 07871~187057 for all further information. Walk No: 3 This will be an even shorter footfall being a mere 6.mile stroll entitled Battle & Beyond’. Which despite being a very well known town may well surprise you by showing you a lesser well known side to it. This walk is organised to take place on Saturday March 15th and the meeting point is to be on the steps on Abbey Green, - directly in front of the iconic Battle Abbey at a time to allow the walk to commence at 10.00am. Grid Reference TQ748158. (Satnav TN33 0AQ) What3Words:///spark.melts.creamed. The walk notes state “ This is a circular route taking in countryside to the north of the town. There will be a refreshment stop halfway. Some wooded areas will probably still be muddy. Several car parks are available and parking charges will occur. The car park adjacent to Battle Abbey is only free to members of English Heritage. This walk is accessible by public transport, toilets are available, it is a dog friendly walk and has been nationally graded as Moderate.” Jane (B) is going to be your ‘walk leader’ for this meander and you may contact her on Mobile: 07412~139319.

E.P.C. – ‘COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES’ – This is an open, warm and welcoming invitation to all residents of the Parish to spend an hour or so with friends, families, neighbours and prospective new friends. The venue is as usual in the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG and the next date to look forward to is: Monday March 10th. .between 12.Noon and 2.pm. Lots of new, different and interesting events including guest visitors, are planned to ensure you continue to enjoy a variety of friendly, enjoyable and informative activities. Light refreshments and hot drinks will again be offered during every meeting. If there are any specific subjects or items of interest you feel may be of value, interest or benefit to those who attend, please let Sue – our indefatigable but always cheerful leader know. You may contact her on 01580~831775. The next date for our March gathering will be on Monday March 24th. The few hours spent during this little activity are always a happy and welcoming time – especially now to help offset the horrid world news and unrelenting winter weather which both appear to be our constant dreary companions – so come along and share some happy hours here with us instead.

VINEHALL INTERNATIONAL CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES – This 2025 programme continues its promise of bringing beautiful performances of many talented musicians to ‘Marlborough House’, Vinehall School, for our enjoyment. These, as always, promise to be a rare treat for all those who enjoy quality renditions of beautiful classical music. The second programme in this series- is organised for Sunday March 16th at 3.00pm and will find us all enjoying the music provided by TIER 3 WIGMORE SOLOISTS who are Isabelle van Keulen (violin/viola;) Ben Gilmore (violin); Rachel Roberts (viola); Christopher Murray (cello); Collins (clarinet); and Alberto Menendez Escribana (horn). Taking the name of one of the world’s most iconic concert halls, the group gives regular concerts at Wigmore Hall and in other major venues worldwide. The ensemble have recorded five discs which have received critical acclaim from Gramophone, BBC Music Magazine and The Strad. Please come along and enjoy them for your own benefit. For all further information, free mailing or to book tickets, please contact 01580~883092 or email:[email protected]

W.I. CRAFT CLUB - These Craft meetings always take place on the 3rd Tuesday of each month ( Their actual Members monthly meeting takes place on the 1st Tuesday of each month.) Both take place in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG and start at 2.00pm. The date for this craft group is to be on Tuesday March 18th at 2.00pm. It is hoped that more ladies will be encouraged to come along and spend a few hours amongst warm, friendly and welcoming people and just enjoy doing whatever craft they wish to do. This craft group is open to anyone – not just W.I. members - who would like to come along to either bring something they are working on or just to see what goes on or maybe find something they would like to have a go at or learn to do. .The cost is £2 per person to include a cuppa and biscuit/cake etc and this is to cover the cost of the hall hire. This as always, is an interesting and very enjoyable afternoon. For all further information on what other exciting events are planned for our enjoyment throughout the year, why not contact the President - Pauline on 01580~830570 for more details.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB - The next meeting for this popular 'over 60's, sociable dining group is on Wednesday March 19th 12.30pm. in Staplecross Village Hall. Northiam Road, TN32 5QG. Back again by popular request ~ on the menu this month will be ‘ Chicken Pie ' and all the trimmings - followed by another favourite -'Trifle’. The meals served at this endearing simplistic dining group are always varied, delicious and appreciated at any time of the year. We are always very happy to welcome those - of a certain age (60+) - to come along and join us. If you are new to the village or close by, this is a superb way of meeting new friends and joining in the various activities that are announced at the end of the meal. The cost of these delicious two course meals - which include tea or coffee, is all for the miserly sum of £7:00 per person. To allow for the smooth running of this friendly and welcoming dining group to continue and to help avoid waste wastage booking is essential, so please reserve your place by contacting Sallie -on 01580~ 830000 or Pauline on: 01580~830570

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL – ‘OPEN MEETING’ EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL - Continuing with their monthly 'Open Meetings' and following their 'summer recess' the next local council meeting will take place on Wednesday March 19th at the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross, TN32 5QG. at 7.00pm. Please come along and meet your local Councillors - from all levels. - not just your local Parish Councillors, but from Rother District Council, as well as East Sussex County Council. They are here to serve you and will have the parish of Ewhurst - as well as your best interests at heart. They always do their best to help solve any problems or concerns you may have –they’re here to serve you. Please come along -- Ask your questions and 'Have Your Say".

NORTHIAM BONFIRE SOCIETY - CRAFT FAIR - A sister group to our own Bonfire Society, - The popular Northiam Bonfire Society will again be holding their annual Craft Fair. With Easter fast approaching and the ever hopeful promises of brighter, warmer weather many such-like fairs will be popping up to welcome us all to visit them. This is always a very popular event with lots of stalls – over 25 - with a variety of craft interest. There will also be hot and cold refreshments to entice the cany visitor and entry is again free – as is the plentiful parking within the large car park.All this exciting activity will take place on Saturday March 22nd between 10am and 2,00pm and within the welcoming walls of Northiam Village Hall. Please pop along and admire the handiwork that is on offer. For more information please check out: www.northiambonfiresociety.org.uk

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB - STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB – Advance Notice - 'Grand Jumble Sale' - This will take place on Saturday March 29th.in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross, TN32 5QG. Entrance is 20p. Doors will open at 2.00pm - ready to welcome one & all to this mammoth sale. There will be lots of amazing bargains, plus it will have the ever popular cake stall, - and a raffle stall, with refreshments available during the event. Jumble 'donations can be brought to the Village Hall from 9.30am on the morning of the sale only.

CHURCH SERVICES – CHURCH SERVICES – for the parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion Service (BCP) on Sunday March 9th – Lent 1 –at 9.30am at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green.This will be followed directly after with a Morning Praise service at 11.15am taken in St Marks’ church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church, Bodiam church, Bodiam.Please remember – Food Bank Collections at St. James, Ewhurst are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly appreciated – even more in these difficult and worrying times. Please also note the following: MORNING PRAYER is said in St. James church on Wednesday mornings at 8.30am. PRAYER REQUESTS: Opportunity to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket’ is again available at both St, James and St, Giles churches, to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one ~ a friend, family, neighbour or just for humanity ! If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance ~ especially Baptisms ~ Weddings ~ and sadly Funerals, then please get in touch via the telephone ~ 01580~820925. This is checked daily and all calls returned. Help in some way is still always at hand and always, still so generously given, so do please contact us.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ? - PLEASE CONTACT ME - If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future ~ whatever the nature and however large or small and you’d like some extra free advertising coverage for it ~ courtesy of SussexWorld Newspapers ~ then do please get in touch. Plans are being made for lots of enjoyable and welcoming events for the benefit of our community ~ be it a sporting event ~ a sociable or a charitable happening ~ If it’s of interest to you ~ it’s of interest to us. It is never too early to send me any of the details and to tell us what you are planning...Thank You. .