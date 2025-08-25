Staplecross Village Voice

User (UGC) Submitted

VILLAGE VOICE ~ PHOTOGRAPH APPEAL - Changes are happening all around us every day and in all ways imaginable. The way we work, rest and play, our clothing style, the cars we drive, the way we shop, the homes we live in and the holidays we take ~ even the newspapers we read can be read via the internet. The way in which we send our copy to be included in the Village Voice columns of The Observer Newspapers has also undergone a significant change with technology and all its advantages. Our words are reduced to 2000 per village column, but can now include a picture of a subject relevant to the village in question. Which brings me to my ‘appeal’! - I would like to ask any of the readers if they would like to send in a photo – which could be included in our weekly Village Voice column. I would do this myself, - but I’m rubbish at this !.The picture can be of any subject – wildlife encountered on a walk, animals, domesticated or not, an event, a building, a pastoral scene, a sports event or a club meeting perhaps. Naturally this is a voluntary request but it’s a ‘pat-on-the-back’ to see your photo included in these popular pages – of which your village and community are a part of. I’d love to receive your pictures, so please send them via email [email protected] with a covering short synopsis regarding it, for me to include in our own Village Voice. In advance and with fingers crossed, - I thank you.

CHURCHYARD MAINTENANCE HELP.- An ongoing appeal for help with the simple maintenance of the churchyard grounds of St. James the Great at Ewhurst Green. A variety of activities take place here throughout the year as this church is a perfect choice for both precious and joyous celebratory occasions as well as the solemn farewells to a loved one. This is not an onerous chore by any means. Most of the work is simply keeping the churchyard clean & tidy. This little undertaking is usually done on the first Saturday morning of each month and from 9am onward. This is a very friendly get together – for people of all ages who work together for a few hours to help keep the churchyard tidy, for the benefit and appreciation of all who visit here & for whatever reason. Please contact Brian on 01580~830570 to offer your services and/or for further information.

ROTHER RAMBLERS – ‘ARDINGLY RESERVOIR & WAKEHURST PLACE LOOP’ Although not strictly within our area, I have included this as it’s such a popular and interesting 8.5 circular mile walk. Planned for Wednesday 3rd September The meeting place is at Ardingly Reservoir car park. Free, but no refreshments or toilets. Grid Reference TQ334286. Satnav RH17 6SQ. This is 'Sat Nav. recommended as the reservoir car park is not easily signposted from the main road. (Location is 380 metres to the West-North West of postcode. What3Words:///graphics.pigment.downsize at a time to commence the walk at 10.am. The walk notes state “ Leaving the car park, we skirt the reservoir and head for Balcombe Lake, through Tilgate woods to Wakehurst Place for our picnic lunch.(Sables cafe/toilets available here.) NT cards not required-some dog restrictions* in place. (Please check with leader 24 hours prior to walk) Following lunch we return via Ardingly Showground passing St. Peter’s church. This walk is Nationally Graded as Moderate. Your ‘walk leader’ for today will be Jeff (T) and you may contact him on Mobile: 07734~404334 for more details.

STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB – This little social club, tucked away – next to the Village Hall, Northiam Road, TN32 5QG and in the centre of the village is a real hidden gem. It hosts a wide variety of engaging events throughout the year , bringing our community together. Every Friday come and join us for lively Bingo Nights where fun and friendly competition abound. Lots of amazing live music performances regularly take place, offering a wide selection of quality music and performers to appeal to many. Exciting ‘Race Nights’ with frenzied atmosphere for both winners and losers are very popular events, as are the varied Quiz Nights with light-hearted and friendly banter amongst competing teams. Our young folk are not forgotten, as many events are planned for just them in mind so this really is a community club. A superb Disco Night is planned to take place here on Saturday 6th September. – starting at 7.pm.These events, together with the many other topical and celebratory dates make this a vibrant, warm and very sociable ‘social club’. Come and be a part of it and enjoy the warm and welcoming atmosphere within our club.

E.P.C. - ‘COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES’ (C.O.S.) MEETING Time to say “Welcome Back” to this increasingly popular and very friendly gathering of friends, families and neighbours, following the well deserved ‘summer recess’ break . This is a warm & welcoming open invitation to all residents of the Parish to come & spend an hour or so with friends families neighbours and prospective ‘new friends’ as we look forward to a new programme of events to delight and entertain us. The venue is the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG on Monday September 8th. 12 Noon – 2pm Lots of new different and interesting events –including guest visitors, are planned to ensure you continue to enjoy a variety of friendly enjoyable and informative activities, including light refreshments & drinks. The next ‘Community Open Space’ date to look forward to is Monday September 22nd 12 Noon – 2pm. If there are any specific subjects you feel may be of value, interest or benefit to those who attend please let Sue – our always cheerful leader know. Contact her on 01580~831775. The few hours spent during this activity are always a happy and welcoming time – so please come and share it with us.

ST. MICHAEL'S HOSPICE – Annual - "MOONLIGHT & MEMORIES WALK" Early Invitation – Register by 31st AUGUST 2025. – thats THIS SUNDAY ! Celebrate life, love and friendship and remember loved ones at our "Moonlight and Memories Walk". Light up the night and join us for the ‘Moonlight Walk 2025’. This will talk place on Saturday 4th October 2025. With a shorter route of only 7km this superb seafront walk celebrates life and loved ones and helps raise much needed funds for the Hospice. The Moonlight Walk is a perfect little event for all the family to take part in and enjoy – even your well-behaved four-legged friends. This year will be bigger and brighter than ever before, - so grab your fairy lights, your Moonlight Walk T shirt and join us for a memorable evening. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult at all times and a declaration signed by an adult when purchasing tickets. Dogs must be kept on a lead at all times. For all further information on their comprehensive services, please contact: stmichaelshospice.com

ROBERTSBRIDGE 'REPAIR CAFE' – Have you got a broken bike, - a favourite jumper with a hole in it - or gardening tools which are blunt ? If the answer is YES! - then please don't just bin them and add them to the ever growing landfill hill. Why not take them along to the next session of the 'Robertsbridge Repair Cafe' which is to be held on Saturday September 20th between 9am and 12 Noon and can be found at 11 - 24,Station Road, Robertsbridge and learn how to repair it ? Not only does learning how to repair and maintain items give added life to your item, - but in doing so it will give you such a buzz knowing you 'saved it' from landfill ! Repairing items reduces the use of raw materials, saves energy and better still - saves money - which in turn, is a win for both your pocket and the planet. This Repair Cafe also acts as a reception point for recycling old tools – (collected on behalf of ‘Tools with a Mission’) and unwanted spectacles – (collected on behalf of ‘Peep Eyewear) so another ‘win-win’ reason to go along and donate any of these items.

CHURCH SERVICES - CHURCH SERVICES for the Parish of Ewhurst continue at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green on Sunday August 31st. Trinity 11 -with a Holy Communion service (CW) – at 9.30am. There will be NO SERVICES at BOTH St. Giles church, Bodiam and St. Mark’s church, Staplecross today. Please remember that ‘Food Bank Collections’ at St. James, Ewhurst Green are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly welcomed - even more so in these difficult and worrying times. Please also note the following: MORNING PRAYER will be held at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green, every Wednesday morning at 8.30am PRAYER REQUESTS; - Opportunities to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket' is available again at both churches to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one - a neighbour, friend or just for humanity! If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance - however large or small - especially Baptisms - Weddings - and sadly - Funerals, then for the time being please get in touch with any of the Church Wardens. For St. James church, Ewhurst Green -01580~830601. For St. Mark's church, Staplecross ~01580~830830 or St. Giles church, Bodiam ~ 01580~830203 or 830327. Messages can still be left on the Rectory telephone - 01580~830925 - and are dealt with daily. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given so please do contact them.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN? PLEASE CONTACT ME ~ If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future ~ whatever and however large or small it may be ~ and you’d like some extra, FREE coverage for it – courtesy of the (Sussex World) - Observer Newspaper – then please get in touch. It’s never too early to send in any of the details or to tell us what you are planning. So please contact me and let me help spread your news.