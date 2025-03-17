Staplecross Village Voice
“JOBS and APPRENTICESHIPS FAIR – 2025. Whether you are considering a new role – a change of career – returning to work after taking a break - or just taking your first steps on the career ladder, then why not visit this years’ Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair which is being held in Bexhill, at the De La Warr Pavilion on Friday March 21st from10.30am & 3.30pm. This constructive ‘Jobs Fair’ with its wide range of businesses in sectors which include-Construction, Hospitality, Financial services, Manufacturing, Telecoms, I.T. Engineering as well as Health and Social care – all actively recruiting to fill full and part-time roles, this super jobs fair will be a fantastic opportunity to explore the local jobs market and to meet and talk to prospective employers In addition to jobs, there will be apprenticeships and work placements on offer, plus full and part-time courses and skills development and training opportunities. Here you’ll be able to meet and talk to the exhibitor of the career path you are either interested in taking or if unsure of your interest, to obtain as much information as possible to provide you with further thought This fair is FREE, but it’s advisable to register your interest in advance to smooth your entry into this event. Also, don’t forget to bring up-to-date copies of your C.V. with you ! WHAT3WORDS - FREE APP. Ever wondered how the emergency services can find you when you’re in the middle of nowhere ? – or when you don’t know where you are ? That’s where - ‘what3words’ - come in. This clever app has divided the entire world into 3 metre squares, - each with its own and unique three-word code. It’s like GPS co-ordinates, but way easier to remember and share. How amazing is that ? Here’s how to use it in an emergency.
· Get the FREE what3words app.
· Open it and tap the location arrow to find out where you are.
· When you call 999 or 101, - just tell the operator the three words
shown on your screen.
It’s that simple ! Knowing exactly where you are, when vital seconds count, could make all the difference – so download the FREE what3words app today. Download the FREE what3words app today ~ what3words.com/products/what3words-app – because sometimes just saying - - - “near the big tree’- just isn’t good enough ! .
ROTHER RAMBLERS - Eagerly looking forward to the weather changing to allow members to enjoy our countryside without downpours and freezing temperatures – and all , at last, promised by those clever folk in the Meteorological Office , the Walk Leaders of this popular walking group are busy arranging walks for us all to enjoy. This week we have 4 on offer – all in different directions, and mileage so should appeal to many. Walk No: 1 This walk is organised for Saturday March 22nd.and is entitled ‘Alfriston ~ Figure of Eight’ and is to be a slightly shorter footfall of 9.25 mile. The start place is to be near the school, Grid Reference: Ordance Survey 551801 103405.. What3Words:///Apricot.Sleepers.Boom at a time to begin the walk at 10.00am. Grid Reference TQ516034. (Satnav BN26 5XB) What3Words:///tactical.fulfilled.nags The walk notes state “ This is an undulating downland walk of 9.25 mile figure of eight from North Road, Alfriston. Parking is on street near the school – or further up the road adjacent to the Green. There are toilets close to the start before heading up onto the South Downs. The return route will be along the foot of the Downs via Berwick Church.There is potential for some fine views. Please bring a picnic lunch. This walk is graded as Moderate and is dog friendly – therefore ‘Barney’ is very happy to invite his doggie friends to come and join him !!! Your ‘walk leader’ for this happy group walk is to be Rob (W) and you may contact him on Mobile 07788~931375 for all further information. Walk No: 2 This is the new date for this walk than was originally planned and will now take place on Sunday March 23rd. This is another slightly shorter walk of 8.5 circular miles of Battle and Crowhurst. The meeting point is to be at Battle Abbey car park – to the rear of Battle Abbey. Grid Reference TQ747157. (Satnav TN33 0AB What3Words:///sinkhole.spacing.actual - In good time to allow for the walk to start at 10.am. The walk notes state “ Please come and join us for this circular walk, walking over the countryside and woods around Battle and Crowhurst. There are a few stiles along the way. Roads, footpaths, fields and mud included ! We shall also walk along the 1066 Country Walk- Bexhill link and through the Fore Wood Nature Reserve towards Crowhurst. We shall then circle round back to Battle via Sedlescombe Golf Club. The Battle Abbey car park is free to English Heritage members – or £4:00 if not. Other paying car parks are available in Battle (both at top of High Street, Mount Street and Market Square) – please allow extra time to source these & to arrive on time at start. Well behaved dogs are welcome. Many places to eat & drink prior to the walk but there will be a pause for a snack and drink at some point during the walk – so please bring rations. There are some muddy areas and gentle inclines. This walk has been Nationally Graded as Moderate. Your walk leader for this delightful pastoral walk is to be Jacqueline (B) you may contact her on Mobile: 07816~179024 for all further information. Walk No: 3 This walk is arranged to take place on Wednesday March 26th and will be an 11 circular mile wander of Linton. The meeting place is to be at the car park of St. Nicholas church, Linton Hill, off the A229 at a suitable time for the walk to begin at 10.am. Grid Reference TQ754501. (Satnav ME17 4AW) What3Words:///actors.films.carbon – The walk notes state “ We shall be walking from Linton along the Greensand way towards Mill pond, near Yalding. Returning, we will be using country lanes and fields. At this point you could return to your car if you wished (9 miles) – or continue through Linton Park to Monchelsea Place before rejoining the Greensand Way again. Dogs are welcome to join in this walk. There will be a coffee stop and a picnic lunch stop. This walk is Nationally Graded as Easy. Your ‘walk leader’ for today will be Daphne (M) and you may contact her via Mobile: 07876~473607 for all further details. Walk No: 4 - THIS IS A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT TO THE WALK PLANNED AND UNDERTAKEN ON MARCH 6th. This is arranged to take place on Sunday March 30th and although it is another meander around Robertsbridge, it also takes in Bugsell and Darwell.This a much shorter walk of just 5 circular miles and the meeting point is to be by the Memorial outside the George pub, George Hill, Robertsbridge. Grid Reference TQ738234. Satnav TN32 5BY What3Words:///chest,snips.alienated - at a time to allow the walk to commence at 10.am. The walk notes state “This is a completely different walk from Alison’s planned for March 6th. Please come and join Chris and Carly on an undulating dog walk to celebrate the start of British Summer Time. Sadly, there will be some muddy footpaths, some drier tracks, and some bits of road. There are only a couple of stiles but both have dog hatches. A drinks break is planned halfway. Parking and toilets are available in the village car park in Station Road, or roadside parking on George Hill. Refreshments can be found in the pub or cafe within the village. The train station is approximately 10 minutes easy walk away from the start point. This is another dog friendly and moderate stroll. The walk is Nationally Graded as Moderate” Your ‘walk leader for this little wander is to be Chris (H) and contact can be made via Mobile: 07871~187057 for more information. NORTHIAM BONFIRE SOCIETY - CRAFT FAIR - A sister group to our own Bonfire Society, - The popular Northiam Bonfire Society will again be holding their annual Craft Fair. With Easter fast approaching and the ever hopeful promises of brighter, warmer weather many such-like fairs will be popping up to welcome us all to visit them. This is always a very popular event with lots of stalls – over 25 - with a variety of craft interest. There will also be hot and cold refreshments to entice the cany visitor and entry is again free – as is the plentiful parking within the large car park. All this exciting activity will take place on Saturday March 22nd between 10am and 2,00pm and within the welcoming walls of Northiam Village Hall. Please pop along and admire the handiwork that is on offer. For more information please check out: www.northiambonfiresociety.org.uk
E.P.C. – ‘COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES’ – C.O.S. This is an open, warm and welcoming invitation to all residents of the Parish to spend an hour or so with friends, families, neighbours and prospective new friends. The venue is as usual in the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG and the next date to look forward to is: Monday March 24th. .between 12.Noon and 2.pm. Lots of new, different and interesting events including guest visitors, are planned to ensure you continue to enjoy a variety of friendly, enjoyable and informative activities. Light refreshments and hot drinks will again be offered during every meeting. If there are any specific subjects or items of interest you feel may be of value, interest or benefit to those who attend, please let Sue – our indefatigable but always cheerful leader know. You may contact her on 01580~831775. The next date for our community gathering – and as we slowly slip towards Easter will be on Monday April 7th and this will be geared for children. The few hours spent during this little activity are always a happy and welcoming time – especially now to help offset the horrid world news and unrelenting winter weather which both appear to be our constant dreary companions – so come along and share some happy hours here with us instead.
STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB - STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB – Advance Notice - 'Grand Jumble Sale' - This will take place on Saturday March 29th.in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross, TN32 5QG. Entrance is 20p. Doors will open at 2.00pm - ready to welcome one & all to this mammoth sale. There will be lots of amazing bargains, plus it will have the ever popular cake stall, - and a raffle stall, with refreshments available during the event. Jumble 'donations can be brought to the Village Hall from 9.30am on the morning of the sale only.
CHURCH SERVICES - CHURCH SERVICES – for the parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion Service (BCP) on Sunday March 23rd – Lent 3 –at 9.30am at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed directly after with a Morning Praise service at 11.15am taken in St Marks’ church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church, Bodiam church, Bodiam. Please remember – Food Bank Collections at St. James, Ewhurst are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly appreciated – even more in these difficult and worrying times. Please also note the following: MORNING PRAYER is said in St. James church on Wednesday mornings at 8.30am. PRAYER REQUESTS: Opportunity to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket’ is again available at both St, James and St, Giles churches, to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one ~ a friend, family, neighbour or just for humanity ! If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance ~ especially Baptisms ~ Weddings ~ and sadly Funerals, then please get in touch via the telephone ~ 01580~820925. This is checked daily and all calls returned. Help in some way is still always at hand and always, still so generously given, so do please contact us.
HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ? - PLEASE CONTACT ME - If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future ~ whatever the nature and however large or small and you’d like some extra free advertising coverage for it ~ courtesy of SussexWorld Newspapers ~ then do please get in touch. Plans are being made for lots of enjoyable and welcoming events for the benefit of our community ~ be it a sporting event ~ a sociable or a charitable happening ~ If it’s of interest to you ~ it’s of interest to us. It is never too early to send me any of the details and to tell us what you are planning...Thank You. .