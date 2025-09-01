Staplecross Village Voice

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE VOICE31ST AUGUST 2025.

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS – EWHURST & STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY – ‘GRAND AUCTION’ This is a gentle reminder of a superb fundraising event which is to take place at The White Dog Inn, Ewhurst Green on Friday September 12th at 7.30pm. This will be in the form of a Grand Auction with all funds raised going to arranging and providing our annual Torchlight Procession and Bonfire Night in October. There are over 40 amazing auction lots to tempt you and as can be seen in the brochures in the shop or pubs or our website. Sadly, our running costs are rising but we are determined to continue to be worthy of the title “Best Bonfire Night” as well as continuing to donate to local charities and good causes – but we need you to come and support us in this event. This promises to be a great night out, with lively company and bargain hunting for all. Check out our website www,esbs.org.uk for further details.

BEXHILL “SPIRIT OF THE WILD WEST” FREE EVENT. Bexhill goes full country on Saturday September 6th 2025 between 10am and 6pm.This is to be a full Free day of live music, line dancing and family fun and will all take place on the De la Warr Pavilion lawns. There will be an enormous amount to see, hear, play and take part inincluding admiring classic American cars, enjoying a vintage fair, watch stunt cowboys, listen to great country music and watch local performances. Step ‘back in time’ and prepare to be amazed with the legendary De Lorean time machine, with gadgets, lights, music and the dashboard set 06 September 1885 ! There are lots to amaze, thrill and interest the younger ones – so they’re not forgotten. Various food outlets including a hog roast are available on the lawns. A Mexican Mariachi band will bring the sounds of a border town and strolling cowboy musicians will be mingling with others and showing off their gun spinning skills, whip cracking and lasso demonstrations - all building up to the showdown by the incredible Stint Action Cowboys show. Plus many other attractions, so whether you like country music, classic cars, a cowboy at heart or just want to enjoy a great day out with fun for all the family, this is the place to be today.

STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB – DISCO NIGHT – This little social club, tucked away – next to the Village Hall, Northiam Road, TN32 5QG and in the centre of the village is a real hidden gem. It hosts a wide variety of engaging events throughout the year , bringing our community together. Every Friday come and join us for lively Bingo Nights where fun and friendly competition abound. Lots of amazing live music performances regularly take place, offering a wide selection of quality music and performers to appeal to many. Exciting ‘Race Nights’ with frenzied atmosphere for both winners and losers arevery popular events, as are the varied Quiz Nights with light-hearted and friendly banter amongst competing teams. Our young folk are not forgotten, as many events are planned for just them in mind so this really is a community club. A superb Disco Night is planned to take place here on Saturday 6th September. – starting at 7.pm.These events, together with the many other topical and celebratory dates make this a vibrant, warm and very sociable ‘social club’. Come and be a part of it and enjoy the warm and welcoming atmosphere within our club.

E.P.C. - ‘COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES’ (C.O.S.) MEETING Time to say “ HELLO and Welcome Back” to this increasingly popular and very friendly gathering of friends, families and neighbours, following the well deserved ‘summer recess’ break. This is a warm & welcoming open invitation to all residents of the Parish to come & spend an hour or so with friends families neighbours and prospective ‘new friends’ as we look forward to a new programme of events to delight and entertain us.The venue is the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG on Monday September 8th. 12 Noon – 2pm Lots of new different and interesting events –including guest visitors, are planned to ensure you continue to enjoy a variety of friendly enjoyable and informative activities, including light refreshments & drinks. The next ‘Community Open Space’ date to look forward to is Monday September 22nd 12 Noon – 2pm. If there are any specific subjects you feel may be of value, interest or benefit to those who attend please let Sue – our always cheerful leader know. Contact her on 01580~831775. The few hours spent during this activity are always a happy and welcoming time – so please come and share it with us.

ROTHER RAMBLERS – This is a delightful very short walk of just 2.5 circular miles around Mountfield village and is planned for Thursday 11th September. The meeting place is to be at Mountfield Village Hall, Church Road, which has a large free car park. Grid Reference TQ733203. Satnav TN32 5JU. What3Words:///free.stance.patrolled - at a time to begin the walk at 10am. The walk notes state “This is an easy walk designed for those new to walking or haven’t walked for a while. There will be some walking on footpaths that may be uneven and some on quiet roads. A few stiles and a short hill will be encountered but nothing challenging and this walk will be taken at a leisurely pace, stopping as & when required. Please bring water and a snack if wanted. Please wear walking boots or sturdy shoes. This walk is Graded as Leisurely. Your ‘walk leader for this introductory stroll is to be Alison (S) and you can contact her on Mobile: 07984~152095 for any further information.

ADVANCE NOTIFICATIONS: W.I. CRAFT CLUB - These Craft meetings always take place on the 3rd Tuesday of each month and the date for this increasingly popular craft group is to be on Tuesday September 16th. (Their actual Members monthly meeting takes place on the 1st Tuesday of each month.) Both take place in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG and both start at 2.pm. This craft group is open to anyone – not just W.I. members - who would like to come along to either bring something they are working on or just to see what goes on or maybe find something they would like to have a go at or learn to do. . The cost is £2 per person to include a cuppa and biscuit/cake to cover the cost of the hall hire. This is an interesting and very enjoyable afternoon. Please contact Pauline on 01580~830570 for more details.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB - The next meeting for this popular 'over 60's, sociable dining group is on Wednesday September 17th. at 12.30pm. inStaplecross Village Hall. TN32 5QG. Back by popular request this month will be an English Roast dinner with vegetables followed by another country favourite Apple Sponge Pudding with Custard. The meals served at this endearing dining group are always varied, delicious and appreciated at any time of the year. We are always happy to welcome those - of 60+ - to come along and join us. If you are new to the village or close by, this is a superb way of meeting new friends and joining in the various activities that are announced at the end of the meal. The cost of these delicious two course meals - which include tea or coffee, is £7:00 per person. To allow for the smooth running of this friendly and welcoming dining group and to avoid food wastage, booking is essential, so please reserve your place by contacting Sallie -on 01580~ 830000 or Pauline on: 01580~830570

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL – ‘OPEN MEETING’ - Continuing with their monthly 'Open Meetings' the next local Parish Council meeting will take place on Wednesday September 17that the Village Hall, Staplecross, TN32 5QG. at 7.00pm. Please come along, meet your local Councillors - from all levels- E.P.C. – R.D.C. and E.S.C.C. They are here to serve you and have the parish of Ewhurst - as well as your best interests at heart. They do their best to help solve any problems or concerns you may have –they’re here to serve you. Please come along -- Ask your questions and 'Have Your Say"

CROWHURST HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY - ‘AUTUMN FLOWER SHOW’ This lively and popular garden society are pleased to announce their ‘Annual Autumn Flower Show which will take place on Saturday September 20th September 2025. at 2.pm. This will be held in the Village Hall, Crowhurst. There are a variety of classes which are sure to be of interest. There is free parking as well as free entry, and refreshments will also be available throughout the event. For all further information please contact Alan on: 07870~525441 or check out their website at: www.CROWHURSTHORTICULTURAL.ORG.UK

CHURCH SERVICES – CHURCH SERVICES - for the parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion service (BCP) on Sunday September 7th – Trinity 12 at 9.30am at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green. A Family Service followed by refreshments will take place at St. Giles church Bodiam directly after at 11.15am.There will be NO service at Mark’s church Staplecross today. Please remember - Food Bank Collections at St. James, Ewhurst are on the 1st of every month. Every donation – large or small – is always gratefully received and warmly appreciated – even more so in these difficult and worrying times. Please also note the following: MORNING PRAYER: Is said in St. James church on Wednesday mornings 8.30am. PRAYER REQUESTS: Opportunity to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket’ – is again available at both St. James and St. Giles churches, to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one~ a friend, family or a neighbour or just for humanity. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance, especially Baptisms ~ Weddings ~ or sadly, Funerals, then please get in touch, via the church telephone 01580~830925. This is checked daily and all calls are returned. Help in some way is still always at hand and still always,so generously given, so do please contact us.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ? - PLEASE CONTACT ME -If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future ~ whatever the nature and however large or small it is, and you’d like some extra FREE advertising coverage for it ~ courtesy of SussexWorld Newspapers ~ then please do get in touch. Now the children are back at school, holidays & long, leisurely, lazy days and the record breaking heatwaves of the past few weeks are becoming distant memories. ~ As the days shorten, and the weather changes to glorious autumnal colours and Christmas silently approaches, many events are being planned for lots of enjoyable and interesting events for the benefit of our community, so if this includes you ~ be it a sporting event ~ a sociable or a charitable happening please let me know so I can include it in this column. If it’s of interest to you ~it’s of interest to us. It is never too early to send me any of the details and to tell us what you are planning and how we can help. Thank you.