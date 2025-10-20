Staplecross Village Voice

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE VOICE19th OCTOBER 2025

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS

STAPLECROSS BONFIRE NIGHT CELEBRATIONS - Just a gentle reminder that one of the most important and certainly the largest annual event in our village, is due to take place on SATURDAY 25th OCTOBER 2025. - THAT’S TOMORROW !I’m talking of the ‘EWHURST & STAPLECROSS TORCHLIGHT PROCESSION & BONFIRE NIGHT celebrations’. This night is the highlight of the ESBS busy calendar and the culmination of hours of work and worry, precision and planning by all the loyal and supportive members, (with many of them checking their lists more than twice !) which all lead in to ensuring this night’s event goes off with a bang – literally !Please be aware this year, the connecting roads will be closed from 6.30pm until 10pm. This is to enable all the attending sister bonfire societies and all the folk connected – marshals - first aiders – police and other necessary bodies to be in place to ensure all is right & tight – and torches lit -before the procession moves off. And what a sight this will be for sure! The sights and sounds created here are unique in their historic connections bringing reminders back of what this event is all about. As the very noisy procession moves off making its way through the village, down to Cripps Corner and back up to the allocated field site in readiness and excitement to begin the final part of this event – that of lighting the huge bonfire. Entry to the field arena is £2:00 per person. There will be various food outlets to help feed the many as they all eagerly await the ‘piece de resistance’ the magnificent firework display. Please remember this is a 'dark village' - with NO street lighting OR road kerbs -mostly uneven grass verges- along the parade route, so please take extra care, especially with children. TORCHES – are a must-have accessory tonight – as well as being a great help when returning to your vehicles at the end of the evening ! Wear (or bring ) warm, dry clothing - and if wet – BROLLY’s together with WELLIES are a another useful accessory!This is also an ADVANCE NOTICE of the ROAD CLOSURE between Cripps Corner and Staplecross (B2165) to allow the Torchlight Procession and all those that accompany them,- safe passage from Staplecross down to Cripps Corner and back up again to the field where the rest of the evenings fun events will take place - the highlight - as stated - being the lighting of the huge bonfire and the always eagerly awaited fantastic firework display.The roads as stated will be closed from 6.30pm until 10.00pm (approximately) so please ensure you choose an alternative route if travelling this way, during this time.For more information regarding this evening's activities please check out their website at www.esbs.org.uk This promises to be another great night out for all the family, so don't miss it !

Community Matters

COMMUNITY CHARITY COFFEE MORNINGS – UPDATE - Following on from last month’s Macmillan Coffee Morning event I’m so pleased to let you all know the result of the warm and welcoming gathering that so many residents attended. The magnificent amount of £752:00 was raised through the kind support of the community which continues to be headed by Doreen Matthews. This sum was donated to the Macmillan Nurses-which as everyone knows is such a dedicated and worthy cause. The date for the next Charity Coffee morning which again is to be held in The Staplecross Social Club Northiam Road, adjacent to the Village Hall is on Thursday 30th OCTOBER. 10 – 12 Noon. The charity we shall be supporting – as we nudge ever closer to Christmas will be the ‘Fill-a-Shoebox’ appeal. Our last Community Coffee meeting will be on Thursday November 27th with all donations going to ‘Surviving Christmas’ charity For more information of what is entailed, please contact Doreen - on 07400~451253. Please come along and support these worthy charities.

EPC & the VILLAGE HALL TRUSTEES -COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES (C.O.S.) -A very warm welcome is once more extended to you all so please come along and join us and make use of this valuable community space. . On Friday 31st October - A children’s Cookery event is booked for a Half Term treat - so they won’t be forgotten – soups and crumble & custard are on the menu –so make sure you and your little ones are ‘booked in’ for this fun and enjoyable date. The next ‘adult’ events will take place at the village hall will be on Monday November 3rd and 17th. both between 12 Noon and 2pm. A special Christmas treat is planned this year and will take place on Monday December 15th (–- NOT NOVEMBER as mistakenly stated last week!) with much fun and laughter and all things still Christmassy, as promised.Lots of interesting ideas are being considered for these events. -- Why not tell us what you would like to occur here and perhaps come & help us make it happen ! For all further information of these few sociable hours please contact Sue Lyne on 01580~831775 who would be delighted to tell you of the many exciting treats left in store for us all.

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS W.I. The members will be looking forward to enjoying the next meeting on TUESDAY NOVEMBER 4th. 2pm. in the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG. This month we will welcome our guest speaker – Delia Taylor - who will be telling us all about “80 Years of Desert Island Discs”We are a warm, lively and friendly group of ladies, from all walks of life, of all ages and with varying interests to share, which only adds to the fun and companionship.The activities of this local W.I. include - various Lunch Outings; a Book Club, the popular Craft Group. We always look forward to our guest speakers as their subjects are always wide and varied, many of which are accompanied with slides which always adds to the enjoyment. For further information regarding this lively, very friendly and very welcoming W.I. please contact Pauline - on 01580~830570 to see what other delights are awaiting us for the remainder of 2025.

BODIAM ‘MEET UP’ GROUP - Over the next few months, - now that Spring is officially here, - the friendly Bodiam Castle team would like to invite you to come along and join them when they hold their ‘sociable open meetings’ here in the delightful bookshop. They’d like to offer you the opportunity to come and meet other folk and enjoy a free cup of tea/coffee and biscuits with them. The next date for this friendly gathering will be on Thursday November 6th. between 10.30am and 12.30pm. These welcoming meetings will continue to be held on every 1st Thursday of the month thereafter throughout 2025. This invite is open to everyone – not just Bodiam residents. You don’t need to ‘book in’ either – just come along and say “hello”. These ‘Meet-Ups’ will take place in the warm and welcoming Bookshop set adjacent to the Castle Tearooms and within the iconic surroundings of our very famous Bodiam Castle. Please pop into the Bodiam Castle Bookshop – or the Visitor Reception - to pick up a leaflet to find out more or contact [email protected]

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB - 'GRAND JUMBLE SALE' - This is organised to take place on Saturday November 8th. and will be held in the Staplecross Village Hall, Northiam Road, TN32 5QG. All jumble donations can be brought to the Village Hall on the morning of the sale, from 9.30am onwards. There promises to be lots of amazing bargains galore for the clever shopper -with a superb cake stall, a raffle stall and to help boost your stamina - welcome refreshments will be available throughout. Doors open at 2.00pm and admission is just 20p. Come and grab a bargain !

VINEHALL SCHOOL – INTERNATIONAL CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES - This new season – 37th - continues with another delightful musical performance which will take place at ‘Marlborough House’, Vinehall School on Saturday NOVEMBER 8th 2025 at 3.pm. Here you will enjoy the music of ‘Calidore String Quartete with a delightful programme.Sounds like the beginning of another successful season for classical music lovers.For full details/free mailing/tickets etc, please phone 01580~883092 or write to:A. G. Whitehouse, c/o Marlborough House, Vinehall School, Robertsbridge, East Sussex TN32 5JL or just email: [email protected]

CHURCH SERVICES - Church services for the parish of Ewhurst with a Holy Communion Service (BCP) on Sunday October 26th – Last after Trinity.- at 9.30am at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed directly after with a Holy Communion service at 11.15am taken in St Marks’ church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church, Bodiam church, Bodiam.Please remember – Food Bank Collections at St. James, Ewhurst are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly appreciated – even more in these difficult and worrying times. Please also note the following:MORNING PRAYER is said in St. James church on Wednesday mornings at 8.30am PRAYER REQUESTS: Opportunity to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket’ is again available at both St, James and St, Giles churches for anyone to do just that. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance ~ especially Baptisms ~ Weddings ~ and sadly Funerals, then please get in touch via the telephone ~ 01580~820925. This is checked daily and all calls returned. Help in some way is still always at hand and always, still so generously given, so do please contact us.

