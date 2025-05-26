Community News & Reviews

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE VOICE. 25TH MAY 2025.

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS -

COMMUNITY APPEAL -

CHURCHYARD MAINTENANCE HELP.-

An appeal for help with the simple maintenance of the churchyard grounds of St. James the Great at Ewhurst Green.

Every resident of Ewhurst Parish has the right to be buried or the option for their ashes to be interred - within the grounds of our much loved mother church here in Ewhurst Green and it therefore stands to reason that it's important that this much visited church and churchyard should be given proper due care and attention.

Many weddings and christenings also take place here throughout the year as St. James the Great church is a perfect choice for both precious and joyous celebratory occasions as well as the solemn farewell to a loved one.

This is not an onerous chore by any means. Most of the work is simply keeping the churchyard clean and tidy, such as raking up leaves, clearing pathways and general tidying up.

This little undertaking is usually done on the first Saturday morning of each month and from 9.00am onwards. This is a friendly little get together- for people of all ages who work together for a few hours to help keep the churchyard tidy, for the appreciation and benefit of all who visit here for whatever reason.

If you feel you may be able to help out please contact Brian on 01580~830570 for all further information. Any additional help is always gratefully received.

ST.MICHAEL’S HOSPICE – OPEN GARDEN SCHEME.This visit finds us in Winchelsea Town and a total of five gardens to enjoy plus a museum. Planned for Saturday May 31st, all gardens are open 10.30 – 4.pm entry is £7:50 p/p and can be visited in any order. Parking, together with toilets and refreshments is at the Winchelsea Court Hall (the Town Museum is upstairs – please include a visit here if possible.

As notified last week, there are 5 gardens to explore today – all beautiful and all different, so here are the addresses again – in brief for you to enjoy.

“4~6, Kent Close” TN36 4EX Residents Communal Gardens. “Kings Leap” Castle Street TN36 4HU.

“Cleveland Place” TN36 4ED. “White Cottage” Friars Road TN36 4ED.

“South Mariteau”, German Street TN36 4ES.

E.P.C. – ‘COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES’

This is a warm & welcoming open invitation to all residents of the Parish to come and spend an hour or so with friends families neighbours and prospective ‘new friends’. The venue is in the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG on Monday June 2nd. – 12 Noon – 2.pm. Lots of new different and interesting events –including guest visitors, are planned to ensure you continue to enjoy a variety of friendly enjoyable and informative activities. Light refreshments & hot drinks will again be available. If there are any specific subjects you feel may be of value, interest or benefit to those who attend please let Sue – our always cheerful leader know. Contact her on 01580~831775. The few hours spent during this activity are always a happy and welcoming time – so please come and share it with us.

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS W.I.The members will be eagerly looking forward to enjoying the next interesting and exciting treat that will take place on TUESDAY 3RD JUNE 2.pm in the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG. A superb speaker has been booked for our enjoyment in the form of Chris McCooey who will entertain us with his intriguing talk of “Smuggling on the South Coast”, and how & why certain areas of East Sussex played a major part in this activity. We are a warm, lively and friendly group of ladies, from all walks of life, of all ages and with varying interests to share, which only adds to the fun and companionship. The activities of this local W.I. include - various Lunch Outings; a Book Club, the popular Craft Group. The ‘Feather in the Cap’- is of course, their selection of superb speakers. We always look forward to our guest speakers as their subjects are always wide and varied, many of which are accompanied with slides which always adds to the enjoyment. For further information regarding this lively, very friendly and very welcoming W.I. please contact Pauline - on 01580~830570 to see what other delights are awaiting us for the remainder of 2025.

ROTHER RAMBLERS The ‘walk leaders of this popular walking group are always busy arranging walks for us all to enjoy in the hope of encouraging us to get out & about meet new people enjoy walking and appreciate the glorious countryside on our doorstep. For a full and more detailed information please check out their website www.rotherramblers.org.ukWalk No: 1 Planned for Wednesday June 4th this is an 8.6 circular walk from Wilmington. Meeting place is in the small car park just past the church on right hand side as you come from A27.Grid Reference TQ543041 Satnav BN26 5SW. Location is 149 metres South West of postcode.What3Words combining.nerve.pinch - again for walk to start at 10.am. Walk notes state “ A circular walk via ‘The Long Man’ returning via Lullington Heath & Milton Street, along the foot of the glorious South Downs. This is an undulating route with stunning views, no stiles, is dog friendly andclassed as moderate.Rob (W) is to be your ‘walk leader’ today and you may contact him on: 07788~931375 for more information.

ST. MICHAEL’S HOSPICE ~ ‘OPEN GARDEN SCHEME’The next ‘Open Garden’ event will take place on Saturday June 7that Pett. The entry charge is £5:00 with parking and refreshments to be taken at Pett Village Hall Pett Road TN35 4HD. Only 1 garden is open, but this garden contains swathes of wild flowers, many mature trees, architectural hard landscaping and a plethora of ponds teaming with wildlife, including the famous singing frogs. This is a stunning garden designed to sit & enjoy – so come visit and do so.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB Bowls Fun Day This event has been arranged for Sunday June 8th at the clubhouse, Northiam Road, Staplecross at 2.pm and is an invitation for everyone whatever your age or ability to come along for a bit of fun! Games are suitable for all the family and all equipment is provided but please wear flat soled shoes to protect the lawns. Refreshments are available and everyone is welcome.

VINEHALL INTERNATIONAL CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES The final concert of this 36TH season will be held on Sunday June 8th at 7.pm when we welcome back the London Brandenburg Ensemble, led by the violinist Jane Gordon. Music by Purcell, Telemann and Bach feature in the first half performance , including Bach’s wonderful Double Violin Concerto. Following the interval we hear two works by Mendelssohn; the Capriccioso Op.81 No 3 and the String Symphony No 12 in G Minor. Reviews attributed to The Independent state “Jane Gordon brings not only a ravishing tone and depth of timbre but a real sense of musical line to everything she plays” This date is definitely not to be missed.

CHURCH SERVICES - CHURCH SERVICES - CHURCH SERVICES - for the parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion service (CW) on Sunday June 1st – Sunday after Ascension Day 9.30am at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green.A Family Service followed by refreshments will take place at St. Giles church Bodiam directly after at 11.15am. There will be NO service at Mark’s church Staplecross today. Please remember - Food Bank Collections at St. James, Ewhurst are on the 1st of every month. Every donation – large or small – is always gratefully received and warmly appreciated – even more so in these difficult and worrying times. Please also note the following:MORNING PRAYER: Is said in St. James church on Wednesday mornings 8.30am. PRAYER REQUESTS: Opportunity to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket’ – is again available at both St. James and St. Giles churches, to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one~ a friend, family or a neighbour or just for humanity. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance ~ especially Baptisms ~ Weddings ~ or sadly, Funerals, then please get in touch, via the church telephone 01580~830925. This is checked daily and all calls are returned.Help in some way is still always at hand and always, still so generously given, so do please contact us.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ? -PLEASE CONTACT ME -If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future ~ whatever the nature and however large or small it is, and you’d like some extra FREE advertising coverage for it ~ courtesy of SussexWorld Newspapers ~ then please do get in touch.Plans are afoot, somewhere within our wonderful community and especially now that summer and sunshine are on their way ~ for lots of enjoyable and interesting events for the benefit of our community ~ be it a sporting event ~ a sociable or a charitable happening. If it’s of interest to you ~it’s of interest to us. It is never too early to send me any of the details and to tell us what you are planning and how we can help.