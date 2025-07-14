COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE VOICE 13 JULY 2025

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS

St. Swithin’s Day - Having finished writing my column for this week’s contribution, I realized what the date was tomorrow ! - St. Swithin’s Day ! If you are already on your summer holidays or eagerly waiting for Friday and the end of the summer school term, you could be forgiven for hoping for a bit of sun to accompany you – not however, a heatwave like we’ve all been enduring – and suffering under recently! But what if it rained constantly –non-stop for the next 40 days ! July 15th is St. Swithin’s Day and legend states if it rains on that date – it will continue to do so for the next 40 days and 40 nights. The old poem states: “St Swithin’s Day if it doth rain – Full forty day it will remain. St. Swithin’s Day if it be fair – For forty days t’will rain no more” Swithin was a man born around the year 800 and eventually became the Bishop of Winchester. Unlike other religious figures, he asked not to be buried in a prominent place within the Cathedral – but outside in a simple tomb “Where the sweet rain of heaven may fall upon my grave” Folklore says after his remains were moved inside – there was a great storm which lasted for many weeks after. But fear not folk – since 1861 when meteorologist records began there has never been 40 days of rain–or sun–following St. Swithin’s Day. But take a brolly – just in case ! . . .

A Gentle Reminder from St. Michael’s Hospice. Here is the request for more volunteers to help in their retail shops, in its entirety. Please consider if you may be able to lend a hand – for however long a time you choose and get in touch. “Looking for something to fill your time?If your days are feeling a bit quiet, why not lend a hand in your community? St Michael’s Hospice are looking for volunteers to help out in their retail shops across Hastings and Rother.It’s a great way to meet new people, stay active, and make a difference. Whether you like sorting donations, chatting with customers, or helping display stock, they’d love to welcome you to the team. No experience needed - just a friendly smile and a bit of spare time! They’ve got shops in Battle, two in Bexhill on Sea, Hastings, Rye, Sidley and St Leonards on Sea. Every hour you give will go a long way to help the Hospice support people to live well with dying, death and loss. For more information about the role, please visit their website and click on:Retail Assistant: stmichaelshospice.com/volunteer “

“BEXHILL CARNIVAL WEEK”. Bexhill Carnival’ is one of the town’s biggest, brightest and longest running events. Organised every year entirely by volunteers, this event is increasing in popularity every year by providing something for everyone to enjoy throughout the week. The carnival theme for this year is “Out of This World” and starts on Saturday July 19th, and runs for the whole week during which free activities are offered for the community while raising funds for the local charities and groups. Some events to look forward to are as follows:Saturday July 19th. ‘CARNIVAL QUIZ” Christchurch Methodist Church, Springfield Road. At 7.pm. Entry tickets are £8:50 per person which includes a ‘Ploughman’s Supper’ Please contact NIM on 01424~220217 to book table & for catering purposes. Sunday July 20th. ‘CARNIVAL BOOT FAIR’ Polegrove, Brockely Road. Booters from 7.30am. Buyers from 8.0am. All vehicles £10:00. On-site parking for visitors is just £1:00. Sunday July 20th ‘ DOG SHOW; Following on from the Boot Fair opening, will be the ever popular dog show, Registration is at 9.am with the start of this show at 11,ooam. Charges for all categories are just £3:00. On-site Parking for ease of movement etc is only £1:00. Monday July 21st. ‘CARNIVAL QUIZ’ – This evening event will take place at ‘Wetherspoons Picture Play House’. Entry is just £2:00 per person. This is always a fun and friendly event. Wednesday 23rd July and Thursday July 24th ‘ YOUTH FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT’ This will take place at The Polegrove, Brockley Road. This lively and popular event is organised by Bexhill United F.C. Friday July 25th “PARTY IN THE PARK” - This will again take place at The Polegrove, Brockley Road and will start at 7.pm. Tickets are required and are just £2.50 with some free via ‘EventBrite’.(check it out) Saturday July 26th “CARNIVAL DAY” – Procession - This will start off at 1.00pm from Brockley Road and travel along the organised route, with stalls and entertainment beginning at 12.30pm. This will include various food, bars, and music throughout the day, culminating with fireworks to round off a glorious week.For all further information of all aspects of this activity please contact: [email protected]

KENT & EAST SUSSEX RAILWAY –Gentle Reminder -K.E.S.R. – ‘DIESEL GALA’ Due to the popularity of this event, the K.E.S.R. will once again be holding the ‘Diesel Gala’- at Bodiam Station and which will include several visiting heritage diesel locomotives. This event will take place over the weekend of Friday 18th July – Sunday 20th July. This event will also provide a bar and catering facilities. And I understand, may be of particular interest to those whose predominant recollections of train travel do not involve ‘steam engines’! Come and enjoy a ride here – or just buy a platform ticket and lose yourself in the nostalgic, historic and so interesting event as the diesel locomotives trundle in and out. Please be aware a special summer service will again be running this year. “The Summer Explorer” will run each Wednesday and Saturday between 23rd July and 30th August. This will leave Bodiam at 9.50am ( or 10.05 from Northiam) so why not take this opportunity to enjoy an all day visit to the beautiful and historic market town of Tenterden? There are lots of shops, and other interesting places to visit which are sure to fill up the hours in an enjoyable manner. For further details of events being planned with this amazing local railway, please check out kesr.org.uk.

ST. MICHAEL’S HOSPICE ‘ OPEN GARDEN SCHEME’ This week we are in Hastings and have two delightful and different gardens to visit and enjoy. Entry is £7:50 per person and gardens are open between 10.30am and 4pm.You choose which to visit first.

“Silverdale” 1 Amherst Road TN34 1TT Here you can avail yourself of refreshments, wifi and toilet facilities and parking. This is a stunning garden with an expanse of lawn surrounded by borders bursting with tropical and traditional planting. There are quiet places to just enjoy the fabulous views across Hastings.

90 Priory Avenue TN34 1UL . Built in 1935 this mock Tudor stands on the rise behind Hastings town with views to the ridge across Alexandria Park. Newly created just a few years ago, it’s arranged around a central lawn and slopes gently south east. Planted with a mixture of palms, tree ferns non-native trees, herbaceous perennials together with tender annuals creating a year round interest with a sub-tropical feel.

E.P.C. - ‘COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES’ (C.O.S.)MEETING

This is a warm & welcoming open invitation to all residents of the Parish to come and spend an hour or so with friends families neighbours and prospective ‘new friends’.The venue is the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG on Monday July 21st. 12 Noon – 2pmPlease be aware: This friendly and happy little group will also be taking a well deserved short recess during the month of August – to help replenish their energy levels I’m sure – The next ‘Community Open Space’ date to look forward to will be Monday September 8th. Lots of new different and interesting events –including guest visitors, are planned to ensure you continue to enjoy a variety of friendly enjoyable and informative activities, including light refreshments & drinks.If there are any specific subjects you feel may be of value, interest or benefit to those who attend please let Sue – our always cheerful leader know. Contact her on 01580~831775. The few hours spent during this activity are always a happy and welcoming time – so please come and share it with us.

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL - Trustee A.G.M. -WEDNESDAY 23rd JULY – 7.00pm in the Village Hall. Another year has passed during which the Trustees of this much loved village hall have been very busy working on the behalf of the residents throughout the parish, to not only offer you a variety of fun, friendly, and entertaining events, for your enjoyment but has endeavoured to provide a warm and welcoming place in which to do so. We have enjoyed a wonderful, very funny but so relevant five* ‘Afternoon Tea with Lady Crabtree’ a fund-raising event back in March – A nostalgic commemoration of the ‘V.E.Day 80th Celebrations’ in May, where the whole village took part in some way, - including a wartime memorabilia and artifacts display, a film, an artwork exhibition and entertainment from our village primary school, A 1940’s themed Quiz Night, a lively musical evening dancing to musical renditions of that era, culminating in a short service with the lighting of the beacon in the evening. The ‘Community Open Space’ fortnightly meetings go from strength to strength, offering delightful light refreshments, interesting speakers and fun projects amongst amiable company, all under the superb leadership of Sue Lyne and her team. The monthly Luncheon Club celebrated it’s 25th Anniversary and despite a number of setbacks and difficulties appear to have weathered the years with the support from all ‘Those in Charge’ and all ‘Those who thoroughly enjoy the menus’. Our local Ewhurst Parish Council also hold their monthly ‘Open Meetings’ here keeping us informed of what’s happening within our community.

We have seen many different and diverse activities take place here – The Women’s Institute – Pilates’ – The Art Group – the Garden Society (sadly now closed) – and a WI Craft Club, as well as the many Primary school offerings of plays and nativities. Jumble Sales, Dances, Charity events, Birthday parties – for all ages and Weddings & Wake celebrations. Our village hall is a much loved and well used ‘mature lady of a building’ and the trustees strive to continue to provide the best facility possible for the use of the community.

Please come along to this important meeting – their A.G.M. where you can listen to what is said, ask your questions during the Public Open Forum and learn what the proposals are to continue into the future.

CHURCH SERVICES - CHURCH SERVICES for the Parish of Ewhurst continue at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green on Sunday July 20th –Trinity 5 with a Holy Communion service (BCP) – at 9.30am.This will be followed by a Parish Communion service directly after at St. Giles church, Bodiam at 11.15am. There will be NO SERVICE at St. Mark’s church, Staplecross today. Please remember that ‘Food Bank Collections’ at St. James, Ewhurst Green are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly welcomed - even more so in these difficult and worrying times. Please also note the following: MORNING PRAYER will be held at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green, every Wednesday morning at 8.30am PRAYER REQUESTS; - Opportunities to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket' is available again at both churches to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one - a neighbour, friend or just for humanity! If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance - however large or small - especially Baptisms - Weddings - and sadly - Funerals, then for the time being please get in touch with any of the Church Wardens. For St. James church Ewhurst Green ~ 01580~830601. For St. Mark's church, Staplecross ~ ~01580~830830 or St. Giles church, Bodiam ~ 01580~830203 or 830327. Messages can still be left on the Rectory telephone - 01580~830925 - and are dealt with daily. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given so please do contact them.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN?PLEASE CONTACT ME ~ If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future ~ whatever and however large or small it may be ~ and you’d like some extra, FREE coverage for it – courtesy of the (Sussex World) - Observer Newspaper – then please get in touch. It’s never too early to send in any of the details or to tell us what you are planning. So please contact me and let me help spread your news.