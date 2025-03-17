Staplecross Village Voice

Community News & Reviews

ROTHER RAMBLERS - Eagerly looking forward to the weather changing to allow members to enjoy our countryside without downpours and freezing temperatures – and all , at last, promised by those clever folk in the Meteorological Office , the Walk Leaders of this popular walking group are busy arranging walks for us all to enjoy. This week we have 4 on offer – all in different directions, and mileage so should appeal to many. Walk No: 1 This walk is organised for Saturday March 22nd.and is entitled ‘Alfriston ~ Figure of Eight’ and is to be a slightly shorter footfall of 9.25 mile. The start place is to be near the school, Grid Reference: Ordance Survey 551801 103405.. What3Words:///Apricot.Sleepers.Boom at a time to begin the walk at 10.00am. Grid Reference TQ516034. (Satnav BN26 5XB) What3Words:///tactical.fulfilled.nags The walk notes state “ This is an undulating downland walk of 9.25 mile figure of eight from North Road, Alfriston. Parking is on street near the school – or further up the road adjacent to the Green. There are toilets close to the start before heading up onto the South Downs. The return route will be along the foot of the Downs via Berwick Church.There is potential for some fine views. Please bring a picnic lunch. This walk is graded as Moderate and is dog friendly – therefore ‘Barney’ is very happy to invite his doggie friends to come and join him !!! Your ‘walk leader’ for this happy group walk is to be Rob (W) and you may contact him on Mobile 07788~931375 for all further information. Walk No: 2 This is the new date for this walk than was originally planned and will now take place on Sunday March 23rd. This is another slightly shorter walk of 8.5 circular miles of Battle and Crowhurst. The meeting point is to be at Battle Abbey car park – to the rear of Battle Abbey. Grid Reference TQ747157. (Satnav TN33 0AB What3Words:///sinkhole.spacing.actual - In good time to allow for the walk to start at 10.am. The walk notes state “ Please come and join us for this circular walk, walking over the countryside and woods around Battle and Crowhurst. There are a few stiles along the way. Roads, footpaths, fields and mud included ! We shall also walk along the 1066 Country Walk- Bexhill link and through the Fore Wood Nature Reserve towards Crowhurst. We shall then circle round back to Battle via Sedlescombe Golf Club. The Battle Abbey car park is free to English Heritage members – or £4:00 if not. Other paying car parks are available in Battle (both at top of High Street, Mount Street and Market Square) – please allow extra time to source these & to arrive on time at start. Well behaved dogs are welcome. Many places to eat & drink prior to the walk but there will be a pause for a snack and drink at some point during the walk – so please bring rations. There are some muddy areas and gentle inclines. This walk has been Nationally Graded as Moderate. Your walk leader for this delightful pastoral walk is to be Jacqueline (B) you may contact her on Mobile: 07816~179024 for all further information. Walk No: 3 This walk is arranged to take place on Wednesday March 26th and will be an 11 circular mile wander of Linton. The meeting place is to be at the car park of St. Nicholas church, Linton Hill, off the A229 at a suitable time for the walk to begin at 10.am. Grid Reference TQ754501. (Satnav ME17 4AW) What3Words:///actors.films.carbon – The walk notes state “ We shall be walking from Linton along the Greensand way towards Mill pond, near Yalding. Returning, we will be using country lanes and fields. At this point you could return to your car if you wished (9 miles) – or continue through Linton Park to Monchelsea Place before rejoining the Greensand Way again. Dogs are welcome to join in this walk. There will be a coffee stop and a picnic lunch stop. This walk is Nationally Graded as Easy. Your ‘walk leader’ for today will be Daphne (M) and you may contact her via Mobile: 07876~473607 for all further details. Walk No: 4 - THIS IS A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT TO THE WALK PLANNED AND UNDERTAKEN ON MARCH 6th. This is arranged to take place on Sunday March 30th and although it is another meander around Robertsbridge, it also takes in Bugsell and Darwell.This a much shorter walk of just 5 circular miles and the meeting point is to be by the Memorial outside the George pub, George Hill, Robertsbridge. Grid Reference TQ738234. Satnav TN32 5BY What3Words:///chest,snips.alienated - at a time to allow the walk to commence at 10.am. The walk notes state “This is a completely different walk from Alison’s planned for March 6th. Please come and join Chris and Carly on an undulating dog walk to celebrate the start of British Summer Time. Sadly, there will be some muddy footpaths, some drier tracks, and some bits of road. There are only a couple of stiles but both have dog hatches. A drinks break is planned halfway. Parking and toilets are available in the village car park in Station Road, or roadside parking on George Hill. Refreshments can be found in the pub or cafe within the village. The train station is approximately 10 minutes easy walk away from the start point. This is another dog friendly and moderate stroll. The walk is Nationally Graded as Moderate” Your ‘walk leader for this little wander is to be Chris (H) and contact can be made via Mobile: 07871~187057 for more information. NORTHIAM BONFIRE SOCIETY - CRAFT FAIR - A sister group to our own Bonfire Society, - The popular Northiam Bonfire Society will again be holding their annual Craft Fair. With Easter fast approaching and the ever hopeful promises of brighter, warmer weather many such-like fairs will be popping up to welcome us all to visit them. This is always a very popular event with lots of stalls – over 25 - with a variety of craft interest. There will also be hot and cold refreshments to entice the cany visitor and entry is again free – as is the plentiful parking within the large car park. All this exciting activity will take place on Saturday March 22nd between 10am and 2,00pm and within the welcoming walls of Northiam Village Hall. Please pop along and admire the handiwork that is on offer. For more information please check out: www.northiambonfiresociety.org.uk