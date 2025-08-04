COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE VOICE 3rd AUGUST 2025.

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS – V. J. DAY – VICTORY over JAPAN DAY. VJ Day marks the anniversary of 15 August 1945 when Japan finally announced its surrender to the Allied forces. The surrender was met with relief and celebration that after six long years the Second World War was finally over. While millions took part in parades and street parties to celebrate this great day, there was also great sadness - the human cost was enormous and many eagerly awaited the safe return of loved ones. Over 90,000 British troops were casualties in the war against Japan - 30,000 died and 37,500 were held as prisoners of war. For the hundreds of thousands of service personnel from Britain and the Commonwealth, as well as the many other men and women of other countries who took a stand at our side, - it would take many months to be reunited with loved ones, some of whom they hadn’t seen for more than five years. You can find out more about how the war ended, and eyewitness accounts of this momentous time by getting in touch with the Royal British Legion. This year, - on Friday 15th August the Royal British Legion, in partnership with the Government, will hold the National Commemorative Event at the National Memorial Arboretum to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day and the end of the Second World War. Paying tribute to all those who served in the Far East and the Pacific, a national Two-Minute Silence will be held at midday, followed by a one-hour commemoration at the base of the Armed Forces Memorial. The event will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 11:30am to 1pm, and will also be available to view on a large screen within the grounds of the Arboretum for members of the public. The commemoration will feature 400 members of the Armed Forces and include music performances, readings and veteran testimonies, as well as a flypast from the Red Arrows and historic aircraft from The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. Broadcaster Paddy O’Connell will provide live commentary during the service. Registration is now closed, but if you are a veteran who served or contributed to the campaigns in the Far East and Pacific and would like to attend, please email: [email protected]. The National Memorial Arboretum will be open to the public as normal on Friday 15 August. Members of the public can watch the National Commemorative Event live via a large screen at the Naval Review. Seating in this public viewing area is subject to availability on a first-come, first-served basis. EWHURST PARISH COMMUNITY – V.J.DAY 80th COMMEMORATION- To recognise this special day in not only our own country’s historic past, but throughout the rest of the world, - a small commemoration service will take place on Friday August 15th at 12 Noon and at the War Memorial in Staplecross. This will be to give ‘Thanks’ to all those who helped bring about the actual end of WW2 and to restore peace to all our nations. This is almost certainly going to be the last time any veteran of World War 2 will be around to take part in any commemoration or significant other ceremony regarding this date. Ewhurst Parish Council will join the general public to lay a wreath in honour and with thanks to all who fought for freedom and peace. It is also hoped to procure the services of our much admired local bagpiper – John Ash, who will play a lament in remembrance.In the evening, the Staplecross Social Club – situated on Northiam Road, TN32 5QG - will be holding a V.J.DAY 80 sociable event which will include a general quiz ( in teams of 6 ) to honour this occasion. Any proceeds from the quiz will be donated to services charities. Please come along and support this very worthwhile cause and have fun whilst doing so. Please contact John on Mobile: 07748 ~483823 for all further information. “LEST WE FORGET”.

ONE YOU EAST SUSSEX – “Are you aged between 40 and 74 ? Are you interested in a FREE NHS Health Check ? One You East Sussex is working in partnership with Sussex Outreach Services and the Southeast Communities Rail Partnership to offer Health Checks in their mobile clinic at Robertsbridge, Etchingham and Battle Railway Stations during selected afternoons and evenings throughout August. Our FREE wellness programmes give you all the tools, support and encouragement you’ll need to start improving your health. The programmes include ‘stop smoking - lose weight – NHS Health Check – drink less – move more – and Health & Wellbeing Coaching’ It gives you healthy lifestyle advise, tips and guides from experts. Your journey to a healthier you is paid for by East Sussex County Council. There are limited spaces on the wellness programmes, so some criteria is required. You can find out more by writing to: Suite 8, Faraday House, 1 Faraday Close, Eastbourne East Sussex BN22 9BH – email to: [email protected] or Telephone: 01323~44600. .

ROTHER DISTRICT COUNCIL - Local residents are being warned not to lose their voice on decisions that affect them by making sure their Electoral Registration details are correct. Households will initially be contacted by email or post and people should check the communication they receive for details on how to respond. Recent home movers in particular are urged to check their details.

RURAL PAST TIMES – Gentle Reminder - - Weekend Event. Saturday 9th - & Sunday 10th August. Rural Past Times is a family friendly show and this year will be the 12th show to be held. It is a working weekend with areas for Heavy Horses, Working Tractors, stationary engines, display ring, tractor and trailer rides and live music, just to mention a few. Past years have provided hundreds of people with a very enjoyable weekend. Taking place on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th August – that’s TOMORROW - on the B2165, Horns Cross. TN31 6JG. What3Words///acute.expose.trophyOpen between 10am and 5pm both days. Entrance is £10:00 per adult with children between age 5 and 14 at just £5:00 this proves very good value for an exciting and interesting day out for the whole family.Other items to look out for and enjoy would be the Craft Marquee to admire the skills and diversity here – the Auto-jumble is always a big draw for ‘petrolheads’– of 2, 4 or more wheel variety. – and there are motorcycles & pedal cycles to admire – and the classic and vintage cars to drool over. There will be amazing timber demonstrations to watch as well as Army & Military vehicles to admire. There will be lots of live music to listen to as you wander around this superb historic country show held for charity.There will also be many trade stands to peruse. There will be lots of fun things to ‘have-a-go-at’- as well as a fun Dog Show and an ‘Olde Tyme Fairground’.The aim of the show is to provide an insight into the history of farming and other aspects of country pursuits, crafts and handicrafts and cottage industries. The monies raised will be shared amongst a selection of chosen charities, the majority being local. Last year £16,000:00 was raised which was donated to over 25 charities, - a very worthy sum indeed.So for a great family fun day out make sure this is the one place to be next week-end. Please come along & support this very worthwhile event.

ROTHER RAMBLERS - The ‘walk leaders of this popular walking group are always busy arranging walks for us all to enjoy in the hope of encouraging us to get out & about meet new people enjoy walking and appreciate the glorious countryside on our doorstep. The walk on offer this week, is another delightful countryside stroll which is sure to be of interest to many. Walk No: 1 – This walk is planned for Wednesday August 13th. and is to be a nine (9) circular mile wander from Crowhurst via Battle and will include open countryside and a short walk on a main road. The meeting point will be at the junction of Station Road and Forewood Lane adjacent to the Primary School and opposite the local church of St. George. Grid Reference TQ757123 (SatNav TN33 9AJ) What3Words:///regaining.reset.arranger as always at a time for the walk to commence at 10.am. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start. The walk notes state “ Please come & join us for a 9 circular mile meander from Crowhurst via Battle. This walk will be over open countryside and woodland. There will be a short stretch on a country road and a main rod into Battle town This is an undulating walk with some good views to enjoy. A break for refreshments is planned so please bring a picnic lunch. This walk is rated as dog friendly and is Nationally Graded as Moderate. Parking is on-street, in Station Road, but please be mindful of residents. Your ‘Walk Leader’ for this wander is to be Rob (W) and you may contact him on his Mobile: 07788~931375 for all further information.

E.S.VILLAGE HALL – TRUSTEE’S COMMITTEE MEETING -Following on from the recent Village Hall Trustee’s A.G.M. which saw a substantial audience arrive to listen to the proposed plans regarding our Village Hall, it was gratifying to see many residents come along as the future of the Village Hall is an emotive subject and very close to their hearts. This subject was discussed at some length with many questions and queries covered and will hopefully be helpful in allaying the fears and rumours surrounding this project which is still in its infancy stages with lots of steps – and some hurdles - still to overcome. It was agreed at this AGM to create an additional page on the Village Hall website, which can be now be found at; https://www.esvh,org.uk/hall-update/ This page has updates of our plans to update the hall. The current ‘committee’ will be meeting up on Wednesday 20th August – to discuss, debate and endeavour to bring the ideas, suggestions, comments and concerns to a viable, workableand worthwhile step forward. As soon as there is any news of noteworthiness you will all be advised in due course – and all as promised by the Chairman of this Village Hall Trustee group.

CHURCH SERVICES - Church services for the parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion Service (BCP) on Sunday August 10th -Trinity 8 - at 9.30am at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed directly after with a Morning Praise service at 11.15am taken in St Marks’ church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church, Bodiam church, Bodiam.Please remember – Food Bank Collections at St. James, Ewhurst are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly appreciated – even more in these difficult and worrying times.Please also note the following:MORNING PRAYER is said in St. James church on Wednesday mornings at 8.30am PRAYER REQUESTS: Opportunity to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket’ is again available at both St, James and St, Giles churches, to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one ~ a friend, family, neighbour or just for humanity !If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance ~ especially Baptisms ~ Weddings ~ and sadly Funerals, then please get in touch via the telephone ~ 01580~820925. This is checked daily and all calls returned. Help in some way is still always at hand and always, still so generously given, so do please contact us.

