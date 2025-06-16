Staplecross Village Voice

Community News & Reviews

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE VOICE15th JUNE 2025.

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS – “AGE WITHOUT LIMITS” DAY – June 10th. – REPORT ~ This unusual headline was celebrated in style in Staplecross last week, at the Village Hall by a small but cosy event coming together to have fun with people from both ends of the ‘age spectrum’. It consisted of a small number of us ‘old folk’ and a select few of the ‘clever clogs’ pupil section from our amazing local Primary School.This was a grant funded event, hosted and run by our indefatigable own Sue Lyne, with children from the primary school and older adults from the Parish with the clever aim to address negative stereotypes of ageing through ‘having fun together’ - and Boy did we have fun ! To begin with, there was a ‘Guess the Age’ photograph competition arranged on a board in which the children not only had to guess the age of the person in the photograph, but then had to match it up with the owner – and then guess their current age! It was lovely to see the children diligently comparing each photograph to the ‘old fogies’ sat nearby and working out their answers I wasn’t really surprised at how accurate they were as I imagine a lot of them spent time with and are close to their Grandparents – and children nowadays are so much more clued up on life than us oldies, although life appears to have been rather kind to those who volunteered today. Having been ‘volunteered’ by Hubby to take part, we duly donated a photo of each of us from our early years – the cute, but chubby nakedness on a fluffy rug – were naturally discarded ! and we all struggled ourselves to place the various aged photographed faces of yesteryear to the people we all know so well now, but this being all carried out with hilarious and friendly banter only added to the ongoing fun of the afternoon.Following a quick snack break, drinks and fairy cakes no less, we then were given the task – and I say this lightly – of learning how to ‘create balloon masterpieces’ ! Cleverly ‘ aided and abetted’ by those clever clogs from school ( I was so glad of the fun, help, and cleverness of my two partners – Phoebe and Hugo as I being old-was just rubbish !) A fantastic professional ‘Balloon Modeller’ slowly and carefully took us through all the steps of making a ‘sausage dog’ showing us all the stops, pinches, twists and turns, pops and bangs of producing a creation to be proud of (well some were !) This was quickly followed with another artwork in the form of a ‘floral display’. The models were duly shown with pride before the children were rounded up and whisked back to school in readiness for ‘home-time’ This small, simple, but so effective community event was bursting with fun, friendliness and companionship from start to finish and a major long time reminder for me, will be the super big hugs & thank you’s from Phoebe & Hugo at the end of the afternoon. What a wonderful memory of such a great day.

COMMUNITY CHARITY COFFEE MORNINGS – UPDATE - Following on from last week’s little event I am so pleased to let you all know the result of the warm and welcoming gathering that so many residents attended. The magnificent amount of £160:00 was raised through the kind support of the community which continues to be headed by Doreen Matthews. This sum will be donated to this month’s chosen charity which is The Alzheimer Society. The date for the next Charity Coffee morning which again is to be held in The Staplecross Social Club Northiam Road, adjacent to the Village Hall is Friday June 27th 10 – 12 Noon. Please come along and support these worthy charities.

The NORTHIAM BONFIRE SOCIETY – “MIDSUMMER FESTIVAL” This event is taking place on Saturday June 21st from 11.0am – 4pm. This event has a very full programme with lots of stalls to attract your attention. This fun, exciting and friendly family day out will all be arranged on Northiam's Playing Fields in the heart of the village. . Lots of interesting 'things' have been planned for your enjoyment including - a Classic car and Vehicle show, - a Barbecue , a Craft Fair, a Beer Festival, and a very popular Dog Show. Live music will be offered during this Festival - As always this promises to be a really great fun day out for all the family, so come along and join in the fun.

ROTHER RAMBLERS Just to help raise awareness and to hopefully encourage new members, this popular local (and part of the National Ramblers Society) walking group is planning to have a stall at the Midsummer Festival in Northiam. This will take place on Saturday June 21st. Please come and say hello and enjoy the atmosphere. A short easy walk around Northiam, is to be arranged for the following day – Sunday June 22nd.This is to be a short 5 circular mile wander around the lovely area of Northiam. The meeting place will be at The Playing Field, Main Street, Northiam. Grid Reference TQ826247. (SatNav TN31 6LP) What3Words:///factored.portfolio.punters at a later than normal time of 11.00 am. Parking can be found on street locally 9please park considerably) or in the free car park off Fullers Lane, by the Doctors. Your ‘walk leader‘ is to be Jacqueline and you may contact her via the Ramblers website for more information.

‘TALK @ ST. JAMES’ ST. JAMES the GREAT Church, Ewhurst Green.Wednesday June 25th 5.30pm for a 6.pm start. As I have stated on many an occasion these amazing little gatherings just get better and better. To prove my point, the June subject for [email protected] will be given by a wonderful local lady - Gill Sutton and her talk is entitled ‘Family Support Work (FSW.) – FSW IS THE Diocesan charity that ministers to families in need. Part of Gills ‘work load’ is to ‘look after’ families in this part of Sussex. As a congregation, we have given several of our collections and profits from the various church activities and entertainments to this very worthy charity. Some examples of the Family Support Work include food bank support, children’s excursions as well as direct support to struggling families to help them avoid further crises. They also run support groups for parents, arrange school holiday activities and stage daytime ‘drop-ins’. Gill will explain her work and describe the types of need of families in our area and she will also explain the valuable use to which our desperately needed donations are put to. Light refreshments will be provided and although this is a FREE event, donations are always so gratefully accepted – and as stated put to such good use. – All will be made very welcome.

ST MICHAEL’S HOSPICE – “OPEN GARDEN SCHEME” - Continuing the marvelous fund-raising annual ‘Open Garden Scheme’ projectfor the wonderful caring and dedicated local hospice, another treat is in store for all visitors as there are several gorgeous gardens to visit over the two open days of Tuesday June 24th– 6 when we visit Bexhill Old Town including allotments and 8 on Saturday June 28thwhen we head off in a different direction to visit Winchelsea Beach. Please book a day to visit either of these horticultural heavens and explore and discover the many delights within them. Both gardens are open between 10.30am and 4.pm and entry is £7:50 p/p.You may choose your own route and refreshments, parking toilets and Wifi can be found at St. Peters churchyard. There is a pay & display car park at Manor Barn car park, or use on-street parking.St.Peter’s Churchyard, Church Street TN40 2HE. This is a calm and quiet place with a combination of formal and wild planting. A tranquil space just right to stop enjoy a cuppa and a cake and take a moment to unwind. “Chantry Farm”, Church StreetTN40 2HE – New for 2025. -Dating back to the 16th century, this was a working farmhouse until the 1950’s. It then became the rectory for St. Peter’s church until the 1990’s Since then it has been a private home. The L-shaped walled garden includes lawns, herbaceous borders, rose beds, rockeries, a fish pond and a number of mature trees including a liquid amber, a foxglove tree and Ginko. 2, Orchard Close, TN40 2 HD. This triangular-shaped front garden overlooks St. Peter’s Church. The path has lawned areas on either side, with mature shrubs and flower beds containing roses and a range of perennials. The rear garden, landscaped in 2023 hosts a large shingle area with raised perennial beds, fruit bushes and a vegetable bed, topped with hanging baskets filled with wisteria. A few young trees are establishing including apple & magnolia trees

“Barrack Hall Park Allotments”, Belle Hill, TN40 2AP The site at Barrack Hall has been steeped in history over it’s 1600 years. Before the Battle of Waterloo, they hosted the King’s Hessian Regiment. The park also helped feed Bexhill during the two world wars. The allotments, positioned in a quiet corner are growing a wide variety of fruit & vegetables for pleasure and for local charities. “Manor Barn”, 4 De La Warr Road, TN40 2JA This is a beautifully landscaped terraced garden, with lawns that feature areas of planted zones. Many benches here for you to sit and enjoy the serenity, taking in all the wildlife. “Orchard Cottage” 22 Gatelands Drive TN39 4DP Opening again is this beautiful cottage garden with an interesting and varied selection of hardy and half-hardy plants and trees, including Edgworthia Chrysantha, Ginko Biloba (Espalier) and Cornus Kousa, which is beautiful in the summer, plus there are ferns and hellebores in abundance.

THE FUN CONTINUES AS ON - SATURDAY JUNE 28th. –Finds us at WINCHELSEA BEACH. where we have no less than 8 gardens to choose from. Due to the nature of these sea-side gardens parking is very limited, it is suggested visiting these gardens is done on foot. Refreshments parking toilets & Wi-fi can be found at Winchelsea Beach Community Hall, Sea Road TN36 4NA “Solstice” Sea Road, TN36 4LH – Divided into three areas this garden features a mini orchard and vegetable plot. Lawned areas, colourful flower beds, topped off with decking and container planting. There are seating areas throughout the garden to sit and enjoy the nature around you. Toilet facilities are also available here.“The Ship”, Sea Road, TN36 4LH. This coastal oasis of a garden overlooking the sea, designed and landscaped by Tom Watkins, brims with a plethora of plants settled amidst seaside props and character pieces – all snuggly at home on the seafront. True to form, Tom’s creation is a living work of art. “White Cove”, Sea Road, TN36 4LH. The garden of this property was originally laid down to grass. Over the past four years, this garden has been transferred into a butterfly and bee-friendly area with work in progress on the ten raised vegetable beds. Thirty seven species of bird life has been observed, plus sightings of bats, squirrels, foxes and badgers in the woodland at the rear of this garden. A truly tranquil setting. “St. Valery”, The Ridge, TN36 4LT. This tucked away garden wraps itself closely around a black weatherboard house, which was only built 5 years ago. The garden has been lovingly designed and created by the owners – two novice gardeners who have learnt to garden on this unforgiving shingle soil. From the shingle path that leads down to the house, the compact garden slowly unfurls it’s hidden gems. An original and now fully restored 1880 railway carriage sits tucked away and hidden behind a potting shed is a miniature herb & soft fruit patch! The old adage ‘small is beautiful’ is certainly true here as this tiny plot is filled with colour and variation to please the eye as the beds around the house are filled withlavender, daisies, valerian, persicaria, crocosmia, roses, clematis, honeysuckle and many other delight the viewer. “Windjammer”, The Ridge TN36 4LU Traditional flower beds sit alongside the original shingle garden. At the bottom og the garden sit raised vegetable beds and a working greenhouse. The upper pond is planted with bog plants with the lower larger pond being home to beautiful koi fish. “Emsby” Morlais Ridge, TN36 4LL This garden has been in the same family since the 1930’s. This wild, natural garden is home to an abundance of wildlife. With sunny and shady seating, grass for playing on, flower borders, trees and fruit, vegetable patch and areas left wild, - there’s something for everyone.“Seagulls” Smeaton Lane TN36 4LW – New for 2025, This garden , created on a shingle bed has mostly shrubs around the two areas of lawn with a number of native plants and a small flower bed.10, Harbour Farm TN36 4LP Although this is a small but plant filled garden, - it is full of inspiration for budget friendly inspiration. Well worth a visit.

CHURCH SERVICES - CHURCH SERVICES – for the parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion Service (BCP) on Sunday June 22nd Trinity 1- at 9.30am at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed directly after with a Holy Communion service at 11.15am taken in St Marks’ church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church, Bodiam church, Bodiam.Please remember – Food Bank Collections at St. James, Ewhurst are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly appreciated – even more in these difficult and worrying times.Please also note the following:MORNING PRAYER is said in St. James church on Wednesday mornings at 8.30am. PRAYER REQUESTS: Opportunity to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket’ is again available at both St, James and St, Giles churches, to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one ~ a friend, family, neighbour or just for humanity ! If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance ~ especially Baptisms ~ Weddings ~ and sadly Funerals, then please get in touch via the telephone ~ 01580~820925. This is checked daily and all calls returned. Help in some way is still always at hand and always, still so generously given, so do please contact us.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ? - PLEASE CONTACT ME - If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future ~ whatever the nature and however large or small and you’d like some extra free advertising coverage for it ~ courtesy of SussexWorld Newspapers ~ then do please get in touch.Plans are being made for lots of enjoyable and welcoming events for the benefit of our community ~ be it a sporting event ~ a sociable or a charitable happening ~ If it’s of interest to you ~ it’s of interest to us. It is never too early to send me any of the details and to tell us what you are planning...Thank You. .