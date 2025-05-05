Staplecross Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE VOICE4TH MAY 2025

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS – Last Minute Reminders- - -“EWHURST REMEMBERS V.E. DAY” – Just a gentle reminder that following the emotive Remembrance activities of yesterday, - Ewhurst Parish Programme of Commemorations will continue as follows:- Friday May 9th. 7.pm. A fabulous themed ‘Quiz Night’ has been arranged and will take place at the always very welcoming village Social Club, Northiam Road, Staplecross. TN32 5QG. This is always a huge fun event and with tickets at only £5:00 per person, so don’t delay – book a table for your friends and family. Many folk will be dressed in clothing relevant to the era which will only add to the ambience of the event, so don’t be surprised if you meet soldiers, sailors & airmen together with others from all walks of life ! A huge fantastic raffle is organised and all monies raised throughout the evening will go to charities which benefit our service men & women and ‘Scotties Little Soldiers’ which help children who have lost parents whilst serving our nation.Saturday May 10th. 7.pm. Staplecross Village Hall – “ A 1940’s Evening” Come along and sing and dance the night away to the super swing band of ‘Miss Holiday & The Swingtones’- - The best 1940’s group since sliced bread & spam ! 1940’s dress up – optional – but such fun ! A great bar will be available to help your vocal chords ! Another raffle will be held here, with all monies raised added to the overall funds for the previously nominated charities. This entertaining few hours is free via ticket allocation- to all residents and those with a close connection to our parish. Please don’t just turn up on the night – as space within the village hall is limited, so therefore safety and security are a major factor in ensuring the enjoyment for all those who have promised their support in this activity. Please check with John on: 07748-483823 for more details. Sunday May 11th. Services of Commemoration. These short services will take place at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green at 11am and St. Mark’s church, Staplecross at 11.15am.

VINEHALL INTERNATIONAL CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES - This 2025 programme continues its promise of bringing beautiful performances of many talented musicians to Vinehall School. These, as always, promise to be a rare treat for all those who enjoy quality renditions of beautiful classical music.The next programme is organised for Saturday May 10th. at 7.pm and will find us all enjoying the music provided bythe young chamber ensemble – the Meliora Collective. They have been delighting audiences around the country with their varied programmes and we will hear them perform Schubert’s delightful and much loved Octet. Before the interval they will perform Berwald’s Grand Septet in B flat which the Swedish composer wrote in 1828, the same year as Schubert’s death. The Guardian newspaper writes “The Meliora Collective is a freshly minted, flexible ensemble of young players. – A welcome burst of Sunshine” Praise indeed ! For all further information, free mailing or to book tickets, please contact 01580~883092 or email: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Use the "Submit a Story" link to tell us your news

ROTHER RAMBLERS - The ‘walk leaders’ of this popular walking group are busy arranging walks for us all to enjoy in the hope of encouraging us to get out, meet new folk, enjoy walking and appreciate our amazing countryside on our doorstep. We have 3 more on offer – all in different directions, and mileage so should appeal to many.

Walk No: 1 Arranged for Saturday May 10th and is a 5 mile circular wander of Lamberhurst & Kilndown loop. The meeting place is in High Street, free parking–or The Broadway or Chequers car parks. Grid Reference TQ676362. (Satnav TN3 8DB) What3Words:///scorpions.gourmet.bagpipers – again to allow walk to start 10.am. The walk notes state “ Walking from picturesque Lamberhurst to St. Mary’s church, through Scotney Estate to Kilndown and back via Lamberhurst Golf Course. My still be muddy in places. Only two stiles and one refreshment stop. This is dog friendly. Toilets available and there is a small cafe at end of walk.“ Nationally Graded as Moderate. Your ‘walk leader’ here is Jeff (T) & you may contact him on Mobile: 07734~404334 for more information. Walk No: 2 Organised for Wednesday 14th May and is a 9mile wander around ‘ The Village of The Buckle’. The meeting point is in the lay-by next to the WOK INN on the B2192 The Broyle. Grid Reference TQ492150. (Satnav BN8 6PH) Location is actually 325 metres to the North East of postcode. What3Words:///speeding.regime.spurring - again in time for the walk to start at 10.am. The walk notes state “ Join us for a level walk across fields and quiet lanes around the villages of Ringmer & Laughton with great views of the South Downs. There will be a stop for a picnic lunch. Walk is rated: Moderate”. Your walkleader for today is to be Perry (P) and contact can be made via Mobile: 07969~025507

Walk No: 3 Planned for Sunday May 18th this is a 10 circular mile Hawkhurst walk. The meeting place is the car park in Hawkhurst, near Primary School and next to Tesco store in time to start walk at 10.am. Grid Reference TQ764304. (Satnav TN18 4PQ. What3Words:///thudding.builder.condensed. Walk notes state “ This is a walk through High Weald countryside and woodland. Rated as Moderate. More information to follow” Heather (R) is to be your ‘walk leader’ so contact her via website.

ST.MICHAEL’s HOSPICE – OPEN GARDEN’S SCHEME. 2025.’ More glorious hours to spend 'Garden 'Knowledge Collecting' this week as you are going to be spoilt for choice. – New for 2025 – no less than 2 lovely villages with 4 amazing gardens to visit as we head off first to Crowhurst on Saturday 10th May.2025. – that’s tomorrow - Here are the addresses of these gardens, visit them in any order that appeals, so wander at will. Get ahead of the crowds by calling 01424~456393. Ticket admission is £7:50 per person – cash at any garden or by card at the Village Hall. TN33 9DB. Parking, toilets and refreshments can also be found here. It is advisable to plan your route before setting off, as some of the gardens are located further away than others. All gardens in this scheme are open 10.30am – 4.pm. “Newstead”, Catsfield Road, TN33 9BU. - This is a garden with a difference. With its recently added Greenhouse, - it’s ‘no-dig’ beds together with a station platform patio, - this garden gives a masterclass in modern, established garden design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fairfield”, Station Road, TN33 9DB. – Evolving over 3 decades, this lovely garden has provided its artist owner with endless inspiration. Cross over the small stream via the quaint blue bridge to visit the wisteria covered pergola. This is a garden NOT to be missed. “Southerndown” Forewood Lane, TN339AG. - This is a delight of a simple, tasteful acre of garden, mainly laid to lawn with beautiful herbaceous borders, next to a good size garden terrace.

Our next visit will find us to be travelling to the attractive and near-by village of Benenden on Saturday May 17th. “ Balmoral Cottage” The Green, TN17 4DL. Ticket entry to this horticultural delight is just £5:00 per person. Here we shall be able to explore the superb garden which is an artistic and inspiring garden created by the owners over a 40 year period. It has extensive topiary throughout, with mixed borders. The organic vegetable gardens keep the family well supplied and well fed. Nature is also looked after with various options for local wildlife. Toilets, parking and refreshments can also be enjoyed here. Don’t miss it !

E.P.C. – ‘COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES’ – This is an open, warm and welcoming invitation to all residents of the Parish to spend an hour or so with friends, families, neighbours and prospective new friends. The venue is as usual in the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG and the next date to look forward to is Monday May 12th between 12.Noon and 2.pm. Lots of new, different and interesting events including guest visitors, are planned to ensure you continue to enjoy a variety of friendly, enjoyable and informative activities. Light refreshments and hot drinks will again be offered during every meeting. If there are any specific subjects or items of interest you feel may be of value, interest or benefit to those who attend, please let Sue – our indefatigable but always cheerful leader know. You may contact her on 01580~831775.Our next date to look forward to will be on Monday May 19th. The few hours spent during this little activity are always a happy and welcoming time – so come and share some happy hours here with us instead.

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL TRUSTEES - ‘Village Market – TABLE TOP SALE’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another super treat is in store for all as once again and back by popular demand will be a ‘Table Top Sale’ This of course, will take place in Staplecross Village Hall, Northiam Road, TN32 5QG on Sunday May 18thbetween 10.am and 1.pm. Please come along and browse a fantastic selection of stalls selling a variety of items. Within these walls today, you could find great bargains and unique treasures whilst at the same time support your local community. Entry is just 50p per person and a super tombola is also another fun stall to enjoy a few minutes at. Delicious refreshments will be readily available to aid any stamina slump. All proceeds raised at this event will go towards the village hall charity. For all further information regarding this table-top sale, including whether there are any vacant tables, please contact the event organizer Kirsty Stevens via Mobile: 07557~369569 or the Village Hall Secretary at [email protected] who will be able to provide more details.

CHURCH SERVICES - Church Services will continue at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green on Sunday May 11th – (Easter 4) – Said Communion will take place here at 9.30am and will be followed with a very special and unique service by way of a Celebration and Reconciliation Service for V.E. Day. This service will commence at 11.00am. A Morning Praise service of Commemoration & Remembrance will take place at 11.15am. at St. Mark’s church, Staplecross. Please remember - Food Bank Collections at St. James, Ewhurst are on the 1st of every month. Every donation – large or small – is always gratefully received and warmly appreciated – even more so in these difficult and worrying times. Please also note the following:MORNING PRAYER: Is said in St. James church on Wednesday mornings 8.30am. PRAYER REQUESTS: Opportunity to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket’ – is again available at both St. James and St. Giles churches, to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one~ a friend, family or a neighbour or just for humanity. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance ~ especially Baptisms ~ Weddings ~ or sadly, Funerals, then please get in touch, via the church telephone 01580~830925. This is checked daily and all calls are returned.Help in some way is still always at hand and always, still so generously given, so do please contact us.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ? -PLEASE CONTACT ME -If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future ~ whatever the nature and however large or small it is, and you’d like some extra FREE advertising coverage for it ~ courtesy of SussexWorld Newspapers ~ then please do get in touch.Plans are afoot, somewhere within our wonderful community and especially now that summer and sunshine are on their way ~ for lots of enjoyable and interesting events for the benefit of our community ~ be it a sporting event ~ a sociable or a charitable happening. If it’s of interest to you ~it’s of interest to us. It is never too early to send me any of the details and to tell us what you are planning and how we can help.