COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE VOICE 08 JUNE 2025.

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS –PODBACK RECYCLING POD SERVICE – Good news for all those who use a ‘pod’ in a home coffee making machine. This is an increasingly popular piece of kitchen equipment which does produce a variety of excellent coffees, hot chocolates, teas etc – but the problem tended to be how to recycle the old used pods – with distance, time usage and limited drop-off points being a major concern. Fear Not ! – ‘Podback’ have now teamed up with supermarkets “Morrisons and Asda” to give you more ways to recycle these pods. It cleverly means you can now drop off your bags of pods when shopping at these supermarkets. All Morrisons stores offer this facility, simply go to the dedicated Podback reception area & drop off your filled bags - you don’t even need to print a label, and you can even collect a new recycling bag from Customer Services. If using Asda is preferable or easier, just take your used pod bags to the ‘toYou’ parcel drop off area, select Podback from the A-Z list, press Y to confirm your bag is sealed and print the label, attach it to your bag & drop it into the box. Repeat this for each bag. Simple ! Many of the Local Authority Recycling centres are now including this facility in a move to help reduce the unnecessary amount of waste products being sent to landfill, so please check out podback.org for details.

E.P.C. - ‘COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES’

User (UGC) Submitted

This is a warm & welcoming open invitation to all residents of the Parish to come and spend an hour or so with friends families neighbours and prospective ‘new friends’.The venue is the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG on Monday June 16th. 12 Noon – 2pm Lots of new different and interesting events –including guest visitors, are planned to ensure you continue to enjoy a variety of friendly enjoyable and informative activities. Light refreshments & hot drinks will again be available.If there are any specific subjects you feel may be of value, interest or benefit to those who attend please let Sue – our always cheerful leader know. Contact her on 01580~831775. The few hours spent during this activity are always a happy and welcoming time – so please come and share it with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST MICHAEL’S HOSPICE – “OPEN GARDEN SCHEME” -Continuing the marvelous ‘Open Garden Scheme, a treat is in store for all visitors as there are no less than 11 gorgeous gardens open for your inspection today ! These selected gardens of Cooden Beach and Little Common will be sure to delight you. Make a day to visit these horticultural havens on Tuesday June 17th. -They’re open from 10.30am – 4.pm and the combined entrance fee for all 11 gardens is £7:50 p/p. You may choose your own route but refreshments, parking and toilets can be taken at

“Golf Lodge” 199, Cooden Sea Road, TN39 4TR – Enjoy a cup of tea and cake, sat on the large lawns, surrounded by shrubs and flower beds bursting with colour.

29, South Cliff, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN39 3EH This ‘sea-themed’ garden includes a lovely collection of hardy coastal plants, ornamental driftwood and beautiful views across the sea.

64. Collington Avenue, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN39 3RA This urban garden – 40 years in the making !, features a collection of roses, a herbaceous border, pots, annuals, lawns and a small orchard. There is also a vegetable plot, two greenhouses, a pond – plus a surprise garden!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

31, Cranston Avenue, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN39 3QG This garden has been loved and updated over the course of 4 decades and the resulting hard work boasts sculptures, mosaics and a yurt amongst the densely populated blooms and blossoms.

“Shambles” 202, Cooden Drive, Cooden, TN39 3AH A lot of changes have occurred over the past 2 years to this garden. It now has a newly constructed folly, wildlife ponds and interesting sculptures. Intentional planting means the garden is in colour all year round. The vegetable garden will be bursting with produce

“The Small House” Sandhurst Lane, Little Common TN39 4RG This one acre country garden makes a lovely visit. It hosts mainly perennials and flowering shrubs, however it’s also home to a large pond, rose and wild flower beds, vegetable patches, fruit tress & bushes, bluebell copse full of mature silver birch and a wild flower meadow. Something for everyone.“Sussex House” Maple Close, Cooden TN39 4SU New for 2025 -This south facing mature landscaped garden has 3 levels of lawn which include trees, shrubs and a rose archway. An Italian sunken garden with gated steps lead to a paved box-hedged parterre as well as a small wilding area.

“Westlands” 35, Collington Avenue, Bexhill-on-Sea TN39 3NE This is a truly delightful garden home to mature trees, well established shrubs and colourful annuals. There is an impressive vegetable plot, lot6s of rockery along with a beautifully presented arbour decorated with an age-old rose bush.“Casa Mia” Maple Walk, Bexhill-on-Sea TN39 4SR New for 2025 – This garden features mature trees which provide tranquility and privacy. It has beautiful lawns to wander through and flower beds bursting with a range of colourful flowers. “Sunny Corner” 2 Beaulieu Road, Cooden TN38 3AD This large mature garden includes herbaceous shrubs perennials & annuals. The front garden has a beautiful lawn surrounded by lavender, roses and hydrangea. The back garden features a working model railway surrounded by its own village. Other features include ornamental trees, a shady arbour covered in wisteria & jasmine and a secluded area complete with a water feature which helpd provide an oasis of calm. “Orchard Cottage” 22, Gatelands Drive, Bexhill-on-Sea TN38 4DP Here is a beautiful cottage garden with an interesting & varied selection of hardy & half-hardy plants. The trees include Edgworthia Chrysantha Ginkgo Biloba (Espalier) and Cornus Kousa which is beautiful in Summer. There are plenty of ferns & hellebores to see & fall in love with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

W.I. CRAFT CLUB - These Craft meetings always take place on the 3rd Tuesday of each month ( Their actual Members monthly meeting takes place on the 1st Tuesday of each month.) Both take place in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG and both start at 2.pm. The date for this craft group is to be on Tuesday June 17th.This craft group is open to anyone – not just W.I. members - who would like to come along to either bring something they are working on or just to see what goes on or maybe find something they would like to have a go at or learn to do. . The cost is £2 per person to include a cuppa and biscuit/cake to cover the cost of the hall hire. This is an interesting and very enjoyable afternoon. Please contact Pauline on 01580~830570 for more details.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB -

The next meeting for this popular 'over 60's, sociable dining group is on Wednesday June 18th. 12.30pm. inStaplecross Village Hall. TN32 5QG. Back by popular request this month will be Gammon, new potatoes & vegetables followed by Fruit Crumble & Custard. The meals served at this endearing dining group are always varied, delicious and appreciated at any time of the year. We are always happy to welcome those - of 60+ - to come along and join us. If you are new to the village or close by, this is a superb way of meeting new friends and joining in the various activities that are announced at the end of the meal.The cost of these delicious two course meals - which include tea or coffee, is £7:00 per person. To allow for the smooth running of this friendly and welcoming dining group and to avoid food wastage, booking is essential, so please reserve your place by contacting Sallie -on 01580~ 830000 or Pauline on: 01580~830570

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL – ‘OPEN MEETING’ -Continuing with their monthly 'Open Meetings' the next local council meeting will take place on Wednesday June 18that the Village Hall, Staplecross, TN32 5QG. at 7.00pm. Please come along, meet your local Councillors - from all levels- E.P.C. – R.D.C. and E.S.C.C. They are here to serve you and have the parish of Ewhurst - as well as your best interests at heart. They do their best to help solve any problems or concerns you may have –they’re here to serve you.Please come along -- Ask your questions and 'Have Your Say"

CHURCH SERVICES - CHURCH SERVICES for the Parish of Ewhurst continue at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green on Sunday June 15th –Trinity Sunday with a Holy Communion service (CW) – at 9.30am.This will be followed by a Parish Communion service directly after at St. Giles church, Bodiam at 11.15am. There will be NO SERVICE at St. Mark’s church, Staplecross today. Please remember that ‘Food Bank Collections’ at St. James, Ewhurst Green are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly welcomed - even more so in these difficult and worrying times. Please also note the following: MORNING PRAYER will be held at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green, every Wednesday morning at 8.30am PRAYER REQUESTS; - Opportunities to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket' is available again at both churches to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one - a neighbour, friend or just for humanity! If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance - however large or small - especially Baptisms - Weddings - and sadly - Funerals, then for the time being please get in touch with any of the Church Wardens. For St. James church Ewhurst Green ~ 01580~830601. For St. Mark's church, Staplecross ~ ~01580~830830 or St. Giles church, Bodiam ~ 01580~830203 or 830327. Messages can still be left on the Rectory telephone - 01580~830925 - and are dealt with daily. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given so please do contact them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN?PLEASE CONTACT ME ~ If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future ~ whatever and however large or small it may be ~ and you’d like some extra, FREE coverage for it – courtesy of the (Sussex World) - Observer Newspaper – then please get in touch. It’s never too early to send in any of the details or to tell us what you are planning. So please contact me and let me help spread your news.