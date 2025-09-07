Staplecross Village Voice

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE VOICE7th SEPTEMBER 2025.

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS - Well – We have moved into a rather miserable beginning to the autumnal season with not only the start of the Meteorological Calendar letting us that Summer is definitely over – then appears to prove this with the excessive rainfall sent to us on an almost daily basis, interspersed with gloriously hot days thrown in just to keep us on our toes ! The schoolchildren are now back in their ‘seats of learning’s’ – to which some seem to be rather happy about - whilst others - not so ! Compounding all this is the ongoing and still hot topic – that of the A21 major road works that are still taking place at the areas of ‘Dunelm’ & ‘Sainsburys’ Everyone has something to say about these– mostly unprintable – and it’s not just this area that has drivers in a turmoil - as these road works are causing serious disruption throughout the expanding area with delays, dismay and disbelief. Just like the proverbial pebble in a pond - all the many interconnecting smaller roads are also being brought to a halt, as several additional road works in various areas are also now taking place causing the diversions and re-routings offered, to very soon also become gridlocked! No doubt - those ‘in the know’ have all of the answers to the multi questions being bandied about, the truth of it is - there is little we can do about this and we are advised these works will be over within the next few weeks (!) So perhaps it’s now a case of fingers crossed- lips firmly shut- thoughts kept to ourselves and patience driving – we’re all trying to go somewhere – let’s just wait and see. For further idetails please see: live.eastsussexhighways.com

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY “ GRAND AUCTION” - LAST GENTLE REMINDER - This is a gentle reminder of a superb fundraising event which is to take place at The White Dog Inn, Ewhurst Green on Friday September 12th at 7.30pm. -- “THAT’S TONIGHT” - This will be in the form of a Grand Auction will all funds raised going toward arranging and providing our annual Torchlight Procession and Bonfire Night in October. There are over 40 amazing auction lots to tempt you and as can be seen in the brochures in the shop or pubs or our website. Sadly, our running costs are rising but we are determined to continue to be worthy of the title “Best Bonfire Night” event as well as continuing to donate to local charities and good causes – but we need you to come and support us in this event. This promises to be a great night out, with lively company and bargain hunting for all. Check out our website www,esbs.org.uk for further details.

NATIONAL TRUST – ‘HERITAGE OPEN DAYS’ - Heritage Open Days, England's largest festival of history and culture, returns from 12th to 21st September. Featuring over 6,000 venues across the country, the event provides free access to a National Trust property and other hidden gems. Every September, thousands of volunteers across England organise events to celebrate our unique and fantastic history and culture. This is your chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences – all of which are free to explore. Check out the National Trust website for details.

RYE -‘HARVEST, WINE and FOOD FAIR’This is a unique hyper-local celebration of produce from the land and sea surrounding this historic town. This two-day event will be taking place at Rye Cricket Salts, Fishmarket Road TN31 7LP.What3words makers.riders.mush over the weekend of Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th September.2025. and will be shining a light on the award winning distillers, brewers and winemakers of East Sussex and Kent. It will also include a wide selection of local produce. Many car parks are available including part of the venue field. After exploring the fair & filling up on local delights, check out what Rye has to offer with lots of independent shops, galleries and even ‘street performers’. Your “Wine & Food Fair Wristband ensures you can pop in throughout the day, so check your programme to ensure you don’t miss anything as the day, weekend and fringe events are ticketed separately. Weekend tickets allows for cheaper 2nd day return – more so if purchased online!

WOMEN'S INSTITUTE - CRAFT CLUB. - This craft group is open to anyone who would like to come along to either bring something they are working on or just to see what goes on or maybe find something they would like to have a go at or learn to do. The next meeting is on Tuesday September 16th 2pm in the Village Hall..The cost is £2 per person to include a cuppa and biscuit/cake etc and this is so it covers the cost of the hall hire. This is always an interesting and very enjoyable afternoon. For further information please contact Pauline on 01580~830570 for more details.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB - The next monthly meeting for this popular 'over 60's, sociable dining group is on Wednesday September 17th . at 12.30pm. inStaplecross Village Hall. Northiam Road, TN32 5QG. Back by popular request ~ on the menu this month will be the good old “English Roast dinner” with all local vegetables and followed with another firm favourite, that of Apple Sponge Pudding and Custard which is delicious and always appreciated at any time of the year. We are always very happy to welcome those - of a certain age (60+) - to come along and join us. If you are new to the village or close by, this is a superb way of meeting new friends and joining in the various activities that are announced at the end of the meal. The cost of these delicious two course meals – which also include tea or coffee, is all for the miserly sum of £7:00 per person. To avoid food wastage and allow for smooth running of this meeting, booking is essential, so please reserve your seat by calling Sally on 01580~830000 or Pauline on 01580~830570.

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL – ‘OPEN MEETING’ Continuing with their monthly 'Open Meetings', - the next meeting will take place on Wednesday September 17th at the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Sstaplecross, TN32 5QG. at 7.00pm. Please come along and meet your local Councillors - from all levels. - not just your local Parish Councillors, but from Rother District Council, as well as East Sussex County Council. They are here to serve you and will have the parish of Ewhurst - as well as your best interests at heart. They always do their best to help solve any problems or concerns you may have - it's what they are here to do. Please come along -- Ask your questions and 'Have Your Say".

ROBERTSBRIDGE 'REPAIR CAFE' – Last gentle Reminder - Have you got a broken bike, - a favourite jumper with a hole in it - or gardening tools which are blunt or anything that needs a repair?If the answer is YES! - please don't just bin them and add them to the ever growing landfill hill. Why not take them along to the next session of the 'Robertsbridge Repair Cafe' which is to be held on Saturday September 20th between 9am and 12 Noon and can be found at 11 - 24,Station Road, Robertsbridge and you can even get advice on how to repair it yourself. Not only does learning how to repair and maintain items give added life to your item, - but in doing so it will give you such a buzz knowing you 'saved it' from landfill ! Repairing items reduces the use of raw materials, saves energy and better still - saves money - which in turn, is a win for both your pocket and the planet.

CROWHURST HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY – ‘ANNUAL FLOWER SHOW’ - For a number of us that still miss our own local garden society and all that that entailed, a ‘sister village’ is holding their annual ‘Autumn Flower Show’ which is an excellent idea to pop along and enjoy a reminder of all things wonderfully horticultural and ‘green-fingered’! This event will take place on Saturday September 20th at the Crowhurst Village Hall and will be open to the public from 2pm. There is free parking as well as free admission. Simple but delicious refreshments will be available during the afternoon. For all further information please contact Alan on: 07870~525441 or check out www.CROWHURSTHORTICURAL.ORG.UK

E.P.C. - ‘COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES’ (C.O.S. Time to say “ HELLO and Welcome Back”to this increasingly popular and very friendly gathering of friends, families and neighbours, following the well deserved ‘summer recess’ break .This is a warm & welcoming open invitation to all residents of the Parish to come & spend an hour or so with friends, families neighbours and prospective ‘new friends’ as we look forward to a new programme of events to delight and entertain us. The venue is the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG on Monday September 22nd. 12 Noon – 2pm Lots of new different and interesting events –including guest visitors, are planned to ensure you continue to enjoy a variety of friendly enjoyable and informative activities, including light refreshments & drinks.The next ‘Community Open Space’ date to look forward to is Monday October 6th. 12 Noon – 2pm. If there are any specific subjects you feel may be of value, interest or benefit to those who attend please let Sue – our always cheerful leader know. Contact her on 01580~831775. The few hours spent during this activity are always a happy and welcoming time – so please come and share it with us.

CHURCH SERVICES - Church services for the parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion Service (CW) on Sunday September 13th – Trinity 13- at 9.30am at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed directly after with a Morning Praise service at 11.15am taken in St Marks’ church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church, Bodiam church, Bodiam. Please remember – Food Bank Collections at St. James, Ewhurst are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly appreciated – even more in these difficult and worrying times. Please also note the following: MORNING PRAYER is said in St. James church on Wednesday mornings at 8.30am PRAYER REQUESTS: Opportunity to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket’ is again available at both St, James and St, Giles churches, to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one ~ a friend, family, neighbour or just for humanity ! If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance ~ Baptisms ~ Weddings ~ and sadly Funerals, then please get in touch via the telephone ~ 01580~820925. This is checked daily and all calls returned. Help in some way is still always at hand and always, still so generously given, so do please contact us.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ? - PLEASE CONTACT ME - If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future ~ whatever the nature and however large or small and you’d like some extra free advertising coverage for it ~ courtesy of SussexWorld Newspapers ~ then do please get in touch. Plans are always being made for enjoyable and welcoming events for the benefit of our community ~ be it a sporting event ~ a sociable or a charitable happening ~ If it’s of interest to you ~ it’s of interest to us. It is never too early to send me any of the details and to tell us what you are planning...Thank You.