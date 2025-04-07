Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staplecross Village Voice

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE VOICE. 6th APRIL. 2025.

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS - EWHURST & STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY – ADVANCE NOTICE: - Ewhurst and Staplecross Bonfire Society will be holding a Grand Auction in 2025 to boost the coffers and help ensure Staplecross can continue to host the best village bonfire night. The Auction will take place on Friday September 12th. 2025. 7.30pm at The White Dog, Ewhurst Green. Friday 12th September 2025 7.30pm at the White Dog Inn, Ewhurst Green so make sure you have that date in your diaries please. But before then, we need to gather auction lots for the event - so if you are a local business, tradesperson, talented individual or are able to offer your time or skills in any way, we would love to hear from you. It might be offering a particular service, such as a car wash, cleaning, use of machinery or it might be that you could draw or paint something for someone, offer a trip or an experience or perhaps drinks or dinner. Your generous donation will be advertised in the auction brochure and on the website, and ESBS will benefit from the money raised from the winning bidder of each auction lot. Please contact [email protected] with your offers or ideas as soon as possible and we will happy to provide more information. Many thanks for supporting your local Bonfire Society charity. ST. JAMES the GREAT church, - - “Big Church Clean” - Community Appeal. The old adage “Many hands make light work” – is certainly true when the more daunting, dismal and depressing tasks come into being – and although this is not a huge or depressing chore, this is a surely the time when ‘the more the merrier’ certainly proves the point !.On Saturday April 12th – that’s tomorrow - from 10.00am the ‘Big Church Clean’ will take place in ensuring the parish mother church will be clean, sparkling, bright & cheerful once more and in time for Easter.Everyone is welcome – so even if you can only spare a few minutes please come along and lend-a-hand. “THE BIG BRICK BUILD at BATTLE ABBEY” - This fun and entertaining activity will be taking place at the iconic Battle Abbey over the period of Saturday April 12th to Monday April 21st.and between 10.am and 4.pm. This event is not just an exciting place for youngsters – but suitable for everyone and for all ages! Most importantly – this superb event openly encourages everyone to get creative alongside their ‘master builders’ and help bring heritage to life with Lego bricks. So come along, bring all the family and take a step back in time and join in as the iconic Battle Abbey Gatehouse is recreated in brick art form. Once you’ve worked your magic~ the expert builders will put the pieces together to reveal a marvellous medieval masterpiece. Entry is on a “First come-first served” basis, - so queues may be possible. Each ‘brick build experience’ lasts approximately 15 minutes, but you’re welcome to come back as many times as you like. Also on offer will be the ‘Easter Adventure Quest’ - which will also be happening during the Easter holidays between April 5th - 27th.Early booking is suggested as these activities are always popular events – and you can save 15%. Admission prices will depend on the day you wish to visit. For further information of both events, please contact English Heritage and don’t forget to bring your membership card with you on the day attending.ST. MICHAEL’S HOSPICE – “EASTER BUNNY HOP” Everyone is invited to ‘hop on down’ to the St. Michael’s Hospice annual Easter’ Bunny Hop’ which will be taking place on Saturday April 12th. between 10.am and 12 Noon for an egg-citing adventure as you, hop, skip& jump your way around the garden, solving an Easter themed puzzle as you go, - and if you complete the puzzle, - you’ll be rewarded with a chocolate egg as your prize! It’s an exciting morning, full of family fun, with lots of games, activities and a fantastic raffle with great prizes. Super delicious refreshments will also be available. No need to book – just come along and join in the fun. Entry is £4:00 per child and the grown-ups can ‘hop in’ for free! For more information, please visit stmichaelshospice.com/event-diary or telephone 01424~456396. BODIAM CASTLE –EASTER EGG HUNT.Back by popular demand, this fun-filled family activity is sure to be another winner during the month of April. Make your way along the trail and find nature-inspired activities for the whole family. The trail takes place between the beginning of April and culminates on Monday April 21st. It is an all day activity beginning at 10.am until 5.00pm. (last entry at 4.pm.) Have a quacking good time at Bodiam Castle this spring with this family-friendly trail inspired by the cheeky castle ducks. Follow the trail guide sheet and have-a-go at the fun inspired games – including hook-a-duck, egg & spoon and much, much more. don’t forget to collect this from the Visitor Reception, at the beginning This is a super activity for all members of the family, - regardless of ages, so please come along, explore the gorgeous parkland of this much loved iconic castle. Normal Admission Charges will apply plus £3:50 per trail, which include an Easter trail sheet, - bunny ears – and a dairy (or vegan free-from chocolate egg) This activity is mainly outdoor so please wear appropriate shoes (welly’s or sturdy shoes) for our weather. This trail takes place within the castle and it’s grounds. Access to the castle is over gravel paths which can become very muddy in places, following wet weather. A couple of stops take place in the castle tower rooms – accessed via a staircase and which are not accessible by wheelchair.For further information on this and other activities planned throughout the summer months, please contact either: [email protected] or telephone 01580~830196.

ROTHER RAMBLERS - The ‘walk leaders’ of this popular walking group are busy arranging walks for us all to enjoy in the hope of encouraging us to get out, meet new folk, enjoy walking and appreciate our amazing countryside on our doorstep.. This week we have 3 on offer – all in different directions, and mileage so should appeal to many. Walk No: 1With fingers crossed and a hope for continued fine warm weather, this walk of a 7.5 circular mile wander of Guestling Wood circular is planned for Sunday April 13th. The meeting place is to be at Pett Village Hall car park. Grid Reference TQ867139. (Satnav TN35 4AE) What3Words:///serenade.drag.buildings at a time to allow the walk to commence at 10.amThe walk notes state “ This is a wonderful circular walk with the fervent hope of discovering ‘bluebells on display.’ Leaving from the Village Hall car park, taking in Guestling Wood – with bluebells in bloom and a good part of the 1066 Trail.This is planned to be a two stop wander so please bring refreshments for coffee and lunch.This is also dog friendly & is Nationally Graded as Moderate. Your ‘walk leader’ for this meander is to be Peter (C) and you may contact him on Mobile: 07762~966027 for further details. Walk No: 2 This is arranged to take place on Wednesday April 16th and is to be a mere 5 circular mile wander around Lamberhurst. The meeting point will be in the public car park on the B2169, Lamberhurst Down, next to the ‘Brown Trout’ Public House. (Coming from the Scotney Castle roundabout, the car park is on the left before you reach the pub. Grid Reference TQ675353 (Satnav TN3 8HB. What3Words:///applied.funded.passenger again at a time to allow the walk to start at 10.00am. The walk notes state “This is a shorter circular walk around Lamberhurst, taken at a leisurely pace, and designed in mind for those who are new to walking or want to get back into this outdoor activity. We walk out across fields towards the Elephants Head public house at Hook Green and return on a circular route. This is a country walk with some stiles and gentle hills. Please bring a drink and snack for our refreshment stop en route. Appropriate walking boots are recommended. This walk is Nationally Graded as Leisurely.Your ‘walk leader’ for this gentle stroll will be Alison (M) and you may contact her on Mobile: 07984~152095 for all further information Walk No: 3 This has been organised for Sunday April 20th and is a 5.3 circular mile meander of Northiam. The meeting place is in the free car park off of ‘Fullers Lane, by the Doctors surgery. Grid Reference TQ829245. (Satnav TN31 6NQ) What3Words hike.heaven.incursion -at a time to allow the walk to start at 10.am. This is another short, sweet & simple stroll which is ideal for ‘new walkers’ or those who want to walk at a relaxed pace. The walk notes state “ Come and enjoy a relaxed 5 mile wander around Northiam. We shall be heading out towards ‘Strawberry Hole’ across the fields. There are some quiet road stretches but mainly fields and footpaths. Going via Mill Corner, then onto All Saints church, Beckley, where we head back towards Northiam. This is an easy walk at a leisurely pace, there are no major hills – but undulating. If it has rained recently there may be a few muddy patches. Well behaved dogs on short leads are welcome. Please bring a drink and a snack for a refreshment stop somewhere along the way. This walk has been Nationally Graded as easy.” Your ‘walk leader’ for today is to be Jacqueline (B) and you may contact her on Mobile: 07816~179024 for more details.E.P.C. – ‘COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES’ –This is an open, warm and welcoming invitation to all residents of the Parish to spend an hour or so with friends, families, neighbours and prospective new friends. The venue is as usual in the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG and the next date to look forward to is Monday April 14th between 12.Noon and 2.pm. Lots of new, different and interesting events including guest visitors, are planned to ensure you continue to enjoy a variety of friendly, enjoyable and informative activities. Light refreshments and hot drinks will again be offered during every meeting. If there are any specific subjects or items of interest you feel may be of value, interest or benefit to those who attend, please let Sue – our indefatigable but always cheerful leader know. You may contact her on 01580~831775.Our next date to look forward to will be on Monday April 28th.

The few hours spent during this little activity are always a happy and welcoming time – especially now to help offset the horrid world news and unreliable weather which appear to be our dreary companions – so come and share some happy hours here with us instead.

W.I. CRAFT CLUB -These Craft meetings always take place on the 3rd Tuesday of each month ( Their actual Members monthly meeting takes place on the 1st Tuesday of each month.) Both take place in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG and start at 2.00pm. The date for this craft group is to be on Tuesday April 15th at 2.00pm. It is hoped that more ladies will be encouraged to come along and spend a few hours amongst warm, friendly and welcoming people and just enjoy doing whatever craft they wish to do. This craft group is open to anyone – not just W.I. members - who would like to come along to either bring something they are working on or just to see what goes on or maybe find something they would like to have a go at or learn to do. .The cost is £2 per person to include a cuppa and biscuit/cake etc and this is to cover the cost of the hall hire. This as always, is an interesting and very enjoyable afternoon. For all further information on what other exciting events are planned for our enjoyment throughout the year, why not contact the President - Pauline on 01580~830570 for more details.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB -

The next meeting for this popular 'over 60's, sociable dining group is on Wednesday April 16th 12.30pm. inStaplecross Village Hall. Northiam Road, TN32 5QG. Back again by popular request ~ on the menu this month will be the top family favourite – that of an English Roast and all the trimmings - followed by another favourite -'Lemon Meringue Pie’. The meals served at this endearing simplistic dining group are always varied, delicious and appreciated at any time of the year. We are always very happy to welcome those - of a certain age (60+) - to come along and join us. If you are new to the village or close by, this is a superb way of meeting new friends and joining in the various activities that are announced at the end of the meal. The cost of these delicious two course meals - which include tea or coffee, is all for the miserly sum of £7:00 per person. To allow for the smooth running of this friendly and welcoming dining group to continue and to help avoid waste wastage booking is essential, so please reserve your place by contacting Sallie -on 01580~ 830000 or Pauline on: 01580~830570

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL – ‘OPEN MEETING’ EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL -Continuing with their monthly 'Open Meetings' and following their 'summer recess' the next local council meeting will take place on Wednesday April 16that the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross, TN32 5QG. at 7.00pm. Please come along and meet your local Councillors - from all levels. - not just your local Parish Councillors, but from Rother District Council, as well as East Sussex County Council. They are here to serve you and will have the parish of Ewhurst - as well as your best interests at heart. They always do their best to help solve any problems or concerns you may have –they’re here to serve you. Please come along -- Ask your questions and 'Have Your Say"CHURCH SERVICES - .CHURCH SERVICES – for the parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion Service (BCP) on Sunday April 13th. – Palm Sunday - at 9.30am at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed directly after with a Morning Praise service at 11.15am taken in St Marks’ church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church, Bodiam church, Bodiam.Please remember – Food Bank Collections at St. James, Ewhurst are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly appreciated – even more in these difficult and worrying times. Please also note the following:MORNING PRAYER is said in St. James church on Wednesday mornings at 8.30am. PRAYER REQUESTS: Opportunity to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket’ is again available at both St, James and St, Giles churches, to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one ~ a friend, family, neighbour or just for humanity ! If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance ~ especially Baptisms ~ Weddings ~ and sadly Funerals, then please get in touch via the telephone ~ 01580~820925. This is checked daily and all calls returned. Help in some way is still always at hand and always, still so generously given, so do please contact us.

