STAPLECROSS VILLAGE VOICE 6th JULY 2025

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS – ST MICHAEL’S HOSPICE – APPEALA little missive dropped into my tray last week – requesting help with an appeal for ‘Volunteers’ to come along and help them in their community shops. These units are spread across Hastings, Bexhill, Battle and other areas in Rother and are not only a great source for ‘recycling’ our no longer required items - but are also a much valued source of income for this so very worthy charity. Here is the request, in its entirety. Please consider if you may be able to lend and get in touch. “Looking for something to fill your time?If your days are feeling a bit quiet, why not lend a hand in your community? St Michael’s Hospice are looking for volunteers to help out in their retail shops across Hastings and Rother.It’s a great way to meet new people, stay active, and make a difference. Whether you like sorting donations, chatting with customers, or helping display stock, they’d love to welcome you to the team. No experience needed - just a friendly smile and a bit of spare time! They’ve got shops in Battle, two in Bexhill on Sea, Hastings, Rye, Sidley and St Leonards on Sea. Every hour you give will go a long way to help the Hospice support people to live well with dying, death and loss. For more information about the role, please visit their website and click on:Retail Assistant: stmichaelshospice.com/volunteer “

ST. MICHAEL’S HOSPICE – ‘OPEN GARDENS SCHEME’ -This week finds us at the heart of the scheme and the reason for all the hard work undertaken as we are in ST. LEONARDS-on-SEA and which will include a visit to the Hospice. Entry is £7:50 and parking is mainly on roadside. A special treat is booked with a visit from Jean Griffin- gardening expert from BBC Radio Kent which will take place within the Hospice at 11.am – 12.30pm – and 2.pm. No booking required, just pop in. St. Michael’s Hospice, 25 Upper Maze Hill TN38 0LB – These gardens are well known to a great number of people who have found solace and peace amidst the tranquillity and beauty offered here. The Hospice gardener & the wonderful volunteers work hard to help provide a continuous show of colour to be enjoyed throughout the year. Lots of seating encourages visitors to enjoy a little rest here & there. Refreshments can also be enjoyed here so why not sit awhile ? ‘Convent of Our Lady’ Filsham Lodge, 120 Filsham Road TN38 0PE This is now a firm favourite with visitors, providing a very relaxing garden with benches to sit & admire flowerbeds bursting with colour, trees and wild birds.33, Fernside Avenue TN38 OUU - New for 2025. An eco-friendly garden aiming to be a home for wildlife hosts a small pond for frogs & newts. Hand lenses & microscopes are freely available for youto inspect the tiny creatures. 31, Fernside Avenue TN33 0UU – New for 2025. With 2 lawns, 2 summerhouses and a lovely view across the valley, this is a garden to spend time in. Part of the garden is known as ‘Fernside Halt’- come and see why! It also has a wildlife only pond.18 The Green TN38 0SU – Backing onto the Green Lawn tennis Club, this garden is divided by a rose arch into two sections.Flower beds around contain a variety of shrubs flowers and a small pond.“Woodland Cottage” 15 Hollington Park Road TN38 0SE This is a large multi-level wildfife haven. It has 3 Large mature trees giving shade to the flower beds and wildlife pond, permaculture inspired no-dig vegetable beds mixed hedges contribute to the variety. Unique works showcasing local artist talents of fused glass, art, jewellery and mirrors will be shown here.19 Hollington Park Road TN38 0SE A sloping garden currently being redeveloped contains a small orchard, wildlife pond & raised beds. Flower beds host a wide variety of shrubs, perennial and bulbs. 74 Tower Road TN38 0RL There’s something for everyone in this large garden with vegetable plots, lawns, an abundance of bedding plants mature trees and a multitude of areas to sit and appreciate the calm. Light lunches & refreshments may be purchased here.“Delphia House” 11, Branksome Road TN38 0UA This garden, designed by Lady Fookes with the expert guidance of the late Robin Williams, uses curved lines within it’s planting and pond borders to create an inspiring space. The planting of shrubs and perennials reflect the owners love of colour co-ordination. St. Benedict 81 Pevensey Road TN38 0LR Here you will find a glorious Victorian walled garden with plenty of seating, historic glasshouses, an old bothy & conservatory, a summer house and even a chapel. There is even a large pond & mature flower borders. A real hidden gem. ‘ .

W.I. CRAFT CLUB - These Craft meetings always take place on the 3rd Tuesday of each month ( Their actual Members monthly meeting takes place on the 1st Tuesday of each month.) Both take place in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG and both start at 2.pm. The date for this craft group is to be on Tuesday July 15th.This craft group is open to anyone – not just W.I. members - who would like to come along to either bring something they are working on or just to see what goes on or maybe find something they would like to have a go at or learn to do. . The cost is £2 per person to include a cuppa and biscuit/cake to cover the cost of the hall hire. This is an interesting and very enjoyable afternoon. Please contact Pauline on 01580~830570 for more details.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB -

The next meeting for this popular 'over 60's, sociable dining group is on Wednesday July 16th. 12.30pm. inStaplecross Village Hall. TN32 5QG. Back by popular request this month will be Quiche, Potato Salad and roasted vegetables followed by the ‘prima dona’ of puddings – Pavlova. – yummy ! The meals served at this endearing dining group are always varied,delicious and appreciated at any time of the year. We are always happy to welcome those - of 60+ - to come along and join us. If you are new to the village or close by, this is a superb way of meeting new friends and joining in the various activities that are announced at the end of the meal. The cost of these delicious two course meals - which include tea or coffee, is £7:00 per person. To allow for the smooth running of this friendly and welcoming dining group and to avoid food wastage, booking is essential, so please reserve your place by contacting Sallie -on 01580~ 830000 or Pauline on: 01580~830570

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL – ‘OPEN MEETING’ - Continuing with their monthly 'Open Meetings' the next local council meeting will take place on Wednesday July 16that the Village Hall, Staplecross, TN32 5QG. at 7.00pm. This will be the last meeting until September – as the Council will take a little break during August. Please come along, meet your local Councillors - from all levels- E.P.C. – R.D.C. and E.S.C.C. They are here to serve you and have the parish of Ewhurst - as well as your best interests at heart. They do their best to help solve any problems or concerns you may have –they’re here to serve you. Please come along -- Ask your questions and 'Have Your Say"

KENT & EAST SUSSEX RAILWAY – K.E.S.R. – ‘DIESEL GALA’ Due to the popularity of this event, the K.E.S.R. will once again be holding the ‘Diesel Gala’- at Bodiam Station and which will include several visiting heritage diesel locomotives. This event will take place over the weekend of Friday 18th July – Sunday 20th July.This event will also provide a bar and catering facilities. And I understand, may be of particular interest to those whose predominant recollections of train travel do not involve ‘steam engines’! Come and enjoy a ride here – or just buy a platform ticket and lose yourself in the nostalgic, historic and so interesting event as the diesel locomotives trundle in and out. For further details of events being planned with this amazing local railway, please check out kesr.org.uk.

E.P.C. - ‘COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES’

This is a warm & welcoming open invitation to all residents of the Parish to come and spend an hour or so with friends families neighbours and prospective ‘new friends’.The venue is the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG on Monday July 21st. 12 Noon – 2pmPlease be aware: This friendly and happy little group will also be taking a well deserved short recess during the month of August – to help replenish their energy levels I’m sure – The next ‘Community Open Space’ date to look forward to will be Monday September 8th. Lots of new different and interesting events –including guest visitors, are planned to ensure you continue to enjoy a variety of friendly enjoyable and informative activities, including light refreshments & drinks. If there are any specific subjects you feel may be of value, interest or benefit to those who attend please let Sue – our always cheerful leader know. Contact her on 01580~831775. The few hours spent during this activity are always a happy and welcoming time – so please come and share it with us.

CHURCH SERVICES –Church services for the parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion Service (CW) on Sunday July 13th Trinity 4 - at 9.30am at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed directly after with a Morning Praise service at 11.15am taken in St Marks’ church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church, Bodiam church, Bodiam. Please remember – Food Bank Collections at St. James, Ewhurst are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly appreciated – even more in these difficult and worrying times.Please also note the following: MORNING PRAYER is said in St. James church on Wednesday mornings at 8.30am PRAYER REQUESTS: Opportunity to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket’ is again available at both St, James and St, Giles churches, to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one ~ a friend, family, neighbour or just for humanity !If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance ~ especially Baptisms ~ Weddings ~ and sadly Funerals, then please get in touch via the telephone ~ 01580~820925. This is checked daily and all calls returned. Help in some way is still always at hand and always, still so generously given, so do please contact us.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ? - PLEASE CONTACT ME - If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future ~ whatever the nature and however large or small and you’d like some extra free advertising coverage for it ~ courtesy of SussexWorld Newspapers ~ then do please get in touch.Plans are always being made for enjoyable and welcoming events for the benefit of our community ~ be it a sporting event ~ a sociable or a charitable happening ~ If it’s of interest to you ~ it’s of interest to us. It is never too early to send me any of the details and to tell us what you are planning...Thank You.