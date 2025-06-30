Staplecross Village Voice

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE VOICE29th JUNE 2025.

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS –

STAPLECROSS SCHOOL & COMMUNITY ‘VE80’ AWARDS UPDATE - Many of you will recall the many joyous but respectful events surrounding the ‘80th V.E.Day’ Commemorations which took place back on May 8th just a few short weeks ago. A small, simple but brilliant and so important part of these celebrations was the exhibition of a range of artwork displayed in the village hall, commemorating this historic date in our country’s story. Every single pupil of the Staplecross M.C. Primary school took part in this display by contributing a piece of artwork – either by crafting a poignant poppy, designing a medal or painting a picture, and in a range of art mediums. Each article was a joy to behold, lovingly created, especially when - as accidentally overhearing - many children explaining to parents & grandparents the reason behind their offerings! Seeing all their innocent artwork displayed on boards for everyone to see – and how proud of their efforts each pupil was, made us all realize and appreciate how lucky we are to live in this small part of the world. Members of the small panel of 3 judges were given the difficult task of choosing class winners with an ‘Overall Winner’ - this was no easy job I can assure you, but in the end winners had to be chosen.At a small ceremony during last weeks ‘school awards’ assembly, where pupils are justly rewarded for their efforts during the previous week, Anne A, Beverley B.G. and Marie T, together with Cllr John Lederer who was responsible for organising the complete ‘V.E.Day 80th Commemorations’ joined the pupils at the school, to say “Thank You” and to add their awards. Every single pupil was awarded a “Well Done” Certificate and was given a ‘Glo-Stix’ as a small ‘Thank You’ for taking part in these special community commemorations. We are all so grateful for your participation and so proud of your achievements. The Class Distinctions Awards are as follows:SWALLOWS: ‘Poppy’s ~ ROSIE. -‘Medals’ ~ LEO.ROBINS: ‘Poppy‘s & Tinfoil Medals ~ STANLEY (W.W.) KINGFISHERS: ‘Poppy’s ~ ALEX. - ‘Artwork’ ~ ZAC. (T.J.) KESTRELS: ‘Artwork’ – JOEL. Joel’s painting was also chosen as the ‘Overall Exhibition Winner’ as this painting depicted everything expressed within a war-time period. In addition to the “Well Done Certificates & Glo-Stix” ~ every winner was presented with their returned artwork together with an extra large Chunky Chocolate Orange with Joel also receiving a ‘Hero’s chocolate box and his ‘Winners’ Certificate. This was a delightful little ceremony of which we were all so proud to be a part of.

Your World

NATIONAL ENVIRONMENT AGENCY – ‘APPEAL FOR COMMENTS’ from ROTHER DISTRICT COUNCIL - Protecting the coast between Eastbourne and Pevensey is the aim of a long-term plan being developed byEnvironment Agency – and they are looking for comments on their plan from people in Rother.Spanning an area from Holywell (Beachy Head), Eastbourne to Cooden Beach, the plan focuses on the interventions needed beyond 2037. By sharing their thoughts, concerns, ideas and suggestions, residents of Rother will help guide future coastal planning...and they could win a £100:00 gift voucher!The survey can be taken on-line and for more information please visit RDC website.

CHURCHYARD MAINTENANCE HELP.-

An appeal for help with the simple maintenance of the churchyard grounds of St. James the Great at Ewhurst Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A variety of activities take place here throughout the year as St. James the Great church is a perfect choice for both precious and joyous celebratory occasions as well as the solemn farewell to a loved one.

This is not an onerous chore by any means. Most of the work is simply keeping the churchyard clean and tidy.This little undertaking is usually done on the first Saturday morning of each month and from 9.00am onwards. This is a friendly little get together- for people of all ages who work together for a few hours to help keep the churchyard tidy, for the appreciation and benefit of all who visit here for whatever reason.

If you feel you may be able to help out please contact Brian on 01580~830570 for all further information. Any additional help is always gratefully received.

ST. GILES P.C.C. – “COFFEE MORNING” Invitation. Looking to spend an hour or so in delightful congenial company enjoying coffee and cake and all spent within a wonderful location – spoken as ‘one of the most beautiful gardens in Bodiam’ – otherwise known as ‘Court Lodge’, Bodiam and courtesy of Sarah and Graham Peters.Then please come along and treat yourself today Saturday July 5thbetween 10am and 12 Noon. Entry is just £3:00 per person and includes coffee and a cake – and as a bonus ~ children are granted free entry. Everyone is welcome so please come and join in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BODIAM “FUNDAY & DOG SHOW” - All the fun of the Fair – but much, much better ! Taking place on Saturday July 5th. between 12 Noon and 4.00pm. Held on Bodiam Recreation Ground (beside The Castle Inn pub) there will be so much to entice you and so much for you all to enjoy. These include a great dog show, inflatables to play on, a Bar-B-Q and Bar to imbibe in, lots of live music to sing ( & dance to, if mindful!) craft stalls to browse, tombola, games and raffle stalls to play on and so much more.There will be free parking and admission with all proceeds going to the local Bodiam School. Don’t Miss It !

ST. MICHAEL’S HOSPICE – ‘OPEN GARDEN SCHEME’Another full and envious day is promised, as we are visiting a number of gardens all different ~ plus a large plot of allotments – all in one day ! On Sunday July 6th. we are visiting Hastings Old Town. The entry fee is £7:50 p/p and viewing is between 10.30am and 4.pm. There is some on-street parking as well as local pay & display car parks. Refreshments can be found at “Old Hastings House”, 132, High Street TN34 3ET alongside parking, wifi and toilet facilities. Where to visit 1st is up to you

106, High Street, TN34 3ES. The ‘secret walled garden of the former St. Clement & All Saints Rectory is ‘soil Association-Certified Organic’. It hosts sloping herbaceous borders, fruit trees, terraces and a greenhouse. Also featured are exotic plants suited to drier conditions.

“The Old Rectory” 2, Harold Road TN35 5ND. This is a large garden on various levels with stunning herbaceous borders, a wide range of plants for all seasons and a beautiful walled garden. Wildlife is abundant here with a pond to entice them. Pathways throughout this garden lead to more of nature’s gems. “Studio House” 64, Croft Road, TN34 3HE –This is a sheltered walled garden, all undertaken organically. Immersive planting is on different levels with views to the East Hill. Featured are a majestic tulip tree, woodland planting, mixed borders a courtyard and a potager. “Tichbon Cottage” 10 Woods Passage TN34 3BX This garden has a small, pretty front garden with a gently terraced rear garden planted with a variety of flowers and plants, so has something for everyone. 44, The Croft TN34 3HH A terraced cottage garden overlooking Hastings Old Town. It’s echiums are the star attraction. The paths and steps lead to a number of different planting areas, including space for wild flowers. “Ebenezer Cottage” Tackleway TN34 3BX An array of echiums and ferns dominate a compact but wonderful garden adopted with a ‘no-dig’ approach to it. The owner has even taken advantage of roof space to spread the horticultural love, All of this set with a beautiful East Hill backdrop. “Lower Torfield Allotments” Old London Road TN34 3HA Created over 100 years ago and hosts 45 plots which range from long established plots to summertime spaces and first timers! The plot holders grow flowers, fruit and vegetables using a variety of methods whilst learning all the time alongside their fellow neighbours. There is a communal picnic area, composting facility, an eco-friendly toilet system. This is an allotment which encourages holders to be supportive of natural wildlife and continues its successful community spirit. .

E.P.C. - ‘COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This month sees us sliding rapidly into the second half of the year, - as we head into JULY where there will be two dates for adult companionship and is a warm & welcoming open invitation to all residents of the Parish to come and spend an hour or so with friends families neighbours and prospective ‘new friends’.The venue is again in the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG on Monday July 7th. Between 12 Noon – 2pm Lots of new different and interesting events –including guest visitors, are planned to ensure you continue to enjoy a variety of friendly enjoyable and informative activities.Light refreshments & hot and cold drinks will again be available. If there are any specific subjects you feel may be of value, interest or benefit to those who attend please let Sue – our always cheerful leader know. Contact her on 01580~831775. The few hours spent during this activity are always a happy and welcoming time – so please come and share it with us. The next date for these ‘Community Open Space’ meetings will be on Monday July 21st. and there will be a recession during August to allow the volunteers to enjoy a short break --- See you all again in September.

ROTHER RAMBLERS - The ‘walk leaders of this popular walking group are always busy arranging walks for us all to enjoy in the hope of encouraging us to get out & about meet new people enjoy walking and appreciate the glorious countryside on our doorstep. This week’s offering should tick all those boxes, including those who prefer to take a walk at a slower pace whilst enjoying everything around them.

The walk is arranged for Wednesday July 9thand is to be a 6.1 circular mile wander around Bodiam. The meeting point is in Bodiam Castle National Trust car park – opens at 9.45am. Parking is free for N.T. members – Non-members - £5:00. Grid Reference TQ785256. SatNav TN32 5UA. Location-133metres South-South West of postcode What3Words:///gourmet.homeward,deposits at a time to start walk at 10am. If you are not a member & don’t want to pay for parking, road side parking is available & nearby, but please park considerately. The walk notes state “This is a circular walk taken at a leisurely pace for newer walkers, or those who just like a slightly slower pace. It will be taken on some well used paths and with some gentle up hill to Salehurst church, where a short refreshment break will be taken. This walk has approximately 8 stiles to negotiate which are generally person & dog friendly! Please bring a drink & snack. Toilets and a cafe are available at Bodiam Castle car park. Your ‘walk leader’ for today is to be Alison (M) and you may contact her on Mobile: 07984~152095 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES - CHURCH SERVICES - for the parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion service (BCP) on Sunday July 6th – Trinity 3 at 9.30am at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green. A Family Service followed by refreshments will take place at St. Giles church Bodiam directly after at 11.15am.There will be NO service at Mark’s church Staplecross today.Please remember - Food Bank Collections at St. James, Ewhurst are on the 1st of every month. Every donation – large or small – is always gratefully received and warmly appreciated – even more so in these difficult and worrying times. Please also note the following:MORNING PRAYER: Is said in St. James church on Wednesday mornings 8.30am. PRAYER REQUESTS: Opportunity to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket’ – is again available at both St. James and St. Giles churches, to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one~ a friend, family or a neighbour or just for humanity.If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance ~ especially Baptisms ~ Weddings ~ or sadly, Funerals, then please get in touch, via the church telephone 01580~830925. This is checked daily and all calls are returned.Help in some way is still always at hand and always, still so generously given, so do please contact us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ? -PLEASE CONTACT ME - If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future ~ whatever the nature and however large or small it is, and you’d like some extra FREE advertising coverage for it ~ courtesy of SussexWorld Newspapers ~ then please do get in touch. Plans are afoot, somewhere within our wonderful community and especially now that summer and sunshine are on their way ~ for lots of enjoyable and interesting events for the benefit of our community ~ be it a sporting event ~ a sociable or a charitable happening. If it’s of interest to you ~it’s of interest to us. It is never too early to send me any of the details and to tell us what you are planning and how we can help.