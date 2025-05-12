Staplecross Village Voice

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE VOICE12TH MAY 2025.

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS – V.E.DAY 80.‘EWHURST PARISH REMEMBERS’ – On 8th may 1945, 80 years ago the war in Europe ended. 6 years of fighting came to an end, but the brutal war in Asia was to continue for another 3 months. Families celebrated, yet for some it was not a time to celebrate but to mourn the loss of someone close and loved. Cpl L.W.Masters, Royal Engineers is one of the nine men named on Staplecross War Memorial having lived at Cripps Corner before moving to Staplecross. 3 days after his marriage he was sent to the Far East never to return home or to his young bride again. Len died of Typhus 8th July 1945 and is buried in Myanmar (formerly Burma) So, 80 years on, with most living veterans approaching 100 years old or older it’s not surprising to say this is possibly the last time we are able to honour them at a significant occasion. By 2035 most veterans will have gone to join their fallen colleagues. With this in mind E.P.C decided we would hold events to honour & celebrate these men and a passing generation in their quest for peace. On 8th May a large crowd gathered at Staplecross War Memorial to hold a short service of Commemoration & Remembrance, local school children dressed as war time evacuees, read prayers, ‘The Last Post’ was sounded and a 2 minutes silence observed before the gathering moved to Staplecross Social club for coffee and biscuits. In the afternoon, the whole of Staplecross School gathered at the village Hall and sang a selection of 1940s songs, Hang out the Washing on the Siegfried Line~ White Cliffs of Dover~ Run Rabbit Run~ choosing “We’ll Meet Again” as the closing song which was especially significant. Our thanks to the PTFA, Retrotec Ltd, John Bare, Chris Cutting and Steve Alecock for providing artefacts and militaria in an outstanding exhibition of period items. As the light faded in the evening a very large crowd of parishioners gathered again at the War Memorial. Following John Ash our local bagpiper and the youth section of Ewhurst and Staplecross Bonfire Society carrying 9 burning torches (One for each WWII name on the memorial) a procession walked along to the Beacon. Prayers and thanks were given before June Stainfield assisted by Ben Crouch lit the Beacon. John Ash played The Lament after which a firework display by Wizard, ended the evening.Friday night saw a wonderful 1940s themed quiz night hosted by the Social Club. An amazing £778 was raised for service charities. What a superb effort and grateful thanks to all those involved.

On Saturday, “Miss Holiday and The Swingtones” entertained the 140 or so parishioners at the village hall to 1940s music. Many residents were dressed in period dress with June Stainfield winning the “Best Dressed” competition. The hall was bedecked in Union Flags and other flags of Allied nations, as would be expected of a celebration to the end of war in Europe. Everyone seems to have confessed to having a superb evening, the group being described as outstanding. A big thanks to EPC for funding the events and Retrotec Ltd, our local Vintage Aircraft restoration company for sponsoring the band and providing a tour round their workshops as an auction prize.In total £1963:00 was raised for our two chosen service charities, ‘Scotty’s Little Soldiers’ & ‘Veteran’s Growth’. Without your support these charities could not do the valuable work they do. Sunday was a day of Remembrance and Reconciliation services at both St James and St Marks, a fitting end to VE Day 80 celebrations. A big thanks to all the team, you know who you are, we couldn’t have done it alone. But a bigger huge thanks to a disappearing generation, you really are heroes and deserve to be honoured.

NATIONAL CROQUET WEEK – 19th ~ ~ 25th MAY. 2025.‘STAY ACTIVE ~ STAY SOCIAL ~ STAY SHARP’ - - - Are you looking for a new simple, but enjoyable activity that will tick many of your search boxes ?, that will allow you to stay active without fear of aching back, knees and other joints!, helps expand your social life by meeting new people, at the same time enjoy the outdoors & all at a pace that suits you. Why not give CROQUET a try: Croquet is a low impact sport that blends strategy, skill and social skill, which is perfect for all gender, ages, and fitness levels. Why try croquet? Here are a few reasons to consider this sport: * Boosts physical and mental well-being. *Relaxing outdoor sport, played at your own pace *Great way to meet new people. * The game is easy to learn and fun to play. Find your nearest club via www.croquetengland.org.uk/where -to-play or email: [email protected] Discover why croquet is a fast growing sport, loved and played world-wide and how it can bring fun, fitness without hardship and new friendship into your life. Please come and join in and give it a go ! P.S. Here’s a sneaky information leak - - - Your nearest Croquet Club is actually based at Crowhurst village, played at the Recreation Ground, Sandrock Hill, TN33 9AS. It has all the facilities, amenities, equipment – and tuition required, together with the friendly and welcoming members, ready to ensure your visit will be a happy, fun and friendly time. Please contact their ever cheerful secretary Niki on: 01424~851436 or 07902~758191 (mobile) for more information or email: [email protected] for details.

ST.MICHAEL’s HOSPICE – OPEN GARDEN’S SCHEME. 2025.’ More glorious hours to spend 'Garden Knowledge Collecting' this week as itwill find us to be travelling to the near-by village of Benenden on Saturday May 17th. Entry ticket is £5:00 p/p.“ Balmoral Cottage” The Green, TN17 4DL. Ticket entry to this horticultural delight is just £5:00 per person. Here we shall be able to explore the superb artistic & inspiring garden created by the owners over a 40 year period. It has extensive topiary throughout, with mixed borders. The organic vegetable gardens keep the family well supplied and well fed. Nature is also looked after with various options for local wildlife. Toilets, parking and refreshments can also be found here.

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL TRUSTEES - ‘VILLAGE MARKET‘ – TABLE TOP SALE ~ LAST REMINDER ~ Another super treat is in store for all as once again, back by popular demand will be a ‘Table Top Sale’ This will take place in Staplecross Village Hall, TN32 5QG on Sunday May 18thbetween 10.am and 1.pm. Please come along, browse a fantastic selection of stalls selling a variety of items. Within these walls today, you could find great bargains and unique treasures whilst at the same time support your local community. Entry is just 50p per person and a super tombola is another fun stall to enjoy. Delicious refreshments will be available. All proceeds will go towards the village hall charity. For all further information regarding this table-top sale, please contact the event organizer Kirsty Stevens: 07557~369569 - or the Village Hall Secretary at [email protected] who will be able to provide more details.

E.P.C. – ‘COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES’

This is an open, warm and welcoming invitation to all residents of the Parish to spend an hour or so with friends, families, neighbours and prospective new friends. The venue is in the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG on Monday May 19th between 12.Noon and 2.pm. Lots of new, different and interesting events including guest visitors, are planned to ensure you continue to enjoy a variety of friendly, enjoyable and informative activities. Light refreshments and hot drinks will again be on offer. If there are any specific subjects you feel may be of value, interest or benefit to those who attend, please let Sue – our always cheerful leader know. Contact her on 01580~831775.Our next date will be Monday June 2nd. The few hours spent during this activity are always a happy and welcoming time – so come and share some here with us.

W.I. CRAFT CLUB -These craft meetings always take place on the 3rd Tuesday of each month ( Their actual Members monthly meeting takes place on the 1st Tuesday of each month.) Both take place in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG Both start at 2.pm. The date for this craft group is to be on Tuesday May 20th This craft group is open to anyone – not just W.I. members - to come along & either bring something they are working on or just to see what goes on or maybe find something they would like to have a go at or learn to do. . The cost is £2 per person to cover the hire cost of the hall & include a cuppa and biscuit/cake. This is an interesting and very enjoyable afternoon. Please contact Pauline on 01580~830570 for more details.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB -

The next meeting for this popular 'over 60's, sociable dining group is on Wednesday May 21st. 12.30pm. inStaplecross Village Hall. TN32 5QG. Back by popular request this month will be ‘Cottage Pie’, followed by Cheesecake. The meals served at this endearing dining group are always varied,delicious and appreciated at any time of the year. We are always happy to welcome those - of 60+ - to come along and join us. If you are new to the village or close by, this is a superb way of meeting new friends and joining in the various activities that are announced at the end of the meal.The cost of these delicious two course meals - which include tea or coffee, is £7:00 per person. To allow for the smooth running of this friendly and welcoming dining group and to avoid food wastage, booking is essential, so please reserve your place by contacting Sallie -on 01580~ 830000 or Pauline on: 01580~830570

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL – ‘OPEN MEETING’ -Continuing with their monthly 'Open Meetings' the next local council meeting will take place on Wednesday May 21stat the Village Hall, Staplecross, TN32 5QG. at 7.00pm. Please come along, meet your local Councillors - from all levels- E.P.C. – R.D.C. and E.S.C.C. They are here to serve you and have the parish of Ewhurst - as well as your best interests at heart. They do their best to help solve any problems or concerns you may have –they’re here to serve you. Please come along -- Ask your questions and 'Have Your Say"

CHURCH SERVICES - CHURCH SERVICES for the Parish of Ewhurst continue at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green on Sunday May 18th with a Holy Communion service (CW) - Easter 5 –at 9.30am.This will be followed by a Parish Communion service directly after at St. Giles church, Bodiam at 11.15am. The St. Giles ‘Annual Parochial Church Meeting’ will be held following this service. There will be NO SERVICE at St. Mark’s church, Staplecross today. Please remember that ‘Food Bank Collections’ at St. James, Ewhurst Green are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly welcomed - even more so in these difficult and worrying times. Please also note the following: MORNING PRAYER will be held at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green, every Wednesday morning at 8.30am PRAYER REQUESTS; - Opportunities to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket' is available again at both churches to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one - a neighbour, friend or just for humanity! If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance - however large or small - especially Baptisms - Weddings - and sadly - Funerals, then for the time being please get in touch with any of the Church Wardens. For St. James church Ewhurst Green ~ 01580~830601. For St. Mark's church, Staplecross ~ ~01580~830830 or St. Giles church, Bodiam ~ 01580~830203 or 830327. Messages can still be left on the Rectory telephone - 01580~830925 - and are dealt with daily. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given so please do contact them.

