Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE VOICE.20TH APRIL. 2025.

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS –

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB – ‘GRATEFUL ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS’ - As everyone is now aware, Robin, - our clever chef of many a superb culinary dish and served over many past months – has now left our little dining group for pastures new and exciting times ahead. We all send our grateful ‘BIG THANKS’ to him for his culinary skill, creativity and delicious meals we thoroughly enjoyed. No doubt you will find him at a number of events in his superbly equipped mobile catering trailer, so please do continue to support him and his endeavours. In charge of the menu of Wednesday last (16th) – was our very own “Queen on the Block” Pauline Scowen, - known and loved by all, for the supportive role she has always supplied throughout all her time here in Staplecross.On the menu as previously agreed was an English Roast dinner followed by Lemon Meringue Pie. As expected, this popular dining choice brought a large number of diners to the village hall and despite hiccups & problems with the new kitchen cooker, Pauline (-never one to accept defeat-) battled valiantly on and everyone was soon enjoying a superb roast chicken and all the trimmings. This excellent and delicious main course was followed by a truly yummy Lemon Meringue Pie – (it was the best meringue pie I’ve tasted in ages! )The diners were large in their praise of not just the very tasty meal, but with Pauline and her steely determination not to be outdone by a brand new & professional cooker! It sometimes can be hard and difficult cooking for a normal sized family but to singularly, undertake a full 2 course meal to appease approximately 40 people is a monumental task. So just to say a huge “THANK YOU” to Pauline for creating this delicious meal and for taking the time to provide yet another service to our community. Myself, all the diners and helpers on the day, very much appreciate all your efforts and are very grateful to you,

User (UGC) Submitted

N.H.S. ‘SPRING COVID-19 VACCINES’ - Did you know that if you are aged 75 or over–(or will soon be turning 75) you can now book a free NHS Spring COVID -19 Vaccine ? Infections relating to COVID-19 occur all year round and can be hard to avoid. It is important to top up this protection because it fades over time and variants can change. Here’s how to get this FREE COVID-19 vaccine: You can book on the NHS App.* You can book online at www.nhs.uk/book-covid. * You can find a walk-in site at www.nhs.uk/covid-walk-in. You should book before June 17th 2025 as this is the final date to get your vaccination. People in this age group are still at an increased risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19. Having this spring COVID-19 vaccine will reduce your risk of severe symptoms. Further information can be found at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EWHURST PARISH COMMUNITY – V.E. DAY 80th ANNIVERSARYProgramme of Commemoration Events: As everyone throughout the land – and indeed the world – is aware, events, small & large are being arranged to commemorate this important date in the history of our country. Ewhurst parish may only be a tiny blip on England’s topography, but we are still proud to be able to stand and say “Thank You” to all those who played such a huge part in ensuring our country remains free and at peace. Lots of events are being arranged throughout these few special days for your enjoyment and here as set out below is the information to help you join in.

Thursday May 8th.11.am Remembrance Service at the Staplecross War Memorial.2.pm Children from Staplecross MC Primary School will be performing 1940’s songs in the Village Hall. There will be an exhibition of W.W.2.Memorabilia & Artefacts. A display of relevant paintings & drawings by the schoolchildren will also be on show. Drinks and cakes will be available. 3.45pm The poignant and much loved film “Goodnight Mr. Tom” will be shown. 9.pm (approx) A torch-lit procession via our own village Bonfire Society and led by a Bagpiper will gather at the War Memorial and walk to the Beacon to take part in the National Beacon lighting. Our beacon will be lit by a much loved resident June Stainfield and a junior member of the Bonfire Society. A small Fireworks display by Wizard will bring this emotive and special day to a close. Friday May 9th. 7.pm. A fabulous themed ‘Quiz Night’ has been arranged and will take place at the always very welcoming village Social Club, Northiam Road, Staplecross. TN32 5QG. This is always a huge fun event and with tickets at only £5:00 per person, so don’t delay – book a table for your friends and family. Many folk will be dressed in clothing relevant to the era which will only add to the ambience of the event, so don’t be surprised if you meet soldiers, sailors & airmen together with others from all walks of life ! A huge fantastic raffle is organised and all monies raised throughout the evening will go to charities which benefit our service men & women and ‘Scotties Little Soldiers’ which help children who have lost parents whilst serving our nation. Saturday May 10th. 7.pm. Staplecross Village Hall – “ A 1940’s Evening” Come along and sing and dance the night away to the super swing band of ‘Miss Holiday & The Swingtones’- - The best 1940’s group since sliced bread & spam ! 1940’s dress up – optional ! A great bar will be available to help your vocal chords ! Another raffle will be held here, with all monies raised added to the overall funds for the previously nominated charities.This entertaining few hours is free via ticket allocation- to all residents and those with a close connection to our parish. For all further information and the reservation or booking of tickets can be obtained from: John-01580~493878 or 07748~483823. Pauline- 01580~830570. Anne/Steve - 01580~831881 or Pam/Joe – 01580~830320. Sunday May 11th. 11.am. Services of Commemoration. These short services will take place at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green and St. Mark’s church, Staplecross.

ROTARY CLUB of SENLAC-ST. LEONARDS – LAST CHANCE TO TAKE PART “The Castle Cycle Ride Challenge” – otherwise fondly known as the “On-Yer-Bike- Challenge”If you enjoy cycling and would like to see the local area, then it’s time to get those bikes out of winter storage and ready to help raise money for St Michael’s Hospice, Hastings RNLI and other local good causes. Three marshalled routes of 25 miles - 40 miles and 75 miles to choose from and are suitable for family rides.The ‘Castle Cycle Challenge’ is also popularly known as the “On-Yer-Bike’ ride is a fundraising event that takes place annually at the end of April. Organised by the Rotary Club of Senlac St.Leonards, it has raised nearly £350,000 in the event’s 30+ years history. The minimum donation is £15:00 for the 25 mile & 40 mile routes and the minimum donation for the 75 mile route is £20:00 (Under 16’s may enter the 25 mile route for just £5:00.)This fun and exciting cycle ride is planned to take place on Sunday April 27th and the start time is at 7.30am. Registration is on line – or in person – on the day, at The Stade Hall, Hastings, - from whence this ride will start. Applications are now open. Full details are on the website:www.senlacstleonardsrotary.org and enquiries may be sent to: [email protected] This is another great way to be out in the fresh air, getting a bit (?) of exercise and knowing all your efforts will be for the benefit of other less fortunate. So...come on & ‘Get-on-Your-Bike’ and ‘pedal for people’!

ROTHER RAMBLERS -The ‘walk leaders’ of this popular walking group are busy arranging walks for us all to enjoy in the hope of encouraging us to get out, meet new folk, enjoy walking and appreciate our amazing countryside on our doorstep.. This week we have 3 more on offer – all in different directions, and mileage so should appeal to many. Walk No: 1 Much closer to home and therefore may be of more interest is this walk which is an interesting 6 mile circular wander around Brede. Planned for Saturday April 26th, the meeting place is at the Village Hall, Cackle Street, Brede. Those intending to join this walk are asked to park near the entrance to the village hall. Grid Reference TQ825191. (Satnav TN31 6DX) What3Words:///uptake.ounce.exposing at a time to allow the walk to start at 10.00am. The walk notes state “ This walk starts from Brede village hall, going along the Tillingham Valley, then south towards the Brede river valley before returning back to Brede village. There are a couple of lanes, but is mostly footpaths and is mainly in open countryside, with some hills and obviously level walking alongside the river. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a short lead at times, due to sheep and lambs in the fields - also a couple of horses will be encountered during this walk. Please bring a refreshment/picnic lunch & drinks. This walk has been Nationally Graded as Moderate. Your ‘walk leader’ for this stroll will be Clive (B) and you may contact him on 01424:882674 for all details. Walk No: 2 This is arranged to take place on Wednesday April 30th and is aptly entitled the “Iden Apple Blossom Walk”. The meeting point is at the Iden playing fields car park. Grid Reference TQ914237. (Satnav TN31 7XD) What3Words:///darker.rabble.available again at a suitable time for the walk to commence at 10.00am.The walk notes state “ This is a pleasant 7 circular mile walk mainly through orchards and fields. Using mainly farm tracks there will be very little road walking and will take in Iden Park, Old House Farm and Moat Farm. Well behaved dogs are always welcome but must be on a short lead. Please bring a short snack and a drink for a refreshment stop about halfway. There are some stiles which are mostly in good order. There is a shop in the village – but no toilets. The walk is Nationally Graded as Moderate. Your ‘walk leader’ for this delightful walk is to be Graham (B) and you may contact him on Mobile: 07790~946316 for more information. Walk No: 3 This walk is so close to home it should appeal to many. Organised for Sunday May 4th this is an eight circular mile wander of Ewhurst Green & Staplecross with glorious pastoral views all round. The meeting place is to be on the main thoroughfare through the village of Ewhurst Green. Parking is to be on roadside, so please park considerately. Grid Reference TQ794245. (Satnav TN32 5TB) What3Words:///sunroof.soillage.emulating Please arrive earlier to ensure the walk starts at 10.00am. The walk notes state “ This is a lovely walk exploring the undulating countryside near the small village of Ewhurst Green. Please bring a picnic lunch. There is the possibility of a pub visit at the end of the walk. Well behaved dogs are welcome to accompany you. Car sharing is available- please contact walk leader. This walk is Nationally Graded as Moderate. Your ‘walk leader’ for today is to be Wil (M) and you may contact him on Mobile: 07801~189747 for more details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

E.P.C. – ‘COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES’ –This is an open, warm and welcoming invitation to all residents of the Parish to spend an hour or so with friends, families, neighbours and prospective new friends. The venue is as usual in the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG and the next date to look forward to is Monday April 28th between 12.Noon and 2.pm. Lots of new, different and interesting events including guest visitors, are planned to ensure you continue to enjoy a variety of friendly, enjoyable and informative activities. Light refreshments and hot drinks will again be offered during every meeting. If there are any specific subjects or items of interest you feel may be of value, interest or benefit to those who attend, please let Sue – our indefatigable but always cheerful leader know. You may contact her on 01580~831775.Our next date to look forward to will be a few weeks away on Monday May 12th. The few hours spent during this little activity are always a happy and welcoming time – especially now to help offset the horrid world news and unreliable weather which- again - appear to be our dreary companions – so come and share some happy hours here with us instead.

BODIAM ‘MEET UP’ GROUP - Over the next few months, - now that Spring is officially here, - the friendly Bodiam Castle team would like to invite you to come along and join them when they hold their ‘sociable open meetings’ here in the delightful bookshop. They’d like to offer you the opportunity to come and meet other folk and enjoy a free cup of tea/coffee and biscuits with them.The next date for this friendly gathering will be on Thursday May 1st. And will be between 10.30am and 12.30pm. These welcoming meetings will continue to be held on every 1st Thursday of the month thereafter throughout 2025. This invite is open to everyone – not just Bodiam residents. You don’t need to ‘book in’ either – just come along and say “hello”. These ‘Meet-Ups’ will take place in the warm and welcoming Bookshop set adjacent to the Castle Tearooms and within the iconic surroundings of our very famous Bodiam Castle. Please pop into the Bodiam Castle Bookshop – or the Visitor Reception - to pick up a leaflet to find out more or contact [email protected]

COMMUNITY APPEAL -

CHURCHYARD MAINTENANCE HELP.-

An appeal for help with the simple maintenance of the churchyard grounds of St. James the Great at Ewhurst Green has been requested.

Canon Christopher once told me that every resident of Ewhurst Parish has the right to be buried or the option for their ashes to be interred - within the grounds of our much loved mother church here in Ewhurst Green and it therefore stands to reason that it's important that this much visited church and churchyard should be given proper due care and attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many weddings and christenings also take place here throughout the year as St. James the Great church is a perfect choice for both precious and joyous celebratory occasions as well as the solemn farewell to a loved one.

This is not an onerous chore by any means. Most of the work is simply keeping the churchyard clean and tidy, such as raking up leaves, clearing pathways and general tidying up.

This little undertaking is usually done on the first Saturday morning of each month and from 9.00am onwards. The next date for this little “Tidy Up” will be Saturday 3rd MAY. This is a friendly little get together- for people of all ages who work together for a few hours to help keep the churchyard tidy, for the appreciation and benefit of all who visit here for whatever reason.

If you feel you may be able to help out please contact Brian on 01580~830570 for all further information. Any additional help will be most gratefully received ~ and Thank You.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VINEHALL INTERNATIONAL CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES -This 2025 programme continues its promise of bringing beautiful performances of many talented musicians to ‘Marlborough House’, Vinehall School, for our enjoyment. These, as always, promise to be a rare treat for all those who enjoy quality renditions of beautiful classical music.The third programme in this series- is organised for Saturday May 10th. at 7.00pm and will find us all enjoying the music provided bythe young chamber ensemble – the Meliora Collective. They have been delighting audiences around the country with their varied programmes and we will hear them perform Schubert’s delightful and much loved Octet. Before the interval they will perform Berwald’s Grand Septet in B flat which the Swedish composer wrote in 1828, the same year as Schubert’s death. The Guardian newspaper writes “The Meliora Collective is a freshly minted, flexible ensemble of young players. – A welcome burst of Sunshine” Praise indeed ! For all further information, free mailing or to book tickets, please contact 01580~883092 or email: [email protected]

CHURCH SERVICES - CHURCH SERVICES – for the parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion Service (BCP) on Sunday April 27th–Easter 2- at 9.30am at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed directly after with a Holy Communion service at 11.15am taken in St Marks’ church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church, Bodiam church, Bodiam. Please remember – Food Bank Collections at St. James, Ewhurst are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly appreciated – even more in these difficult and worrying times.Please also note the following: MORNING PRAYER is said in St. James church on Wednesday mornings at 8.30am. PRAYER REQUESTS: Opportunity to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket’ is again available at both St, James and St, Giles churches, to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one ~ a friend, family, neighbour or just for humanity !If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance ~ especially Baptisms ~ Weddings ~ and sadly Funerals, then please get in touch via the telephone ~ 01580~820925. This is checked daily and all calls returned. Help in some way is still always at hand and always, still so generously given, so do please contact us.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ? - PLEASE CONTACT ME - If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future ~ whatever the nature and however large or small and you’d like some extra free advertising coverage for it ~ courtesy of SussexWorld Newspapers ~ then do please get in touch.Plans are being made for lots of enjoyable and welcoming events for the benefit of our community ~ be it a sporting event ~ a sociable or a charitable happening ~ If it’s of interest to you ~ it’s of interest to us. It is never too early to send me any of the details and to tell us what you are planning...Thank You. .