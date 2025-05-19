Staplecross Village Voice

Community news and reviews.

“COMMUNITY CHARITY COFFEE MORNING”- STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB – A change of venue has recently arisen – but that is the only difference with these welcoming and very popular ‘coffee morning’ events. Sadly – unable to make the scales evenly balance at present to suit both parties – the venue had to be changed to enable DOREEN ( I do remember your name) and her faithful band to continue holding these simple little monthly coffee morning meetings.

So. . . the next date for these very enjoyable, fun and friendly ‘Coffee Morning’ events will take place on Thursday, May 29. and will be held in the warm and welcoming Staplecross Social Club. – next to the Village Hall - between 10am and 12 noon. As usual, a super raffle will be held – always a popular way to entice people to donate to the selected charity of the month - and the proceeds taken during these two hours or so will be donated to the charity named at the close of the event – as always chosen by the generous folk who help to make this such a enjoyable and pleasant way to spend a morning.

Please do continue to attend this simple but so effective way of supporting a worthwhile cause in our new ‘home’ – This charitable endeavour has gone from strength to strength since its inauguration – let’s make sure it continues to do so.More information concerning these charitable meetings can be obtained by contacting Doreen on: 07400~451263 or via Email [email protected]

ROTHER RAMBLERS -The ‘walk leaders of this popular walking group are always busy arranging walks for us all to enjoy in the hope of encouraging us to get out & about meet new people enjoy walking and appreciate the glorious countryside on our doorstep. For a full and more detailed information please check out their website www.rotherramblers.org.uk

Walk No: 1 Planned for Wednesday, May 28 this is a short 4.5 circular mile stroll of the ‘countryside around Battle. The meeting point is at the car park to Battle Great Wood, Marley Lane, Battle. Grid Reference TQ765163. (Satnav TN33 0RB) What3Words:///developer.mastering.embodiedat a time to start walk at 10am. The walk notes state “This is a leisurely paced walk in the beautiful countryside surrounding Battle. Free parking. Refreshment stop during walk, so bring snacks & drink.” Check out 02039~613232 for more details

ST.MICHAEL’S HOSPICE – OPEN GARDEN SCHEME. This visit finds us in Winchelsea Town and a total of five gardens to enjoy plus a museum. Planned for Saturday, May 31, all gardens are open 10.30 – 4pm entry is £7:50 p/p and can be visited in any order.

Parking, together with toilets and refreshments is at the Winchelsea Court Hall (the Town Museum is upstairs – please include a visit here if possible. 4~6, Kent Close, TN36 4EX. New for 2025. Kent Close Residents.

Restored in 2023 the Kent Close Communal Gardens have extensive pot displays and colourful ever-expanding flower & shrub borders.“Kings Leap”, Castle Street, TN36 4HU Enjoy this large hilltop plantsman’s garden surrounded by mature trees with spectacular views towards Rye. Several beds are bordered by paths around a central lawn. Packed with shrubs, perennials and climbers to provide year-round colour. A smaller front garden contains an orchard and wildflower area. ”Cleveland Place”, TN364ED

This is a walled garden with borders packed full with shrubs, grasses and perennials. A variety of Clematis grow up obelisks, with roses climbing the walls. A large Magnolia offers shade to the paved areas. It hosts a large display of pots containing beautiful colour co-ordinated plants. A newer flower garden can be found at the side of the house.

“White Cottage”, Friars Road, TN36 4ED This is a small enclosed cottage garden with both lawn and paved areas. Slightly raised beds feature cottage garden plants which attract insects and pollinators. The house sits in the corner surrounded by flowerbeds and the owners also maintain an allotment across the road.

“South Mariteau”, German Street, TN36 4ES This is a garden designed to surprise it’s visitors! Watch the water cascade into the pond edged with diorama wands, Take in the beauty of the olive tree, followed by a moss covered wall that provides a calming backdrop to roses and clematis. A statue of Flora looks on beneath the tropical clerodendron tree. Finally step down to a south facing wall, lined with flower borders, trees and shrubs.

E.P.C. COMMUNITY-OPEN-SPACE This is an open, warm and welcoming invitation to all residents of the Parish to spend an hour or so with friends, families, neighbours and prospective new friends. The venue is in the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG on Monday, June 2, between 12.Noon and 2.pm. Lots of new, different and interesting events including guest visitors, are planned to ensure you continue to enjoy a variety of friendly, enjoyable and informative activities.

Light refreshments and hot drinks will again be on offer. If there are any specific subjects you feel may be of value, interest or benefit to those who attend, please let Sue – our always cheerful leader know. Contact her on 01580~831775. Our next date will be Monday, June 2. The few hours spent during this activity are always a happy and welcoming time – so come and share some here with us.

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS W.I. The members will be eagerly looking forward to enjoying the next interesting and exciting treat that will take place on Tuesday, June 3, 2pm in the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG.We are a warm, lively and friendly group of ladies, from all walks of life, of all ages and with varying interests to share, which only adds to the fun and companionship.

The activities of this local W.I. include - various Lunch Outings; a Book Club, the popular Craft Group. The ‘Feather in the Cap’- is of course, their selection of superb speakers. We always look forward to our guest Speakers as their subjects are always wide and varied, many of which are accompanied with slides which always adds to the enjoyment.For further information regarding this lively, very friendly and very welcoming W.I. please contact Pauline - on 01580~830570 to see what other delights are awaiting us for the remainder of 2025.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB Bowls Fun Day This event has been arranged for Sunday, June 8 at the clubhouse, Northiam Road, Staplecross at 2pm and is an invitation for everyone whatever your age or ability to come along for a bit of fun! Games are suitable for all the family and all equipment is provided but please wear flat soled shoes to protect the lawns. Refreshments are available and everyone is welcome.

VINEHALL INTERNATIONAL CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES The final concert of the season will be held on Sunday, June 8 at 7pm when we welcome back the London Brandenburg Ensemble, led by the violinist Jane Gordon. Music by Purcell, Telemann and Bach feature in the first half performance , including Bach’s wonderful Double Violin Concerto. Following the interval we hear two works by Mendelssohn; the Capriccioso Op.81 No 3 and the String Symphony No 12 in G Minor. Reviews attributed to The Independent state “Jane Gordon brings not only a ravishing tone and depth of timbre but a real sense of musical line to everything she plays” This date is definitely not to be missed.

CHURCH SERVICES - For the parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion Service (BCP) on Sunday, May 25–Easter 6- at 9.30am at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed directly after with a Holy Communion service at 11.15am taken in St Marks’ church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church, Bodiam church, Bodiam.

Please remember – Food Bank Collections at St. James, Ewhurst are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly appreciated – even more in these difficult and worrying times. Please also note the following: MORNING PRAYER is said in St. James church on Wednesday mornings at 8.30am. PRAYER REQUESTS: Opportunity to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket’ is again available at both St, James and St, Giles churches, to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one ~ a friend, family, neighbour or just for humanity ! If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance ~ especially Baptisms ~ Weddings ~ and sadly Funerals, then please get in touch via the telephone ~ 01580~820925. This is checked daily and all calls returned. Help in some way is still always at hand and always, still so generously given, so do please contact us.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ? - PLEASE CONTACT ME - If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future ~ whatever the nature and however large or small and you’d like some extra free advertising coverage for it ~ courtesy of SussexWorld Newspapers ~ then do please get in touch.Plans are being made for lots of enjoyable and welcoming events for the benefit of our community ~ be it a sporting event ~ a sociable or a charitable happening ~ If it’s of interest to you ~ it’s of interest to us. It is never too early to send me any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Thank You.